Mountaintop View 3-11-24. College Football Playoff, G5 Coach Rankings, Aggie Champs, Bracketology, MW Tourney Brackets

It’s Monday, and the Mountain West men’s basketball tourney is taking place this week. Selection Sunday is less than a week away! Through it all, the content keeps going. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the World Wide Web below.

This offseason narrative is picking up lots of steam, as the stakes are huge. The Big Ten and SEC are driving things, with the covert threat to break away on their own and compete in their own championships. The big discussion points are revenue distribution and the amount of playoff teams. The Power 2 want to split 58% of the title revenue between themselves, with the ACC and Big 12 splitting 38% (other schools split the rest). As far as dividing up the 14 spots, with a 3-3-2-2-1+3 model and a 2-2-1-1-1+7 model being proposed. Either way, the SEC and Big Ten want the most spots. Stay tuned.

In some peak off-season content, Chris Vannini ranks his top of coaches among Group of 5 teams. A few coaches from Mountain West teams make the list. Troy Calhoun comes in at fourth, and Jeff Tedford is right behind him at fifth. They are typically on these lists. Bronco Mendenhall is back in the coaching ranks with New Mexico and debuts in ninth. and Barry Odom completes the top 15 at fifteenth. Three others are honorable mentions: Ken Niumatalolo (San Jose State), Blake Anderson (Utah State), and Sean Lewis (San Diego State).

Nearly everyone’s opinion, and conventional wisdom, was that Utah State had too much to overcome this season to be among the top of the Mountain West. After all, they returned zero points from last season and had a brand new head coach. None of that mattered as the Aggies were great in their non-conference schedule and followed that up with a tremendous showing during MW conference play. Danny Sprinkle and his team capped off their regular season with a thrilling victory against New Mexico. They finished 27-5 and are the #1 seed heading into the conference tournament.

Bracketology

Mountain West Tourney Brackets

#MWMadness tips off on Sunday in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/c8x1YtxISz — Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 6, 2024

Here's your first look at the men's championship bracket pic.twitter.com/3N9cbvyoZn — Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 10, 2024

Spring Ball Schedules:

This will be updated as more information comes in.

Air Force: Feb 8- early March (spring game likely March 9)

Boise State: March 11- April 20 (Spring Game)

Colorado State: March 19- April 20 (Spring Game)

Fresno State: March 15- April 27 (Spring Game)

Hawaii: Jan 29- Feb 25 (Spring Game)

Nevada: March 12-April 16 (Spring Game April 13)

New Mexico: Usually mid-Feb

San Diego State: March 12- April 20 (Spring Game)

San Jose State: March 19-April 27 (Spring Game)

UNLV: March 2- April 6 (Spring Game)

Utah State: March 19- April 20 (Spring Game)

Wyoming: March 26- April 27 (Spring Game)

