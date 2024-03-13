Mountain West Conference Tournament First Round: Game Info, Odds, Game Thread.

Be sure to watch the Mountain West Tournament today and over the next few days! Staff writers Vic Aquino and Jack Thompson will be on location, providing insight and updates. Follow them on Twitter: @VicD_SJ, @JackTalksCFB

Also, be sure to follow Matt Hanifan as he provides live game updates and analysis all weekend long: @mph_824_

How To Watch:

Wednesday, March 13th

Wyoming vs Fresno State (12:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network Colorado State vs San Jose State (2:30 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network New Mexico vs Air Force (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network

Odds:

DraftKings Line:

Wyoming/Fresno State: -7.5 Wyoming, O/U 137.5

Colorado State/San Jose State: -15 Colorado State, O/U 138

New Mexico/Air Force: -15 New Mexico, O/U 145.5

Odds to win:

- San Diego State +260

- Utah State +425

- Nevada +500

- UNLV +550

- New Mexico +600

- Boise State +600

- Colorado State +750

- Wyoming +25000

- Fresno State +35000

- San Jose State +50000

- Air Force +50000

(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)

Who Will Win:

