Peak Perspective: Each Team’s Biggest Question Entering Spring Ball (2024)

It’s the time of the year known as Spring Ball. Many teams have already started and some are close to wrapping things up or have actually finished. Others are either just beginning or will soon. Teams are allowed 15 total practices during this time. Of that total, eight can have contact or live tackling, and three can constitute as scrimmages. Spring practices are an important time to assess which players have improved thus far and which players are ready to be penciled in for more significant roles come the fall. It’s also a time to experiment with different schemes, lineups, or positions. Perhaps most importantly, it’s a time to begin to answer some questions that carry over from last season or are being discussed this off-season. This post will aim to identify one of the biggest questions each team faces this spring.

Air Force

How can the Falcons get over the hump?

The Air Force football team has been the model of success and consistency over the past few seasons, winning nine or more games the past four full seasons (not counting 2020). Despite all of this, they have not won a Mountain West championship during any of these seasons, leaving them short of being crowned the best team in the conference. The Falcons will have to replace a ton of personnel on offense, but they have a good track record of reloading with the next wave of players. While that is a big question, the one that needs to be answered is can they figure out a way to get over their hump and find their way into a conference championship game?

Boise State

Can the Broncos improve their pass defense?

This may not be the most exciting question for Boise State, but it is the biggest question. Everyone will want to know how the offense advances under new/old OC Dirk Koetter and how much phenom QB Malachi Nelson develops, but the biggest question is on the defensive side of the ball. Last year’s secondary left a lot to be desired, and for much of the year were one of the worst at defending the pass in the entire country. While the Broncos will have an experienced secondary and return most of the players from last season, they need to get a lot better in order to no longer be a liability. This may be the difference between a good team and a team who can get the playoff spot.

Colorado State

What will it take to reach a bowl game?

The Rams were a popular pick to be a bowl team last season, but ultimately fell short of that goal on the last game of the season. Heading into Year 3 of the Coach Norvell era and the goal of a bowl still remains. It’s time for Colorado State to take that necessary step forward and reach six wins. This spring, everything for the program should be focused on finding ways to improve in all areas to become bowl-elibile for next season.

Fresno State

Do the Bulldogs have another title run in them?

This may not be the most pressing question for Fresno State heading into spring practices, but it is an important question considering Jeff Tedford is in the twilight of his career. During both tenures at Fresno State, he has two conference championships and three appearances. There’s no question Coach Tedford is a great coach and he has build a consistent winner at Fresno State, but can they prepare to get another championship next season?

Hawaii

What kind of defense will the Rainbow Warriors run?

Hawaii has already finished their spring practices for the year, being the first team in the country to start back in January. Some aspects on the team were on full display, especially on the offense, but the defense still remains a bit of a mystery. Dennis Thurman, the new defensive coordinator for the Rainbow Warriors, tried quite a few different schemes during practices in an attempt to find the best fit for the personnel on the team. A decision was not made at the conclusion of spring ball, so the question for this team extends past the spring and into the summer.

Nevada

Can the Wolf Pack establish an identity?

New Mexico

Will things be different this time around?

This question is really the umbrella for numerous questions surrounding the Lobos. Bronco Mendenhall is now leading the program, which is a great move, but there is still a lot to overcome. They have to find ways to address their poor recruiting, losing top players to the portal, identify how to succeed in their geographical area, and of course, increase the wins on the field. It’s a tall order for one spring, but how can New Mexico and Coach Mendenhall begin to change the fortunes of the program, and if he can, how long will he stick around?

San Diego State

Can the team come together and rebound from last year?

The Aztecs endured one of their worst seasons in recent memory, leading to a coaching chance and some roster turnover at the end of the year. It’s a new start for the program with an offensive-minded head coach, which is something unfamiliar for the team. However, San Diego State has their work cut out for them to bounce back from last year. The new coaching staff has to implement a new system and establish cohesiveness with the returning and new players. Can they do it?

San Jose State

Can they keep the momentum going?

Coach Brennan took the Spartans from perennial doormat status and made them a perennial bowl team that sometimes competed for the MW championship. They recruited well and established a style of play on both ends of the ball. Now, with a coaching change, what will happen to San Jose State? Will they keep their winning ways going or will they slowly fall back down to the bottom of the conference?

UNLV

How will the Rebels get better next season?

UNLV was the best story of the 2023 football season, making drastic improvements from the previous year and making it all the way to the conference title game. The word so far around spring practices is that the Rebels are not satisfied with the way things ended last year and are committed to improving heading into 2024. But how will they do that? Returning nearly all the coaching staff and a lot of production while adding many talented recruits and transfers is a good start, but UNLV will have to figure out how to get better now that they won’t catch anyone by surprise this time around.

Utah State

Can the Aggies improve on defense?

Last season, Utah State was one of the more inconsistent teams in the Mountain West. The offense could score a lot of points in a hurry, but the defensive side of the ball often lagged behind; in response, Coach Anderson made the unit a priority, bringing in a new slew of defensive coaches and rebuilding every position with transfers over the past few months. It is clear the Aggies are going to do everything they can to attempt to improve their defense this spring and beyond prior to next season.

Wyoming

Can the Cowboys establish a passing offense?

This is the age-old question for Wyoming, but with a new era following Craig Bohl’s retirement, this question has a renewed focus. While the core identity of the team is expected to remain the same, it will be interesting to see what changes are made to bring more of a modern twist to the old-school style of play. The Cowboy’s offense has struggled to move the ball through the air for years and it has kept them from ascending to the next level as a program. This is an area that will need to be addressed this spring.

