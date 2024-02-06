Mountaintop View 2-6-24 Rankings, Top Weekly Players, Clifford, Aggies new unis, Aztec softball preview

We have reached the second half pole in the MW MBB conference race and virtually every game has position ramifications. We see who is ranked this week, the top players from last week in both MBB and WBB, and get a preseason look at the MW Softball power with dreams to achieve greater heights than last season’s run to the Super Regionals. Enjoy!!
MW Basketball News
Three Mountain West Men’s Basketball Programs Ranked in the National Polls
The five top MW MBB teams continue to jockey for position in both standings and in national rankings. Expect more movement by next week with another week of big games.
Specific AP Top 25 rankings for MW teams for those receiving votes
Week 14 AP Men's Basketball Poll
8. Arizona
21. BYU
22. Utah State
24. San Diego State
25. New Mexico
—Receiving Votes—
29. Boise State
30. Colorado State
35. Washington State
38. Gonzaga
A Bronco’s career game in an upset is joined by a Rebel in getting MW MBB Players of the Week awards
Watch for the reveal of the #MWMBB Players of the Week
@BroncoSportsMBB
@TheRunninRebels
And the WBB honorees....
Check out this week's #MWWBB Players of the Week
@BroncoSportsWBB
⚡️ @AF_WBB
Nique Clifford is flourishing in Fort Collins — the former Buff is putting up monster numbers for CSU
The move from Boulder to Fort Collins has proved very fruitful for the 6’ 6” guard. See how important he has become for the Rams.
Utah State breaking out new duds this week
Feelin' like a NEW retro 'State' uni for Spectrum Magic night Tuesday
️➡️ https://t.co/vFzesz8PaY#SpectrumMagic pic.twitter.com/tArYSrhX7G
Other MW News
No. 24 San Diego State softball season preview
The nationally ranked and preseason pick to win the Mountain West championship has reloaded for another run deep into the National Championship Tournament.
