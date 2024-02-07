Lobos Bounce Back, And Into MWC Lead

The New Mexico Lobos got back into the win column on Tuesday night with a 91-73 win over Wyoming in Laramie.

The Lobos were led by Donovan Dent’s 19 points in the victory. Five Lobos scored in double figures, including Dent. JT Toppin tallied another double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds, his eighth double-double this season.

Wyoming would hang around early on, having the game tied 14-14 with 9:30 to play in the first half, before UNM went on 26-12 run to end the half with a 40-25 lead.

In the second 20 minutes, both teams would run up and down the floor, but the Cowboys were kept at bay by several key baskets from UNM. Twice Wyoming had the lead down to 13 before the Lobos would stretch it back out. Ultimately, New Mexico outscored Wyoming 51-48 in the second half to come away with the much-needed win.

Jaelen House scored 17 points, while Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 15, and Mustapha Amzil went for 13 points off the bench.

New Mexico is now 19-4 overall, and 7-3 in the Mountain West, moving into a tie at the top of the conference with Utah State, Boise State and San Diego State.

The Lobos will now square off with UNLV on Saturday night in Albuquerque. The Rebels are responsible for one of the Lobos losses in conference, with an 83-73 win in Las Vegas.

Tipoff for the Lobos and Rebels is at 6:30 pm Mountain Time and will be shown on CBS Sports Network.