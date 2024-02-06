Hike’s Peak Ep. 35: Top 10 Best Games of the MW Season!

Welcome back to Hike’s Peak, thank you for coming back to the mountain! This week’s episode features the top 10 most exciting games of the Mountain West season, determined by a formula that factors in everything from field stormings to the impact on the conference long-term. Take a ride through the craziest moments of the year:

(Note: No transfer portal update this week, nothing worth noting has gone down)

Breaking down the formula 3 honorable mentions The MW’s Top 10 most exciting games of the year (and what made them great)

Episode link is here!

