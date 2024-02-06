 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 East-West Shrine Game Stock Report

How did the Mountain West players fare?

By MikeWittmann
NCAA Football: Tulsa at Wyoming Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Following the game, let’s look at how each player changed their stock. Keep in mind information can be hard to come by for players, depending on their performance or their position. If anyone else can find info, please post in the comments.

The Players:

DB Trey Taylor (Air Force)

  • Twitter Buzz:
  • Synopsis: Taylor didn’t have much on social media on the field. He showed he can be great against the run, and had some positives in coverage as well. Being the recipient of the Tillman Award is a huge honor and hopefully that puts him in good position with NFL scouts and coaches.
  • Stock Report: EVEN

TE Dallin Holker (Colorado State)

  • Twitter Buzz:

Collegian

  • Synopsis: Holker did what he did all season long, get open. He was steady and consistent during practices, displaying that he is a good route-runner. During the game, he had great production in the first quarter, but had limited playing time the rest of the way.
  • Stock Report: UP

DL Mohamed Kamara (Colorado State)

  • Twitter Buzz:

Collegian

  • Synopsis: It was a bit surprising not to see more highlight clips or tweets about Kamara during the practice reps. But those who did talk about him seemed to like him. It sounds like he got a slow start in the game, committing a penalty and slipping off the edge. Then the second half came, and Karama lit up, notching several pressures. He was in the backfield often, showing he could compete against top competition.
  • Stock Report: SLIGHTLY UP

DB Chigozie Anusiem (Colorado State)

  • Twitter Buzz:

Collegian

  • Synopsis: Anusiem had an uneven game, saving a touchdown with his coverage, but game up a big play and committed a penalty later.
  • Stock Report: SLIGHTLY DOWN

LB Levelle Bailey (Fresno State)

  • Twitter Buzz:
  • Synopsis: It appears that Bailey was able to turn some heads, showcasing his skills as a complete linebacker who can hold his own in coverage. Unfortunately, it seems like he did not turn enough heads, so he probably hasn’t shot up draft boards.
  • Stock Report: DOWN

LB Easton Gibbs (Wyoming)

  • Twitter Buzz:
  • Synopsis: Perhaps no Mountain West player had a betting showing than Gibbs. He showed everyone there that he can be a complete linebacker, looking especially skilled in coverage. For his efforts, he was voted too the all-east team as the top LB on that roster. Coaches and scouts know Wyoming LBs can succeed at the next level and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Gibbs rise on team’s draft boards after his play at the bowl.
  • Stock Report: WAY UP

