Spartans last-gasp at new life sparks hope

There’s so many ways to look at a quarterfinal game between a 10-seed and 7-seed, especially when it comes to a flailing San Jose State team (9-22, 2-16 MW) and a bubble-team like Colorado State (22-9, 10-8 MW) expecting an NCAA dance ticket.

The Rams are led by a bonafide five-year star guard Isaiah Stevens - but have been “struggling” the last few weeks after double-digit wins over Utah and Boise State a month ago. Against the Spartan’s bottom-dwelling partner in Air Force on Saturday, Colorado also struggled before “waking up” to force an overtime win willed by Stevens.

Keep in mind, the Spartans only two conference wins this season are over Air Force.

For San Jose, it’s been a season of all that can go wrong went wrong. Significant injuries and illnesses already decimated a young Tim Miles’ team with still unsung spunk and grit throughout the losses.

“The guys still believe in each other and they know what the challenges are and what they’re up against,” said Miles.

This season what these Spartans have been up against are larger, more athletic and more experienced teams.

Overall, it’s also been a magical Mountain West basketball season where up to six or seven teams can take part in the NCAA tournament. Basically, the competition level is primo.

“This chapter of our regular season is gone and put away in the horror section,” said Miles heading into the Mountain West championship tourney. “This week is new life and everybody is one-and-done and we’ll do what we can with what we have.”

Guard Alvaro Cardenas added, “Anything can happen. I keep encouraging our guys that we need everybody; not just the starters.”

Lacking big bodies and a stable interior defense all season long, the Spartans need to play versions of “positionless” basketball, which basically means that SJS has no real center (center Adrame Diongue is questionable at best, but most likely out) and will rely on the running and gunning of smaller wing players and guards.

“We don’t want to just go one-on-one all the time vs. keeping the ball moving where it gives us a better flow,” said Cardenas, “But defensively, we have to give much more effort.”

Positionless was a popular term and philosophy during a time when big men weren’t as dominate and mobile as we see current day. Positionless also assumes high basketball IQs and athleticism - the Spartans as a team lack in the latter.

“That’s the price we pay when we’re not as athletic,” said Miles on so many Mountain West teams having more girth, size and athleticism.

In terms of just basic basketball, the Spartans also need to consistently box out, continue pressuring shooters and make close-in and mid-range shots, especially if the 3s aren’t falling. All way easier said than done when all of the above needs to happen near-simultaneously in the controlled-chaos of a game.

Cardenas and counterpart MJ Amey expect to be core contributors. Forwards Tibet Gorener and Trey Anderson have also had a bit of late-season resurgence. They’ll also need to be key contributors.

“Latrell (Davis) has been a great lift for us, but we also need Garrett (Anderson), Ricky (Mitchell) and DJ (Seixas) to step up their play,” said Cardenas in the do-or-die scenario coming Wednesday.

Regardless, Miles is certainly a winner. His persona, passion and leadership have been constant from when Miles was coach of the year last season to this forgettable third year.

“You’re not a loser unless you act like a loser or until you quit trying and you quit competing,” said Miles. “You can lose games, but that doesn’t define you - our players know that.”

Whether it’s this Wednesday or next season, teams can be one or two players from turning things around quickly. If it’s the former, it will take an amalgamous ball of energy, anticipation and focus by every role.

Wednesday afternoon in Las Vegas, where anything can happen, is the perfect place where the cards can fall San Jose State’s way just as it did when the Spartans defeated Nevada in the quarterfinals last season.