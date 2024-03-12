 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 3-12-24 Latest Poll, POTW, Media Awards, Bubble Watch, Awkward Ending, Football news

By RudyEspino
NCAA Basketball: Boise State at San Diego State

The MBB regular season is done, now the awards start as teams get ready for the conference Championship Tournament beginning tomorrow! See who the media felt were the top coach and players in a very tough and competitive league. We also sprinkle in some national kudos on two first-year football coaches who hope for big things this season.

How MW MBB teams fared in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll

Mountain West Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

The regular season champion Utah State claims the last MW MBB Players of the Week and the big upset is that someone not named Toppin or Thomas wins the Freshman of the Week award.

MW Media announces their conference season awards

The conference regular season awards get started with the announcement from the votes by the MW Media, headed by first-year Aggie Head Coach Danny Sprinkle winning Coach of the Year. See which players get honored.

Bubble Watch: Where Nevada and Mountain West teams are trending in Bracketology updates

This week’s Nevada Sports Net’s Bubble Watch gives their opinion on their top MW MBB six teams (I’ll let them explain to UNLV) and chances for the NCAA Championship Tournament heading into the MW Championship Tournament. Can the Rebels get the last laugh by winning the tournament?

How do you spell “awkward”?

Class doesn’t quite explain this MW WBB Head Coach losing a game, being told she was fired, and then having to answer questions in the post-game press conference.

A couple of new MW Football Head Coaches get some notice

