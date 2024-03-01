Aztecs relentless in 72-64 victory against a tenacious San Jose State squad

Jaedon LeDee was front and center with another dominating performance for the Aztecs

The Aztecs entertained San Jose State in an expected blowout on Tuesday night on the Mesa. The Aztecs, a 21.5-point favorite and fresh off a dominating game against Fresno State, were back on familiar territory at sell-out Viejas Arena. When the dust had settled, the Aztecs were the recipients of a hard-fought 72-64 win against a Spartan team, that played better than the cellar dwellers they are. The Aztecs (22-7, 11-5 MWC) were led by All-American Jaedon LeDee with 27 points and 11 rebounds. As LeDee usually does, he dominates the inside against smaller teams. The Spartan’s strategy was to foul and foul often. LeDee wound up 9/11 from the free throw line in addition to 9/16 shooting. San Jose was without their 7-footer Adrame Diongue and resorted to a next-player-up-to-foul strategy.

The Spartans started strong with threes by MJ Amey Jr. and Alvaro Cardenas and they sprinted out to an 8-5 lead. That lead would expand to 15-10 halfway through the first half. Add in LeDee free throws and three-pointers by Elijah Saunders and Lamont Butler as well as aggressive defensive play and the Aztecs would take a 29-22 lead into halftime. Spartans coach Tim Miles said that they expected to take 20 or more three-point shots and true to his word, they attempted 29, connecting on 9 for a 31% clip. A couple of those shots connecting and we could be talking upset city, but the Aztecs effectively shut down that talk. The second half was more of the same Aztec defense and feed LeDee until the Spartans went on a run highlighted by Cardenas and Amey baskets to bring the Spartans to within three points late in the game. A turnover and LeDee free throws would seal the Aztec’s 22nd win of the season. Providing support for LeDee were Micah Parrish with 9 points and Elijah Saunders with 10 off the bench. The Aztec bench was superb, with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Lamont Butler would add seven points and Miles Byrd with six as he continues to electrify with his play. He will continue to be an exciting player to watch in future years. On the Spartan’s side of the ledger, They were led by Amey with 17 points and 10 rebounds, Trey Anderson with 14 points and Cardenas with 11. Latrell Davis came off the bench to score 13 points. He is another young player to watch in the future as his quickness and desire to drive to the basket have gained a lot of attention.

The man of the game was LeDee. Coach Brian Dutcher added, “He’s a dangerous player and to his credit, everybody knows it, and he still ends up with another double-double.” He added that he is a definite first-team All-American, in his opinion. He further stated, He rebounded the ball...ran the floor, got some baskets, and he scored in a lot of different ways. He is not just one-dimensional scoring.” With the dominating play of LeDee leading the Aztecs to the conference tournament and beyond, one has to wonder how the Aztecs supporting cast will match up when they face tourney teams. If LeDee has an off night, will they be able to pick up the slack? Until then, the Aztecs are enjoying another successful year, finding yet another quality player as they maneuver toward MWC tournament play. The Aztecs are back in action next Tuesday against UNLV while the Spartans play the Rebels this Saturday night. If San Jose State plays as they did tonight, they may have a chance to get win number 3. The Aztecs meanwhile, are jockeying for the top position with Utah State and Boise State. The Aggies and Broncos are a half-game ahead of the Aztecs in the present standings. Utah State held off Fresno State 77-73 in overtime while the Broncos took care of business against Air Force, winning 79-48. Nevada held off Colorado State 77-74 in Fort Collins as they continue to fight their way up the conference ladder. As it stands now, Utah State and Boise are at the top with the Aztecs a half-game back. Nevada and UNLV are one game behind the leaders and New Mexico two games back. One has to wonder how the Lobos will bounce back from their crushing one-point loss to Air Force, as they take on Boise State, Fresno State and finish against Utah State. They may need to win out to gain a coveted tournament spot. The MWC looks a lock for five positions but is fighting to get a sixth position. The outlook is the Aggies, Broncos, Aztecs, Wolfpack, and Lobos should go with Colorado State looking in and UNLV being a longshot. Regardless, the MWC tournament in Las Vegas is going to be a great affair. Can the Rebels pull it out in their hometown? Can San Diego State repeat as conference champion? Whatever the outcome, this has been a magical year, solidifying the MWC conference as a definite power conference contender.