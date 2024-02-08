2024 Senior Bowl Stock Report.

Following the game, let’s look at how the sole Mountain West player changed their stock. Keep in mind information can be hard to come by for players, depending on their performance or their position. If anyone else can find info, please post in the comments.
DB Carlton Johnson III (Fresno State)
- Twitter Buzz:
Fresno State’s Carlton Johnson was all over this route. He’s had a really nice Senior Bowl week. pic.twitter.com/pHYsIsnxR7— Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) February 1, 2024
After 2 days of #SeniorBowl practice, @FresnoStateFB DB Carlton Johnson is the FASTEST player out of all 137 players.— TDT Media (@ThirdDownThurs) February 1, 2024
Johnson's 22.17 MPH top speed is almost a full MPH above the 2nd fastest player, which is ELITE speed. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE | #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/bzOW3j5Hdv
Carlton Johnson with nice coverage there on Tez Walker. Not a great ball. Rough week for Walker but not awful there pic.twitter.com/VbEPh9LJGx— NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 3, 2024
#FresnoState DB Carlton Johnson picks off South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler in Senior Bowl practice: pic.twitter.com/s2vXoEYZt3— Luke Winstel (@lukewinstel) February 2, 2024
Fresno State CB Carlton Johnson looked outstandingly fast this week — here he runs an out route for his man, nearly comes away with an INT. Nice pic.twitter.com/kFAADTvtli— Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) February 2, 2024
My "All-Winner" defense on the American team from Senior Bowl week:— Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) February 5, 2024
IDL- T'Vondre Sweat/Braden Fiske
DL/EDGE- Darius Robinson/Justin Eboigbe
LB- Trevin Wallace/JD Bertrand
CB- Jarvis Brownlee Jr./DJ James
DB- Carlton Johnson
SAF- Beau Brade/Tykee Smith
My "All-Winner" defense on the American team from Senior Bowl week:— Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) February 5, 2024
IDL- T'Vondre Sweat/Braden Fiske
DL/EDGE- Darius Robinson/Justin Eboigbe
LB- Trevin Wallace/JD Bertrand
CB- Jarvis Brownlee Jr./DJ James
DB- Carlton Johnson
SAF- Beau Brade/Tykee Smith
- Synopsis: Carlton Johnson received tons of praise for his efforts at the Senior Bowl last week. He was great in coverage, sticking close to receivers, getting deflections and interceptions and winning most of his matchups. He displayed those same skills during the game as well. Tons of scouts and coaches took notice and there werent’ many G5 players who had a better week. He finished the week by earning an invite to the NFL Combine, so it was mission accomplished for Johnson.
- Stock Report: WAY UP
Loading comments...