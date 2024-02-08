Mountaintop View 2-8-24

Shannon Kelly from Nevada Sports Net had the opportunity to talk to Brock Purdy, the brother of now Nevada quarterback Chubba Purdy. Brock’s San Francisco 49ers will play the Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday and hopes his younger bro will make a name for himself soon.

Yesterday was the February signing day window for college football, although a lot of the shine has come off this particular signing day. Stephen Tsai, the Hawaii football beat writer for The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, details the hurdles Hawaii football has dealing with in modern college football recruiting.

Coach Choate wants all the smoke

"We're not going to back down from anybody."



Jeff Choate talks about planting a flag in Las Vegas and his Twitter exchange with Rebels head coach Barry Odom. ️ pic.twitter.com/oVmCgaX4kO — Nevada Sports Net (@NevadaSportsNet) February 8, 2024

Something to remember in March

The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee will treat teams who play their conference tournament games on their home floor (St. John's, UNLV) as playing home games and not neutral site games, per an NCAA spokesman.



Something to monitor as we approach March Madness. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 7, 2024

Spring football is near

Tuesday March 5th is the first day of spring practice for Boise State.



Saturday April 13th is the spring game. — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) February 7, 2024

