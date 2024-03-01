Mountaintop View 3-1-24 Football Schedule, Football News, Basketball in Home Stretch

The calendar turns to March and the football news takes top billing as the MW 2024 season schedule is unveiled. We also take a look at the home stretch in MBB and trying to separate the contenders from the pretenders. Enjoy!!

MW unveils 2024 Football Schedule

Who's ready for some football?!



The 2024 #MWFB schedule is HERE pic.twitter.com/ERt1clRo3o — Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 29, 2024

The new era of a 12-team college football playoff begins this season with the Group of Five conferences getting an automatic seat at the table. CBS Sports lists the preseason top contenders for that bid in this article.

The NCAA is discussing making potential major changes to signing periods, mainly by adding another to help with roster management for future college football playoff games.

Enthusiasm is running deep in Bronco Land as a legend comes back to help in the football complex and the men’s basketball team trying to continue their current momentum and accomplishing heights not seen before in Boise.

Geoff Grammer of The Albuquerque Journal looks at what is left in this year’s meatgrinder of a conference schedule and who might have the best chance to end up as season champion or co-champion.

When the calendar turned to 2024, the Rams were the #13th ranked team in the nation. Now having lost four of their last five games and a first-round bye in the conference tournament pretty much gone, are there deeper concerns on a return trip to NCAAs?

Our friends at Nevada Sports Net compile their view of the MBB head coaches and who might not return and why.

On the horizon: