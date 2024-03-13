Mountain West Conference Tournament First Round: Game Info, Odds, Game Thread.

Be sure to watch the Mountain West Tournament today and over the next few days! Staff writers Vic Aquino and Jack Thompson will be on location, providing insight and updates. Follow them on Twitter: @VicD_SJ, @JackTalksCFB
How To Watch:
Wednesday, March 13th
Wyoming vs Fresno State (12:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network
Colorado State vs San Jose State (2:30 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network
New Mexico vs Air Force (5:00 PM MT) | Coverage: Mountain West Network
Odds:
DraftKings Line:
Wyoming/Fresno State: -7.5 Wyoming, O/U 137.5
Colorado State/San Jose State: -15 Colorado State, O/U 138
New Mexico/Air Force: -15 New Mexico, O/U 145.5
Odds to win:
- San Diego State +260
- Utah State +425
- Nevada +500
- UNLV +550
- New Mexico +600
- Boise State +600
- Colorado State +750
- Wyoming +25000
- Fresno State +35000
- San Jose State +50000
- Air Force +50000
(Odds/lines subject to change. Visit DraftKings for more information.)
Who Will Win:
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
90%
Wyoming
-
9%
Fresno State
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
86%
Colorado State
-
13%
San Jose State
Poll
Who will win?
-
91%
New Mexico
-
8%
Air Force
