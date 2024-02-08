 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 2-8-24

Brock Purdy on his brother, Coach Choate, Signing day and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Football: Hawaii at Wyoming Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Purdy excited for brother Chubba’s fresh start on the Nevada football team

Shannon Kelly from Nevada Sports Net had the opportunity to talk to Brock Purdy, the brother of now Nevada quarterback Chubba Purdy. Brock’s San Francisco 49ers will play the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday and hopes his younger bro will make a name for himself soon.

Stephen Tsai: Recruiting getting more challenging for Rainbow Warriors

Yesterday was the February signing day window for college football, although a lot of the shine has come off this particular signing day. Stephen Tsai, the Hawaii football beat writer for The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, details the hurdles Hawaii football has dealing with in modern college football recruiting.

Coach Choate wants all the smoke

Something to remember in March

Spring football is near

