Mountain West Connection Players of the Week

The Mountain West regular season has concluded, and the final week of the season was full of exciting games and epic finishes. It was full of elite performances, and we will highlight a few of those here in our final weekly awards for the 2023-2024 college basketball season. Let’s see who takes home the honors this week.

Player of the Week

Darius Brown II (Utah State)

The heart and soul of the Aggie squad had, arguably, his best week of the season helping Utah State take home the regular season conference championship. Brown had a huge week averaging 20 points, 9 assists, and 5.5 rebounds for the Aggies. He has proven to be an elite shooter who isn’t afraid to take big shots late in games.

Newcomer of the Week

Great Osobor (Utah State)

The Montana State transfer had another great week and likely cemented himself as an all-conference player for a championship team. Osobor averaged 18.5 points and 10 rebounds while leading the Aggies to victories over San Jose State and New Mexico.

