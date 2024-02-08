2024 Senior Bowl Stock Report.

Following the game, let’s look at how the sole Mountain West player changed their stock. Keep in mind information can be hard to come by for players, depending on their performance or their position. If anyone else can find info, please post in the comments.

DB Carlton Johnson III (Fresno State)

Twitter Buzz:

Fresno State’s Carlton Johnson was all over this route. He’s had a really nice Senior Bowl week. pic.twitter.com/pHYsIsnxR7 — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) February 1, 2024

After 2 days of #SeniorBowl practice, @FresnoStateFB DB Carlton Johnson is the FASTEST player out of all 137 players.



Johnson's 22.17 MPH top speed is almost a full MPH above the 2nd fastest player, which is ELITE speed. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE | #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/bzOW3j5Hdv — TDT Media (@ThirdDownThurs) February 1, 2024

Carlton Johnson with nice coverage there on Tez Walker. Not a great ball. Rough week for Walker but not awful there pic.twitter.com/VbEPh9LJGx — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 3, 2024

#FresnoState DB Carlton Johnson picks off South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler in Senior Bowl practice: pic.twitter.com/s2vXoEYZt3 — Luke Winstel (@lukewinstel) February 2, 2024

Fresno State CB Carlton Johnson looked outstandingly fast this week — here he runs an out route for his man, nearly comes away with an INT. Nice pic.twitter.com/kFAADTvtli — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) February 2, 2024

My "All-Winner" defense on the American team from Senior Bowl week:



IDL- T'Vondre Sweat/Braden Fiske

DL/EDGE- Darius Robinson/Justin Eboigbe

LB- Trevin Wallace/JD Bertrand

CB- Jarvis Brownlee Jr./DJ James

DB- Carlton Johnson

SAF- Beau Brade/Tykee Smith — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) February 5, 2024

My "All-Winner" defense on the American team from Senior Bowl week:



IDL- T'Vondre Sweat/Braden Fiske

DL/EDGE- Darius Robinson/Justin Eboigbe

LB- Trevin Wallace/JD Bertrand

CB- Jarvis Brownlee Jr./DJ James

DB- Carlton Johnson

SAF- Beau Brade/Tykee Smith — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) February 5, 2024