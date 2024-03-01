2024 Recruiting Breakdown: New Mexico

Welcome to the twelfth post in our twelve-part recruiting breakdown series. Today will look at the #12 team in our rankings, New Mexico.

The Lobos haven’t necessarily been a strong recruiting team, and with a coaching change at the end of the season, it became even tougher to find talent and fill out a recruiting class in this cycle. That is why it is not at all surprising to see such a small number of high school players and a high number of junior college and transfer players. The hope would be New Mexico have landed recruits that have flown under the radar or transfers that will flourish giving an opportunity for playing time. However, as with any recruit, there is some degree or risk involved with every player. With this class especially, there is a high degree of unknown with how it will turn out. To read more about this class, keep scrolling.

The Skinny:

24 players signed

4 high school players, 4 JUCO players, 16 transfers

15 offensive, 9 defensive

1 3-star per 247 Composite rankings.

Players with a composite rating over 85: 0

Players with a composite rating over 82: 0

Breakdown by state (excluding transfers): 3 New Mexico, 2 Kansas, 1 Arizona, 1 Texas, 1 Utah

247 Composite Rankings (subject to change):

- Overall: 151

- Recruiting: 201

- Transfer: 103

The Players:

QB Elijah Brody

Elijah is a local player who signed on to be the quarterback in this class. He is a dual-threat QB who has a big arm and is skilled at running all over the field. Brody finds a lot of success through the read option game or designed draws where he can use his vision and quick-twitch change of direction to confuse defends and pick up huge yards. He has nice touch on his deep passes, hitting receivers in stride down the sideline. Elijah has a good chance to develop into the hometown hero during his time with the Lobos.

Transfer RB Javen Jacobs

Javen is a running back from Arizona State that the Lobos were able to secure. He is a dynamic player who can line up in the backfield, in the slot, or out wide. Jacobs is utilized best in space, getting outside the tackles and blowing by defenders with his speed. He is a skilled route-runner and has solid hands, leaving him wide open to run after the catch. Javen should find a clear path toward playing time come the fall.

Transfer RB Eli Sanders

Eli is a talented transfer who has put up solid numbers so far in his college career. He is a powerful runner who hits the holes hard and bursts past the line of scrimmage before defenders can great. Sanders has blazing speed and the power to match it, making him extremely difficult to tackle in the space. He is great at changing speeds and directions to evade opposing players, and seems determined to get to the endzone on every play. Eli should compete for a starting spot instantly and is a good bet to win it entering next season.

WR D’Angelo Mayes

D’Angelo is one of the rare high school players in this class. He is an advanced route-runner capable of getting open anywhere on the field with his releases and ability to change direction. Mayes is at his best in the red zone, where he does a great job tracking the ball and out-jumping defenders on corner and fade routes. He is also a factor in the return game, where he can use his speed and shiftiness to help his team win the hidden yardage battle. D’Angelo looks capable of being a very good player in college in due time.

Transfer WR Shawn Miller

Shawn is a transfer from Illinois who found his way to New Mexico. He can make an impact from anywhere on the field, running smooth routes and getting separation with ease. Miller is shifty after the catch, showing off his agility and finding ways to get into the open field before he outruns defenders. He has a wide catch radius and turns up field immediately after coming down with the catch. Shawn should add some talent to an offense that is in need of it.

Transfer WR Isaiah Jones

Isaiah is another wide receiver transfer, this time coming from Syracuse. He brings huge size to the position, towering over defensive backs and coming down with jump balls with ease. Jones covers ground quickly with long strides and can pull down difficult catches in traffic with his long arms and big hands. He is great at making catches down the sideline, but is just as effective over the middle of the field. Isaiah is almost assured to play in some capacity next season and has the potential to become a big-time receiver for the Lobos.

OL Sa’Kylee Woodard

Sa’Kylee comes to New Mexico after winning a high school state championship. He is a menacing tackle who gets good leg drive to push defenders back and out of the play. Woodard is quick off the snap and gets his whole body into his blocks. He excels as a run-blocker, but looks natural in pass protection as well. Sa’Kylee will likely need to add weight to his frame, but projects to do so easily and should fit well into a tackle spot at the next level.

JUCO OL Wallace Unamba

Wallace comes from the junior college level to play on the offensive line. He is a huge presence on the line, towering over defenders and using his size to his advantage. Unamba is incredibly strong and regularly pancakes the opposition by getting them off-balance and making a big hit. He is a huge asset in run-blocking, tapping into big power once he gets moving and opens up big holes for running backs. Wallace has the talent to find an immediate role on the team next season.

JUCO OL Malik Aliane

Malik is another JUCO play on the O-line. He is an athletic, menacing player who bursts into action once the ball is snapped. Aliane is very agile and moves all around the line, pulling on run plays and looking smooth in pass protection. He resets the line of scrimmage with his strength and plays through the whistle. Malik plays guard and seems like a great fit to continue there now that he is joining the Lobos.

Transfer OL Mckenzie Agnello

Mckenzie is part of a big group of offensive line transfers the Lobos brought into this class. He has a quick first step, beating defenders to the spot and neutralizing their pass rush. Agnello is very mobile, getting out in front of run plays and into the second level ahead of running backs to make blocks. He is stout in pass-protection, locking onto defenders and maintaining balance as he moves around. Mckenzie should be able to carve out a role as a tackle on next year’s squad.

Transfer OL Elvin Harris

Elvin transfers in from Campbell this year. He is a smart player who has a great understanding of his assignments and is very consistent on the field. Harris moves around fluidly, especially when shuffling side to side in pass protection. He is aggressive as a run-blocker, seeking out linebackers to take out of the play with big hits. Elvin is a great bet to see the field next season for the Lobos.

Transfer OL Baraka Beckett

Baraka joins his teammate Elvin in going from Campbell to New Mexico. He was a very athletic two-way player in high school, which is a great skill now that he is on the offensive line full-time. Beckett moves around smoothly and appears technically sound with his football around the line. He is a tenacious player who fights through the whistle and isn’t afraid to be physical. Baraka should compete for playing time on the line in the fall.

Transfer OL James Bailey

James hailed from Texas A&M prior to transferring to New Mexico. He is very formidable in pass protection, unlocking his lower body strength in his blocks and moving well laterally. Bailey has prototypical size and uses it well to stop rushers and take them completely out of the play. He is versatile enough to play inside or outside but may profile best as a tackle. James should be a big help for the Lobo’s offense come next fall.

Transfer OL Richard Pearce

Richard is another transfer to boost the offensive line. He gets out in front of the play and opens up big running lanes by driving back defenders. Pearce locks on to defenders and uses his whole body to keep rushers at bay. He can play a few different positions, but he appears to spend most of his snaps at tackle. Richard will provide much-needed depth as New Mexico restocks this position.

Transfer OL Jawaun Singletary

Jawaun transfers in from Grambling State. He is very mobile for his size, able to pull around the line on run plays with little issue. Singletary springs into position after snapping the ball, exploding up into his blocks and keeping his eyes moving at his looks for defenders to block. He looks like a great fit at center due to all of his experience at the position at multiple levels. Jawaun should find a role on the two-deep next season for the Lobos.

LB John Sierra

John is a local player coming to play for the Lobos in this class. He is vicious at the line of scrimmage, getting off blocks and causing havoc in the backfield. Sierra diagnoses plays well and flocks to the ball quickly, thanks to his instincts. He is at his best against the run, but the same traits can make him an effective blitzer as well. John probably slots best at an outside linebacker spot close to the ball, but depending on the scheme New Mexico ends up running, he has the versatility to play in different spots at the college level.

Transfer DT De’jon Benton

De’jon is a transfer who is coming from USC to join the Lobos. He is a force on the line, exploding of the snap and overpowering blockers, knocking them into the backfield. Benton excels at a bull rush, unleashing his strength right away and fighting through double teams determined to get to the ball carrier. He engulfs running backs and quarterbacks once he gets his hands on them, making sure they don’t get any extra yards. De’jon is talented enough to see the field next year for New Mexico.

Transfer DT Devin Brandt

Devin was brought in to play on the defensive line. He flies past offensive linemen and into the backfield with a quick burst of speed once the play is live. Brandt takes good angles to the ball and keeps his hands active to push away blockers and then get a hand on the offense to make a tackle. He covers a lot of ground in a hurry and blows up plays before they can develop. Devin should add some much-needed depth for New Mexico next season.

Transfer DE Okiki Olorunfunmi

Okiki transfers in from Old Dominion to play defensive end. He has a great build for a pass-rusher, long and lean, which allows him to get into the backfield and chase down quarterbacks in only a few strides. Olorunfunmi features a variety of moves to beat blockers, but his go-to appears to be the speed rush. He reads plays well and takes action right away, which puts him in a position to be constantly around the ball. Okiki will likely carve out a role for himself for next fall in all goes according to plan.

Transfer EDGE Antoineo Harris Jr

Antoineo played at Indiana State previously, but now will suit up for New Mexico. He is a high-motor plays that goes all around the field to bring down players for a sack or complete a big tackle. Harris has a developed understanding of how to confuse the offensive line, mixing up his moves and engaging in stunts to get into the backfield with an open running lane. He stays low when running and finds another gear once he reaches close proximity to the quarterback to ensure he completes the play. Antoineo will bring needed experience to the edge position next fall.

Transfer LB Moso Tuitele

Moso transfers in from Cal and will be a linebacker after spending time at tight end in previous seasons. He is an extremely physical player who fights through blocks to cause havoc once he’s in the backfield. Tuitele reads plays well, which helps him not to overpursue, and instead, he can get into position to square up and make a fundamental tackle. He is a violent tackler who stops running backs in their tracks as he shuts down the run game. Moso has the skills to succeed but may need to shake off some rust on defense.

JUCO DB Pierre Kemeni Jr.

Pierre is a junior college player coming to New Mexico as a defensive back. He brings nice size to the secondary and utilizes it well in coverage to neutralize the height of receivers and uses his long arms to deflect passes. He lays devastating tackles in the open field in run support, and doesn’t give up on plays, doing everything he can to disrupt the play. Pierre will bring a lot of talent to a position that needs a boost for the 2024 season.

JUCO DB Bobby Arnold III

Bobby is another junior college player in this recruiting class. He is a speedy corner who makes an impact on the field any way that he can. Arnold has a great eye for reading the quarterback and finds ways to jump routes and get his hands on the ball. He is physically for his size and packs a ton of force behind his tackles when bringing down ball carriers. Bobby will probably find a way to end up on the two-deep for New Mexico next year.

Transfer DB Noah Avinger

Noah is an incredible talent at cornerback. He plays tight coverage and has great closing speed as he times his strides perfectly to make a play on the ball. Avinger excels at tracking the ball in the air and moving into position in the path of the ball while moving receivers out of position at the same time. He sees the field with ease, allowing him to flock to the ball as he reacts to plays. Noah was a great talent at San Diego State and should be a huge boost to the Lobo secondary.

Team Writer Thoughts:

The Lobos are seemingly in a rebuild entering the 2024 season. However, there are some pieces in place with this recruiting class that will help in that rebuild process. One of the bright spots will be at both running back and at offensive line. The addition of Eli Sanders in the backfield gives UNM a formidable back that has Power Five talent. Sanders will more than likely compete for and be the starter entering the season.

Opening holes for Sanders over the next few seasons will be new additions to the offensive line through the portal. Unamba, Harris, Bailey, Beckett, and Pearce bring in size and agility to compete for jobs off the bat. Woodard might take a season or two before he joins the OL starters, but with Sanders entering his junior year, the two could be starters in the 2025 season.

John Sierra is the sneaky recruit in this group. His ability to identify plays quickly will work well in Coach Mendenhall’s defense which was the cornerstone of success when he was defensive coordinator at UNM. Moso Tuitele on defense will also add some experience and skill right away this fall.

This isn’t the best recruiting class in UNM history, but it is a start in the rebuilding process. Some holes are filled, and some will be feature pieces in a few season in Albuquerque.

Quick Hits:

(high school players only)

Headliner(s):

Mike: Woodard

Adam: Woodard

Prominent Talent:

Mike: Brody

Adam: Brody

Sleeper Recruit:

Mike: Mayes, Sierra

Adam: Sierra

Favorite Recruit:

Mike: Brody

Adam: Sierra

Best unit:

Mike: Offensive Line

Adam: Offensive Line

Summary:

New Mexico basically had to put together their entire 2024 class in December and January, and they deserve a lot of credit for being able to sign a high number of players. They obviously didn’t end up anywhere close to the top of the recruiting rankings, but that is understandable within the context of this year. It was a smart strategy to load up on offensive and defensive linemen, and there’s nothing wrong with getting some local talent on the roster either. This Lobo’s class has a ton of unknown attached to it, much more than the average recruiting class, and it will be interesting to see if any core players end up emerging from this list of names. The goal would be that a few of these signees emerge as players to fill out a roster and build a bit of momentum heading into the 2024 season and the class of 2025.

Thanks to everyone who followed along in this series! It’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun as well. The hope is this provided a taste of the talent coming into the Mountain West next fall.