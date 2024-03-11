Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 3-11-24. 2025 March Team Recruiting Rankings

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.
Last week, we wrapped up our coverage of the 2024 recruiting class. This week, it is full steam ahead to beginning to cover the class of 2025.
Mountain West teams have been focusing on the 2025 cycle for some time now, handing out offers at a rapid pace. This week, there were ____ new offers.
Since this is our first week looking at this new class, we debut our initial 2025 Team Recruiting Rankings. At this point in the year, there are 10 2025 commits spread out among five MW teams, which is a higher number than normal this time of year. Take a look at our rankings below.
Lastly, we do need to wrap up the 2024 cover photo but recognize the San Diego State Aztecs for having the most “best” weeks during last year’s cycle. They are featured this week and next week will start the 2025 cover photos.
In other news, the early signing period will indeed be moved up to the start of December. The decision on a June signing period is pushed back until June.
College football's December signing period will move up to the Wednesday before conference championship games. It'll be 3 days. This was officially approved by the CCA today.
Decision on adding a summer signing period has been delayed to June.
Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:
- San Diego State: 11
- UNLV: 8
- Air Force: 6
- Boise State: 6
- Nevada: 5
- Fresno State: 4
- Colorado State: 3
- Utah State: 3
- Hawaii: 2
- San Jose State: 2
- Wyoming: 2
Recruiting Calendar:
Starting today, and through mid-April, we are in a quiet period. This basically means coaches can have contact with recruits on campus, but not off campus. This is the time of year when Junior Days mostly occur.
The 2023-2024 FBS Recruiting Calendar has just been released! Make sure to keep a copy of this calendar handy to stay informed about school visits and when coaches will be on the road.
Next College Student Athlete says:
The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in-person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in-person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.
Air Force Commitment Tracker:
Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s fun to track them over the course of the year.
Number of Falcon verbal commits: 1 recruit this cycle
Visit Recap:
Commitment Spotlight:
2025 March Team Recruiting Rankings
For this initial month, we also include the names of the commits to illustrate what each team has done so far.
1) UNLV
- QB Garyt Odom
- DL Eliah Logo
- LB Parker Meese
- ATH Hayden Anderson
- WR Cassidee Miles
2) Hawaii
- WR Titan Lacaden
- OL KJ Hallums
3) Boise State
- LB Syncere Bracket (grayshirt from 2024 class)
4) Fresno State
- QB Daniel Gomez
5) Air Force
- K Rhett Armstrong
6-12) Everyone else
Recruiting Updates:
Offers:
- DB Charger Doty was offered by Air Force
- DB Brady Beaner was offered by Air Force
- DB Dominic Mitchell was offered by Air Force
- RB Chase Garnett was offered by Boise State
- WR Jalen Cooper was offered by Boise State
- WR Quinton Brown was offered by Boise State
- DB Donte Utu was offered by Boise State and Nevada
- EDGE Austin Coronado was offered by Colorado State
- WR/DB Dylan Robinson was offered by Colorado State
- 2027 OL Randle Pollard was offered by Colorado State
- RB McKay Madsen was offered by Fresno State
- WR Jase Nix was offered by Fresno State
- OL Arion Williams was offered by Fresno State
- OL Brayden Walton was offered by Fresno State
- EDGE Lucien Holland was offered by Fresno State
- WR Bryson Baker was offered by Nevada
- LB Jake Silverman was offered by Nevada
- WR/DB Casey Larson was offered by Nevada
- WR/DB Dylan Robinson was offered by San Diego State
- WR Cassidee Miles was offered by San Diego State
- RB Carter Jackson was offered by San Diego State
- DB David Kuku was offered by San Diego State
- EDGE Bleu Dantzler was offered by San Jose State
- EDGE Epi K. Sitanilei was offered by San Jose State
- LB Dominik Calhoun was offered by San Jose State
- LB Scott Taylor was offered by San Jose State
- LB Mark Iheanachor was offered by San Jose State
- LB Matai William Køse Tagøa’i was offered by San Jose State
- 2027 DB Lamont McDonald was offered by UNLV
- ATH Anthony League was offered by Utah State
- RB Sir Autry was offered by Utah State
- RB Carter Jackson was offered by Wyoming
- DE Axel Ramazani was offered by Wyoming
Visits:
Commits:
Decommits
