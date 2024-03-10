Aztecs lose first home game in thrilling OT defeat to Boise State 79-77

Aztecs and Broncos entertain crowd with a classic overtime contest. Boise State able to hit last shots in OT to walk away with a 79-77 victory

The Aztecs entered the season finale game against Boise State hoping to finish the season undefeated at home. Sold out Viejas Arena, and the fanatical Aztec fans were willing their team to close out the season 15-0 at home. Enter a Broncos team, winners of five of their last six games with an upset on their minds. The Aztecs, a seven-point favorite entered the game as the 5th place team, which would give them a bye into the tournament quarterfinals. A New Mexico win against Utah State would put the two teams into a tie breaking situation and might relegate the Aztecs to play in the first round. Determination will be made when the MWC announces their seedings. They could face either San Jose State or Nevada or UNLV when the dust settles. Meanwhile, the Aztecs and Broncos fought to the end in a wildly entertaining game. Boise State (22-0, 13-5 MWC) came back from ten points down on several occasions to force overtime. The Aztecs had a three point lead after a Lamont Butler layup with 1:10 left to play. The Broncos Chibuzo Agbo hit a pressure corner 3-pointer to tie with 52 seconds remaining. Butler had a chance to close out the game after making two free throws, but missed the front end of a one and one and Roddie Anderson III was able to make a jumper from the paint to tie it and send it to overtime. Aztecs All-American Jaedon LeDee lead both teams with 21 points and fouled out at the end of overtime. He failed to score in the last five minutes. The Broncos jumped out to a five point lead. The highlight of this sequence was a Max Rice near half court swish as the shot clock expired. Rice, the son of Boise coach Leon Rice, said he felt his back against the wall and felt he needed to play better. He left no doubt as the Broncos led by five with less than two minutes left in OT. The Aztecs responded with a Micah Parrish layup and after two missed three’s by the Broncos, Darrion Trammel made a three with 19 seconds remaining to knot the game at 77. Cam Martin was fouled by LeDee and sank two free throws with 1.7 seconds remaining. The subsequent half court shot by Trammell with blocked by Martin and the Broncos celebrated their season sweep of the Aztecs in front of a stunned Aztec crowd, who had not experienced a loss at home this season. The last time the Aztecs had an undefeated home season was in the 1966-1967 season. Lamont Butler scored 13 points and contributed 6 rebounds while Micah Parish had 12 points and Darrion Trammell an additional 11 points. Elijah Saunders came off the bench and added 3 clutch three-point baskets for nine points.

Broncos Surging, MWC Tournament Coming Up Next

The Broncos meanwhile had all five starters score in double digits. They were led by Anderson III with 16 points and 6 rebounds, Tyson Degenhart with 14 points and 11 rebounds, O’mar Stanley with 10 points, Agbo with 10 points and Rice with 10 points. The Broncos will need Utah State to lose to have a share of the league title. They already have earned a share of the title after their victory against San Jose State this week. The Aztecs now have lost two games in a row heading into the MWC tournament. Their previous game, a 62-58 loss at UNLV showed a flaw in the offense as they only managed to shoot at a 28.1% clip. They improved against Boise State shooting 44.8%. The stats were pretty equal with the Broncos holding a three-point shooting percentage advantage while the Aztecs managed 10 more points in the paint. The Aztecs started cold on offense. This will need to be addressed heading into the MWC and NCAA tournaments. A slow start against tournament teams might signal an early exit. The Broncos may have found a way into the NCAA tournament with their late-season surge while Colorado State looks like they will be looking in from the outside. Six conference teams look to be locked for the NCAA tournament—great representation from a conference that has seen some amazing team and individual performances this season. The conference tournament could see any of the top seven teams walk away tournament winners. The bottom four will probably be one game and done. The automatic NCAA qualifier is given to the tournament winner. This might be the only opportunity for Colorado State to advance. It is a wide-open affair with the remaining six teams. Each has had peaks and valleys but everyone can agree the Mountain West was a conference to contend with this season. It will be interesting to see how many teams make the NCAA and how many are able to advance out of the first round.