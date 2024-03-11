A collective team effort spurs Boise State past San Diego State via an instant classic

What. A. Game.

The Mountain West has been stuffed with thrillers and late-night escapades this season, but this seesaw affair between programs led by Leon Rice and Brian Dutcher takes the cake (so far).

With no shortage of memorable moments, the Broncos managed to come out on top in overtime - leaving no doubt that this is a NCAA tournament-quality team.

Understandably, all the focus has been paid towards the last handful of minutes in regulation and the proceeding overtime period.

However, it took a mini miracle run for the Broncos to work their way back into this game.

With just over ten minutes to go in the second half, an Elijah Saunders triple put the Aztecs up by ten with all the momentum on their side.

The game was teetering for Boise State.

Alas, similar to other games this season, Max Rice stepped up when needed, sparking an 8-2 run that narrowed the deficit to three.

It remained a stalemate until we hit the under-two minute mark.

A physical layup propelled the Aztecs up three.

Then, after being a bit of a non-factor due to foul trouble and limited minutes, Chibuzo Agbo nailed one of the biggest shots of his career - a heavily-contested corner three to tie the ballgame at 70.

What a shot from Agbo to tie the game at 70 with 52 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/FMXd09v9aX — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) March 9, 2024

After a pair of free throws, the Broncos found themselves down yet again.

Next up in line, Roddie Anderson III.

Roddie Anderson! Headed to overtime here in San Diego! What a game! pic.twitter.com/eZ2lzQkJMT — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) March 9, 2024

We have...overtime.

The Broncos jumped out early as the Aztecs attempted to regain some fire.

With two minutes showing, a poor offensive possession resulted in a loose ball collected by Cam Martin. Immediately, Martin gave the ball up to a scrambling Max Rice who let loose a desperation heave from the Aztec logo.

He may play like a 40-year old man at your local YMCA, but my goodness does he come up clutch time and time again.

Opposing fanbases will be glad to see Max gone.

Despite that shot feeling like the dagger the Broncos needed, the game was far from over.

A Micah Parrish layup cut the Aztec deficit to three.

With 22 seconds, Darrion Trammell hit a pretty three from the left wing to knot things up at 77.

Boise State would have the last shot.

Anderson III took the ball and drove in for a mid-range attempt that fell well short.

But lo and behold, Cam Martin corralled the airball and went back up with a putback attempt, getting fouled in the process.

Two free throws to seal it.

The first...good.

The second...even better.

A last-ditch halfcourt attempt to win at the buzzer was swatted away by none other than Mr. Martin.

Boise State beats San Diego State 79-77 in overtime. Unreal. @BoiseFord Postgame Show coming up shortly from @BNNBroncoNation on YouTube, Facebook and X! pic.twitter.com/cxKC4j1tBD — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) March 9, 2024

All five starters for the Broncos reached double digits and the bench combined for 19 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists.

We have said it before, but this program is evolving into something that few could have foreseen a decade ago.

Three straight NCAA tournament appearances.

Defeating San Diego State in six of their last seven matchups.

One win away from two regular season Mountain West titles in the last three years.

There is only one milestone left for Boise State Men’s Basketball...

Winning at the Big Dance.

Mountain West Tournament Preview

Here's your first look at the men's championship bracket pic.twitter.com/3N9cbvyoZn — Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 10, 2024

For Boise State, all of their heavy lifting has been done.

Their resume is rock solid and they have avoided any extreme losses, even if UNLV remains a Q3 loss.

As it currently stands, most feel that the conference is guaranteed four bids (San Diego State, Utah State, Nevada and Boise State). Depending on who you follow, there are some mixed opinions on both Colorado State and New Mexico.

The Rams are in a much better spot than the Lobos and the feeling is that if they can beat San Jose State on Wednesday, they will be a lock.

As for New Mexico, they came tantalizingly close to securing an enormous Q1 win at Utah State this past Saturday. Alas, Darius Brown drove a stake through the hearts of Lobo fans with a last-second three to win it.

Now, they need to not only win against Air Force, but they most likely need an upset in the quarterfinals against...Boise State.

The Broncos can only improve their potential seeding come Selection Sunday with a deep run in Las Vegas. A daunting path looms for Leon Rice’s men if they want to snag the automatic bid. This would most likely include playing a desperate New Mexico team, a red-hot Nevada squad, and, if I had to guess, regular season champ Utah State.

With potentially three games over the span of three days, my mind begins to wonder if, for the sake of the Mountain West six-bid agenda and potential extra rest days...would it be so bad if the Lobos hit their stride and found their way into the MWC semifinals?

It wouldn’t be a bad loss for Boise State and it would provide a chance for a full week of rest before the Round of 64 commences next Thursday and Friday.

If...and I do mean “if”....the Broncos get bounced early, my hope for the conference is we get to witness a MWC title game between UNLV and New Mexico with the Runnin’ Rebels coming out on top.

Hello there, 7-bid Mountain West fantasy!

“How do you do!” - Tim Brando, Fox Sports

Where Will Boise State Fall Come Selection Sunday

With the win at Viejas Arena Friday night, it is becoming more realistic that the Broncos could climb high enough to avoid the 8-9 game and land in the six to seven seed range.

The Bracket Matrix hasn’t fully updated with new bracket projections, but even now, they are slotted as the second-highest eight seed.

The team ahead of them?

Saint Mary’s...the one that Boise State beat in Idaho Falls in December.

Here are the three scenarios at play for NCAA tournament seeding:

Beat New Mexico/Air Force and make it at a minimum to the MWC semifinals. This leads to a seed in the six to seven range. Lose to New Mexico in the MWC quarterfinals. This keeps Boise State hovering around the eight/nine line. Lose to Air Force in the MWC quarterfinals. After preserving a perfect record in Q4, the Broncos suffer a stain on their resume that could lead to them falling to the ten line.

Regardless, Boise State will see their name pop up less than a week from now.

And keep an eye on Gordy Presnell and the women’s basketball team as they started off the conference tournament with a resounding win Sunday against Utah State.

Shoutout to Abby Muse as she recorded a triple-double, only the 3rd in program history.

Abby Muse recorded the 3⃣RD in program history!



Abby Muse recorded the 3⃣RD in program history!

The senior checks out with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists!#BleedBlue | #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/LMu6qIugeF — Boise State WBB (@BroncoSportsWBB) March 11, 2024

Presnell also captured his 750th win as a collegiate head coach.





Head coach Gordy Presnell picks up his 750th collegiate win with a victory over Utah State in the opening round of the Mountain West Championship! #BleedBlue | #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/5bmdw0ADBb — Boise State WBB (@BroncoSportsWBB) March 11, 2024

Exciting times for Bronco basketball as the thick of March approaches!