Early Season Assessment of Air Force Baseball

NOTE: Anyone who would like to help the vision for Erdle Field depicted above become reality, please contact giving@airforceathletics.org.

It’s way too early to make sweeping conclusions about 2024 Falcon baseball, but I never let modesty get in the way of a good opinion. With the first two weeks in the books, I’ll take a look at some early season strengths and weaknesses and weigh them against preseason expectations.

Overall, the team has an even 4-4 record after eight games. The 3 game sweep of Navy was the major positive of the season thus far. Generally the yearly series is closely contested, but the Falcon pitching staff outclassed the Navy staff and the hitting was timely if not spectacular. The record against other opponents is a disappointing 1-4. However, the competition in those games was high level. Mississippi State is in the SEC, which automatically ensures a roster filled with talent. The Falcons managed a 1-2 record against the Bulldogs, an acceptable outcome on the road early in the season. The losses to Southern Mississippi and UNC Wilmington are understandable considering both are predicted to be eligible to appear in the postseason NCAA Regional playoffs. Coach Kazlauski never shies away from a difficult schedule.

OFFENSE

Through the first 8 games, the Falcons have a batting average of only .244, which is well below what I would expect by the end of the year, but follows the pattern of previous years when the Falcon bats have underperformed in the early part of the season. The team has been able to average a respectable 5 runs per game by drawing free passes to first resulting in an on-base percentage of .378 and clutch hitting from the middle of the lineup, Jay Thomason, Chris Stallings, and Jake Grieving. The performance of Chris Stallings has been a bonus this year as he has raised his average to .345 (compared to .183 last year) and cut his strikeout rate from almost 50% to 27%.

Surprisingly, Sam Kulasingam has been in an uncharacteristic slump, hitting .226 thus far. I would be very surprised if that continues. The scoring ability will be much improved when Sammy’s bat returns to normal.

At DH, the Falcons have used a variety of players without much success. Sophomore Charlie Jones was the likely starter in the preseason, but suffered an injury that has kept him out, and Grieving has been playing in right field. Jack Bello has had the most success with 2 hits in nine at bats including a double, a walk, and 3 hit batters.

PITCHING

The starting pitching has been the most encouraging sign thus far in the season. Friday starter Seungmin Shim is as healthy as he has been in his college career and looks confident on the mound. His ERA is 2.25 in 12 innings, and has had quality starts in both appearances while racking up 17 strikeouts. He should be an effective counter to the Mountain West’s best starters during conference play.

Dylan Rogers has been pitch limited in both of his appearances coming off arm issues in the preseason, but is near perfect in his 4 innings, allowing only 1 hit and no walks and striking out 5.

Third starter Ben Weber struggled somewhat in his opening game, but suffered from sloppy fielding from the infield and also had a run charged to him that scored on a wild pitch after he left the game. In his second start, he had a quality start, pitching 5 ⅓ innings, allowing only one run and 6 baserunners. He’s especially good at inducing ground balls from opposing hitters.

Fourth starter Jack Bello is also recovering from arm issues in the preseason. In his two starts, he’s pitched 4 ⅓ innings, giving up only 3 hits and 1 earned run.

Relief pitching is a work in progress. Doyle Gehring has filled the closer role as expected, getting a save and a win in his three appearances while giving up only 2 runs and 3 hits in 7 ⅔ innings. He struggled a little bit with his control against Navy, but closed out the save in the final game with a deep flyout to center field.

Senior Jimmy Hebenstreit has been effective in all three appearances, and is setting himself up to be the setup man for Gehring. Five freshmen have made appearances with mixed results, and will need more experience to become more reliable. Overall, the relief staff seems a bit deeper than last year, but we’ll need to watch the development during the non-conference part of the schedule.

FIELDING

I mentioned above the sloppy fielding during Ben Weber’s start, but that wasn’t the only time that the fielding was sloppy. The Falcons have totaled 13 errors in just 8 games as compared to 53 in 58 games last year. The Fielding percentage is .958 compared to .975 last year. That is a significant drop off, and it’s not just because they lost a Gold Glover at second base. It could be early season jitters, but I’ll be looking for that metric to improve.

BATTLE AT THE BALLPARK UP NEXT

This weekend, the Falcons will head to Sugarland, Texas to participate in the Battle at the Ballpark. The series is a round robin event with Air Force playing against Creighton, Army, and Louisiana Tech in that order.

Creighton comes into the tournament with a 5-0 record, although against lesser competition. Nevertheless, they have been crushing the ball this year and the team sports a .376 batting average with 11 homers in the 5 games.

Army brings another strong team into the faceoff with the Falcons. They are easy favorites to win their sixth straight Patriot League championship this year. Last year the Black Knights won 2 out of three games from the Falcons. Watch out for Sam Ruta, who leads Army with a .419 batting average and 3 homers and 12 RBIs.

Louisiana Tech is coming off a down season last year, but has been a regular participant in the NCAA Regional out of Conference USA. They have also started the year with an 8-0 record with a team batting average of .314.

All games in the tournament are available for a subscription at D1baseball.com.