2024 East-West Shrine Game Stock Report

Following the game, let’s look at how each player changed their stock. Keep in mind information can be hard to come by for players, depending on their performance or their position. If anyone else can find info, please post in the comments.
The Players:
DB Trey Taylor (Air Force)
- Twitter Buzz:
My "All-Winner" defense on the East team from East-West Shrine Bowl week-— Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) February 2, 2024
°Trey Taylor the Safety from Air Force, a really good SS and a really good box safety.— Logan Graffia ️ (@thesoulman57) February 2, 2024
°Offensive lines or both teams didn’t really shine but both teams’ OLs were relatively okay.
°Josh Cephus WR from UTSA has great hands and can make the tough catches.
I covered Trey Taylor when he starred for @LSHSRangers. Fun to see him compete here at the East-West Shrine Bowl after an impressive career at Air Force. Here he gets his hands on a red zone pass into the endzone. pic.twitter.com/urQVfNlADr— Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) January 28, 2024
Add another honor to the list! ⚡️@trey_taylor007 is the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl winner! pic.twitter.com/H0b0MddQJ4— Air Force Football (@AF_Football) January 31, 2024
- Synopsis: Taylor didn’t have much on social media on the field. He showed he can be great against the run, and had some positives in coverage as well. Being the recipient of the Tillman Award is a huge honor and hopefully that puts him in good position with NFL scouts and coaches.
- Stock Report: EVEN
TE Dallin Holker (Colorado State)
- Twitter Buzz:
My “winners” on the East team from Day 2 of the East-West Shrine Bowl:— Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 28, 2024
Louisville QB Jack Plummer (18) developing an early connection with Colorado TE Dallin Holker (5).— Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) February 2, 2024
Holker has 3 receptions off 4 targets for 28 yards @ShrineBowl
.@CSUFootball are Dallin Holker continues to make plays here. Smooth route runner that consistently finds himself open.— Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) January 29, 2024
Has some Hayden Hurst to his game.
- Synopsis: Holker did what he did all season long, get open. He was steady and consistent during practices, displaying that he is a good route-runner. During the game, he had great production in the first quarter, but had limited playing time the rest of the way.
- Stock Report: UP
DL Mohamed Kamara (Colorado State)
- Twitter Buzz:
My "All-Winner" defense on the East team from East-West Shrine Bowl week-— Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) February 2, 2024
Mohamed Kamara: 6’1 250lbs Senior pic.twitter.com/WXdoIElWL5— ImBearingDown (@ImBearingDown) January 29, 2024
- Synopsis: It was a bit surprising not to see more highlight clips or tweets about Kamara during the practice reps. But those who did talk about him seemed to like him. It sounds like he got a slow start in the game, committing a penalty and slipping off the edge. Then the second half came, and Karama lit up, notching several pressures. He was in the backfield often, showing he could compete against top competition.
- Stock Report: SLIGHTLY UP
DB Chigozie Anusiem (Colorado State)
- Twitter Buzz:
My “winners” on the East team from Day 2 of the East-West Shrine Bowl:— Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 28, 2024
Colorado State CB Chigozie Anusiem has looked good in coverage. Already has one pass breakup on the day.— John Blair (@johnblairjunior) January 27, 2024
- Synopsis: Anusiem had an uneven game, saving a touchdown with his coverage, but game up a big play and committed a penalty later.
- Stock Report: SLIGHTLY DOWN
LB Levelle Bailey (Fresno State)
- Twitter Buzz:
More from West team #ShrineBowl— Justin Berendzen (@jrberendzen) February 2, 2024
Solomon Byrd USC Edge @December1st99 showed he has good pass rush ability
Levelle Bailey Fresno State LB @LevelleBailey6 showed great movement
Myles Murphy DL North Carolina had a really good 1st quarter got to the QB often
- Synopsis: It appears that Bailey was able to turn some heads, showcasing his skills as a complete linebacker who can hold his own in coverage. Unfortunately, it seems like he did not turn enough heads, so he probably hasn’t shot up draft boards.
- Stock Report: DOWN
LB Easton Gibbs (Wyoming)
- Twitter Buzz:
My “winners” on the East team from Day 2 of the East-West Shrine Bowl:— Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) January 28, 2024
Congrats to the 2024 All #ShrineBowl East Team!— East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) February 1, 2024
Voted by coaches for their outstanding attitude, dedication, and leadership on and off the field.
@DevinLeary1 // @UKFootball
@TyroneTracy // @BoilerFootball
@i_williams11 // @IlliniFootball
Tip Reiman //… pic.twitter.com/ynMp1BJGJL
Easton Gibbs is a fun player at LB.— Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) January 29, 2024
Reads the QBs eyes and gets the red zone interception! He was a safety in high school and natural in coverage. Could be just what Rams need next to Ernest Jones. pic.twitter.com/1liejgfZnH
Nice rep in 1-on-1 drills from @wyo_football LB Easton Gibbs against Louisville RB Isaac Guerendo.— Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) January 27, 2024
Good recovery to stay in phase and break up the pass. Gibbs checked in at 6000, 231. pic.twitter.com/bei72Blq00
- Synopsis: Perhaps no Mountain West player had a betting showing than Gibbs. He showed everyone there that he can be a complete linebacker, looking especially skilled in coverage. For his efforts, he was voted too the all-east team as the top LB on that roster. Coaches and scouts know Wyoming LBs can succeed at the next level and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Gibbs rise on team’s draft boards after his play at the bowl.
- Stock Report: WAY UP
