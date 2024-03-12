EXCLUSIVE interviews with SJSU’s MJ Amey Jr & Latrell Davis!

Welcome back to Hike’s Peak, thank you for coming back to the mountain! We have an all-time episode this week, with San Jose State star guards MJ Amey Jr and Latrell Davis making the hike to talk with us! Hear them go over their unique journeys to San Jose, their highlights from the season, the reasons for their improvement, and what the team is thinking going into their matchup with Colorado State in the Mountain West tournament. Enjoy!

(Jack will be in Vegas covering the tournament in person! Be on the lookout for more exclusive content from there!)

Summary:

MJ Amey Jr interview Latrell Davis interview

Note: Our regular Tuesday episode with Matt Hanifan, which will be going over the bracket, with our thoughts and predictions. That will be released on Wednesday.)

If you enjoy the episode, consider rating it 5 stars, leaving a review on iTunes, or sharing the podcast with one friend who you think would enjoy it! It would help us immensely if you took the time out of your day to help the show! Thanks again to the legend, Matt Hanifan, for making the hike up here to join us!