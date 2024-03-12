Mountaintop View 3-12-24 Latest Poll, POTW, Media Awards, Bubble Watch, Awkward Ending, Football news

The MBB regular season is done, now the awards start as teams get ready for the conference Championship Tournament beginning tomorrow! See who the media felt were the top coach and players in a very tough and competitive league. We also sprinkle in some national kudos on two first-year football coaches who hope for big things this season.

How MW MBB teams fared in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll

Week 19 AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll



6. Arizona

17. Gonzaga

18. Utah State

20. BYU

21. Saint Mary's

22. Washington State

23. Nevada



—Receiving Votes—

26. Boise State

28. San Diego State

37. Colorado

39. Colorado State

The regular season champion Utah State claims the last MW MBB Players of the Week and the big upset is that someone not named Toppin or Thomas wins the Freshman of the Week award.

The conference regular season awards get started with the announcement from the votes by the MW Media, headed by first-year Aggie Head Coach Danny Sprinkle winning Coach of the Year. See which players get honored.

This week’s Nevada Sports Net’s Bubble Watch gives their opinion on their top MW MBB six teams (I’ll let them explain to UNLV) and chances for the NCAA Championship Tournament heading into the MW Championship Tournament. Can the Rebels get the last laugh by winning the tournament?

Class doesn’t quite explain this MW WBB Head Coach losing a game, being told she was fired, and then having to answer questions in the post-game press conference.

A couple of new MW Football Head Coaches get some notice

Boise State Head Coach Spencer Danielson is already off to a good start on the Recruiting Trail. He secured the best recruiting class for the Broncos in 2024 since the 2019 class. The class is ranked slightly above the 2021 class and is headlined by 4 star WR Chris Marshall and 4…

Former Kent State Head Coach and Colorado Offensive Coordinator Sean Lewis is the new sheriff in town for SDSU and he's already making waves on the Recruiting Trail. The Aztecs 2024 class is the best in program history with an AVG Recruit Ranking of 85.18. The class is 2.87…

