Mountaintop View 2-7-24. Recruiting changes, MBB Rankings, Aztec charters, Carlton Johnson Combine Invite, WBB POTW

Football may be over for the season, but there is plenty of football news with the transfer portal and coaching news as we lead up to the second signing day in February. Also, conference basketball games are as competitive as can be. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

Also, happy Signing Day!

It sounds like many college football coaches or staff would like to blow up the system and start from scratch. Some of the specific ideas for changes is to get rid of a December signing period, and a few would rather have high school recruits be able to sign whenever they want. Or else moving the signing period to the summer, or just having the original February signing day for everyone. The point is, the transfer portal window has to be in December, which is now the busiest month of the college football season, so the early signing day is the easiest thing to move. Another thought is to let the recruiting staff travel, since they are often the first point of contact anyway and have strong relationships with recruits. There are more ideas here concerning the dead period and unofficial visits, and it’s all well worth the read.

These were given out prior to Tuesday games FYI.

Utah State remains firmly in the top spot in Chris Murray’s weekly rankings for another week, with San Diego State moving up to be behind them. Colorado State jumps up to #3, passing Boise State, who remained at #4 after two wins last week. The Lobos drop to fifth with the Wolf Pack holding steady at sixth. The bottom half of the conference remains the same as well, from Wyoming all the way to San Jose State.

San Diego State is a ranked team and was the runner-up in last year’s national championship game. But last night’s game against Air Force was their first charter flight of the season. The team is at the top of the conference for a lot of things, such as salaries, facilities, budget, amenities, and staff. But it lags greatly in travel. Usually, it’s two round trips a season, and the rest of the time, they are on commercial flights. Interestingly enough, the other two California schools (Fresno State and San Jose State) are in the same predicament. Also, private aviation is more expensive in San Diego and Title IX, which would double the cost of anything since the men’s and women’s teams would have to be even.

Johnson earns a Combine Invite.

‼️@carlton_ceejaay is headed to Indy for the NFL Combine ️ pic.twitter.com/p9pQ3VPyM8 — Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) February 6, 2024

UNLV back in the WBB Top 25.

On the horizon: