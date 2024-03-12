Utah State defeats New Mexico in thriller, wins regular-season Mountain West title

Utah State (26-5) finished the regular season as the regular season Mountain West champion for the first time after defeating New Mexico in an 87-85 thriller to finish the season 14-1 at home and 14-4 in conference play. Utah State’s biggest win of the season came at home in an 80-61 victory over Boise State, which was the deciding factor in winning the regular season conference crown. Utah State is the #1 seed in the Mountain West tournament and will play the winner of Wyoming and Fresno State on Thursday. Currently, Utah State is projected as the 5 seed in the Mid-West by Jerry Palmer of CBS and is projected to play Grand Canyon in Spokane. A win against Grand Canyon would lead to a second-round game against the winner of Vermont and Kentucky. Joe Lunardi of ESPN has Utah State as a 7 seed playing Seton Hall in Omaha, and the winner of that game is projected to take on the winner of Iowa State and Sam Houston.

The leading scorer for Utah State in the regular season was junior forward Great Osobor, who scored 17.6 points per game. Osobor also led Utah State in rebounds (9.0 per game) and blocks (1.5 per game) in the regular season. Senior guard Darius Brown II led the Aggies in steals (1.5 per game) and assists (6.4 per game) during the regular season. Three other Utah State players averaged double digit points in the regular season in senior guard Ian Martinez (13.3 points per game), Darius Brown II (12.4 points per game), and freshman guard Mason Falslev (11.6 points per game), who has turned into a very important player for Utah State.

Utah State will play next in the Mountain West tournament on Thursday afternoon at 12:00. The game will take place at the Thomas & Mack Center and will be aired on CBS Sports Network. As previously mentioned, Utah State will take on the winner of Wyoming and Fresno State.