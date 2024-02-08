Mountaintop View 2-8-24

Brock Purdy excited for brother Chubba’s fresh start on the Nevada football team
Shannon Kelly from Nevada Sports Net had the opportunity to talk to Brock Purdy, the brother of now Nevada quarterback Chubba Purdy. Brock’s San Francisco 49ers will play the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday and hopes his younger bro will make a name for himself soon.
Stephen Tsai: Recruiting getting more challenging for Rainbow Warriors
Yesterday was the February signing day window for college football, although a lot of the shine has come off this particular signing day. Stephen Tsai, the Hawaii football beat writer for The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, details the hurdles Hawaii football has dealing with in modern college football recruiting.
Coach Choate wants all the smoke
"We're not going to back down from anybody."— Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) February 8, 2024
Jeff Choate talks about planting a flag in Las Vegas and his Twitter exchange with Rebels head coach Barry Odom. ️ pic.twitter.com/oVmCgaX4kO
Something to remember in March
The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee will treat teams who play their conference tournament games on their home floor (St. John's, UNLV) as playing home games and not neutral site games, per an NCAA spokesman.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 7, 2024
Something to monitor as we approach March Madness.
Spring football is near
Tuesday March 5th is the first day of spring practice for Boise State.— B.J. Rains (@BJRains) February 7, 2024
Saturday April 13th is the spring game.
On The Horizon:
Today - 2024 Senior Bowl Stock Report.
Today - The Top 10 Players of the 2024 Mountain West Recruiting Class
Today - Stats Corner: NET ranking the Lower MWC
Friday - 2023-24 Mountain West Midseason Review: How has Nevada done against the MWC so far?
Friday - The 2024 Mountain West All-Recruit Teams
Loading comments...