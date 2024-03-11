Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 3-11-24. 2025 March Team Recruiting Rankings

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.

Last week, we wrapped up our coverage of the 2024 recruiting class. This week, it is full steam ahead to beginning to cover the class of 2025.

Mountain West teams have been focusing on the 2025 cycle for some time now, handing out offers at a rapid pace. This week, there were ____ new offers.

Since this is our first week looking at this new class, we debut our initial 2025 Team Recruiting Rankings. At this point in the year, there are 10 2025 commits spread out among five MW teams, which is a higher number than normal this time of year. Take a look at our rankings below.

Lastly, we do need to wrap up the 2024 cover photo but recognize the San Diego State Aztecs for having the most “best” weeks during last year’s cycle. They are featured this week and next week will start the 2025 cover photos.

In other news, the early signing period will indeed be moved up to the start of December. The decision on a June signing period is pushed back until June.

College football's December signing period will move up to the Wednesday before conference championship games. It'll be 3 days. This was officially approved by the CCA today, a source confirmed to @TheAthletic.



Decision on adding a summer signing period has been delayed to June. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 6, 2024

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

San Diego State: 11

UNLV: 8

Air Force: 6

Boise State: 6

Nevada: 5

Fresno State: 4

Colorado State: 3

Utah State: 3

Hawaii: 2

San Jose State: 2

Wyoming: 2

Recruiting Calendar:

Starting today, and through mid-April, we are in a quiet period. This basically means coaches can have contact with recruits on campus, but not off campus. This is the time of year when Junior Days mostly occur.

Next College Student Athlete says:

The NCAA defines the quiet period as a time when “a college coach may not have face-to-face contact with college-bound student-athletes or their parents off the college campus and may not watch student-athletes compete or visit their high school.” To break it down, the NCAA Quiet Period is a time you can talk to college coaches in-person on their college campus. However, the coach is not allowed to watch athletes compete in-person, visit their school, talk to them at their home—or talk to them anywhere outside of the college campus. Coaches can still text, call, email or direct message coaches during this time.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 1 recruit this cycle

Visit Recap:

Commitment Spotlight:

2025 March Team Recruiting Rankings

For this initial month, we also include the names of the commits to illustrate what each team has done so far.

1) UNLV

- QB Garyt Odom

- DL Eliah Logo

- LB Parker Meese

- ATH Hayden Anderson

- WR Cassidee Miles

2) Hawaii

- WR Titan Lacaden

- OL KJ Hallums

3) Boise State

- LB Syncere Bracket (grayshirt from 2024 class)

4) Fresno State

- QB Daniel Gomez

5) Air Force

- K Rhett Armstrong

6-12) Everyone else

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

DB Charger Doty was offered by Air Force

DB Brady Beaner was offered by Air Force

DB Dominic Mitchell was offered by Air Force

RB Chase Garnett was offered by Boise State

WR Jalen Cooper was offered by Boise State

WR Quinton Brown was offered by Boise State

DB Donte Utu was offered by Boise State and Nevada

EDGE Austin Coronado was offered by Colorado State

WR/DB Dylan Robinson was offered by Colorado State

2027 OL Randle Pollard was offered by Colorado State

RB McKay Madsen was offered by Fresno State

WR Jase Nix was offered by Fresno State

OL Arion Williams was offered by Fresno State

OL Brayden Walton was offered by Fresno State

EDGE Lucien Holland was offered by Fresno State

WR Bryson Baker was offered by Nevada

LB Jake Silverman was offered by Nevada

WR/DB Casey Larson was offered by Nevada

WR/DB Dylan Robinson was offered by San Diego State

WR Cassidee Miles was offered by San Diego State

RB Carter Jackson was offered by San Diego State

DB David Kuku was offered by San Diego State

EDGE Bleu Dantzler was offered by San Jose State

EDGE Epi K. Sitanilei was offered by San Jose State

LB Dominik Calhoun was offered by San Jose State

LB Scott Taylor was offered by San Jose State

LB Mark Iheanachor was offered by San Jose State

LB Matai William Køse Tagøa’i was offered by San Jose State

2027 DB Lamont McDonald was offered by UNLV

ATH Anthony League was offered by Utah State

RB Sir Autry was offered by Utah State

RB Carter Jackson was offered by Wyoming

DE Axel Ramazani was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

Commits:

Decommits

Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.

