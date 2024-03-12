Mountaintop View 3-12-24 Latest Poll, POTW, Media Awards, Bubble Watch, Awkward Ending, Football news

The MBB regular season is done, now the awards start as teams get ready for the conference Championship Tournament beginning tomorrow! See who the media felt were the top coach and players in a very tough and competitive league. We also sprinkle in some national kudos on two first-year football coaches who hope for big things this season.
How MW MBB teams fared in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll
Week 19 AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll— SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) March 11, 2024
6. Arizona
17. Gonzaga
18. Utah State
20. BYU
21. Saint Mary's
22. Washington State
23. Nevada
—Receiving Votes—
26. Boise State
28. San Diego State
37. Colorado
39. Colorado State
Mountain West Men’s Basketball Players of the Week
The regular season champion Utah State claims the last MW MBB Players of the Week and the big upset is that someone not named Toppin or Thomas wins the Freshman of the Week award.
MW Media announces their conference season awards
The conference regular season awards get started with the announcement from the votes by the MW Media, headed by first-year Aggie Head Coach Danny Sprinkle winning Coach of the Year. See which players get honored.
Bubble Watch: Where Nevada and Mountain West teams are trending in Bracketology updates
This week’s Nevada Sports Net’s Bubble Watch gives their opinion on their top MW MBB six teams (I’ll let them explain to UNLV) and chances for the NCAA Championship Tournament heading into the MW Championship Tournament. Can the Rebels get the last laugh by winning the tournament?
How do you spell “awkward”?
Class doesn’t quite explain this MW WBB Head Coach losing a game, being told she was fired, and then having to answer questions in the post-game press conference.
A couple of new MW Football Head Coaches get some notice
Boise State Head Coach Spencer Danielson is already off to a good start on the Recruiting Trail. He secured the best recruiting class for the Broncos in 2024 since the 2019 class. The class is ranked slightly above the 2021 class and is headlined by 4 star WR Chris Marshall and 4… pic.twitter.com/jRiK6LbECd— NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) March 11, 2024
Former Kent State Head Coach and Colorado Offensive Coordinator Sean Lewis is the new sheriff in town for SDSU and he's already making waves on the Recruiting Trail. The Aztecs 2024 class is the best in program history with an AVG Recruit Ranking of 85.18. The class is 2.87… pic.twitter.com/o2VikZ04mm— NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) March 11, 2024
