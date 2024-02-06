Mountaintop View 2-6-24 Rankings, Top Weekly Players, Clifford, Aggies new unis, Aztec softball preview

We have reached the second half pole in the MW MBB conference race and virtually every game has position ramifications. We see who is ranked this week, the top players from last week in both MBB and WBB, and get a preseason look at the MW Softball power with dreams to achieve greater heights than last season’s run to the Super Regionals. Enjoy!!

MW Basketball News

The five top MW MBB teams continue to jockey for position in both standings and in national rankings. Expect more movement by next week with another week of big games.

Specific AP Top 25 rankings for MW teams for those receiving votes

Week 14 AP Men's Basketball Poll



8. Arizona

21. BYU

22. Utah State

24. San Diego State

25. New Mexico



—Receiving Votes—

29. Boise State

30. Colorado State

35. Washington State

38. Gonzaga — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) February 5, 2024

A Bronco’s career game in an upset is joined by a Rebel in getting MW MBB Players of the Week awards

And the WBB honorees....

The move from Boulder to Fort Collins has proved very fruitful for the 6’ 6” guard. See how important he has become for the Rams.

Utah State breaking out new duds this week

Feelin’ like a NEW retro ‘State’ uni for Spectrum Magic night Tuesday



️➡️ https://t.co/vFzesz8PaY#SpectrumMagic pic.twitter.com/tArYSrhX7G — USU Men's Hoops (@USUBasketball) February 5, 2024

Other MW News

The nationally ranked and preseason pick to win the Mountain West championship has reloaded for another run deep into the National Championship Tournament.

On the horizon: