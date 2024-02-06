 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 2-6-24 Rankings, Top Weekly Players, Clifford, Aggies new unis, Aztec softball preview

NCAA Basketball: San Jose State at Utah State

We have reached the second half pole in the MW MBB conference race and virtually every game has position ramifications. We see who is ranked this week, the top players from last week in both MBB and WBB, and get a preseason look at the MW Softball power with dreams to achieve greater heights than last season’s run to the Super Regionals. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News

Three Mountain West Men’s Basketball Programs Ranked in the National Polls

The five top MW MBB teams continue to jockey for position in both standings and in national rankings. Expect more movement by next week with another week of big games.

Specific AP Top 25 rankings for MW teams for those receiving votes

A Bronco’s career game in an upset is joined by a Rebel in getting MW MBB Players of the Week awards

And the WBB honorees....

Nique Clifford is flourishing in Fort Collins — the former Buff is putting up monster numbers for CSU

The move from Boulder to Fort Collins has proved very fruitful for the 6’ 6” guard. See how important he has become for the Rams.

Utah State breaking out new duds this week

Other MW News

No. 24 San Diego State softball season preview

The nationally ranked and preseason pick to win the Mountain West championship has reloaded for another run deep into the National Championship Tournament.

