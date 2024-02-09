Mountaintop View 2-9-24 Basketball and Football news, plus Tennis Players of the Week

I used to love watching variety shows on TV (Gen X has no idea what those were) because they offered a little bit of everything entertainment-wise. In that spirit, here is today’s edition, with a little bit of MW news in several sports. Hopefully you will be as entertained as I used to be watching the Carol Burnett Show. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News

The current active career leader in steals was one of 15 named to the list.

Colorado State got big bench minutes on Tuesday night in what was probably a “do-or-die” game for them in the MW MBB conference race against Boise State. See the other takeaways in this post-game analysis.

We enter weekend play with 4 teams tied for first place and 3 others just a game back in the loss column. The first game to be played will have the visiting Aztecs heading to Reno to face the resurgent Wolf Pack later tonight.

MW Football News

The transfer portal is the tool to use when head football coaches need to replenish and/or refine their team. Mike Farrell Sports lists their top five first-year head coaches who they believe have done the best job so far in revamping or filling holes in their rosters. A MW head coach is listed.

After Signing Day, head coaches like to speak about those that committed to play for their team. Sometimes, especially after coaching staff turnover, the biggest gains are from those players that looked to maybe leave but decided to stay. The Cowboys believe that will be the case with three of their players.

With the winter transfer portal closed and high school signings completed for the most part, here’s how the roster looks after the comings, stayings, and goings.

Other MW News

3 tennis athletes were named for their achievements last week, two on the men side and one on the women’s.

On the horizon:

Later today: 2023-24 Mountain West Midseason Review: How has Nevada done against the MWC so far?

Later today: The 2024 Mountain West All-Recruit Teams