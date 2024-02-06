Mountain West Class of 2024 Signing Day Tracker (February)

Signing Day is here once again. Below has each verbal commit listed under their respective team.

Listed for each team are the numbers for confirmed signings. Signings were confirmed primarily through direct conversations with players (I personally spoke with around 175 players), although some were confirmed through their tweets or else other sources. The identity of which players are signing or not signing is purposely not shared with respect to the recruit (meaning if a recruit said they were going to sign and then changed their mind, they wouldn’t be berated on social media.

Note: Not every player responded for comment on whether or not they would be signing on Wednesday. Due to this, the numbers reported to be signing only reflect those who have responded. Just because a recruit did not respond doesn’t mean they are or are not intending to sign on Wednesday.

Also, it was difficult to get in touch with all the transfers. They are all counted in the numbers, but even if they didn’t respond, it is safe to assume they will sign Wednesday and enroll for spring semester.

Check back continuously for updates Wednesday and beyond.

Air Force

It’s important to remember for this program, just because it hasn’t been reported that a player signed doesn’t necessarily mean they did not sign.

The only statement Air Force can release today. So any players signing today is seen through their Twitter account or verbal confirmation.

89 confirmed verbal commitments. (Although there is always the possibility that some signees or even commitments were missed)

42 players signed

17 will sign in Feb

QB Evan Medders

QB Sage Dawson SIGNED

QB Brody Fortunati SIGNED

QB Tremaine Hughes Jr.

QB Jacob Drackett SIGNED

QB Parker Thompson

QB Jackson King SIGNED

QB Liam Szarka SIGNED

RB Clayton Sobecki SIGNED

RB Jordan Triplett SIGNED

RB Omari Elias SIGNED

RB Gage LaDue SIGNED

RB Nathaniel Stanley

RB Travis Wood SIGNED

WR Terrance Guillory SIGNED

WR Jonah Dawson

WR Astin Hange

WR Issac Thomas

WR Matt Long SIGNED

WR Noah McNair SIGNED

WR Reign Broadway

WR Josh Hendricks

WR Grayson Ealy

TE Kole Tompkins

OL William Zielinski

OL Kevin Sizemore SIGNED

OL Jeremy Blute SIGNED

OL Ethan Dodson SIGNED

OL Tanner Stokes SIGNED

OL Anthony Miller SIGNED

OL Corbin Glass SIGNED

OL Mitchell Jones SIGNED

OL Caden Romo SIGNED

OL Peyton Knoebel

OL Luke Matamoros

OL Liam Horan

OL Eli Campbell SIGNED

OL Sam Trainor

OL Raymond Howard

OL Porter Nix

OL Benjamin Rosa

OL Sean Marella SIGNED

DL Isaac Stafford

DL Tyrese Johnson

DL Jamison Klein SIGNED

DL Joshua Janda

DL Bennett Williams SIGNED

DL Asher Wilson SIGNED

DL Cameron Matthews

DL Brandon Nazworth SIGNED

DE Laird Hanson-Felter SIGNED

DE DeSean Davis SIGNED

DE Jalen Davis SIGNED

DE Grady Forsythe SIGNED

DE Nate Hoss

DE Jackson Altwies

DE Bradley Austin Coe

DE Sam Rhoades V SIGNED

DE Kaden Dees SIGNED

DE Connor Irons SIGNED

DE John Betts III

DE Jack Franklin SIGNED

EDGE Antonio Menard SIGNED

EDGE Ryan Perry SIGNED

EDGE Tomsen Vickery

EDGE Nkongolo Wa-Kalonji

LB Jack Alley

LB Lamont Burton II SIGNED

LB Rylan Hale SIGNED

LB Grayson Hodges SIGNED

LB Jack Matranga SIGNED

LB Willie Powell Jr SIGNED

LB Jonah Bowman SIGNED

LB Brodie Mitchell SIGNED

LB Harry Caskey

DB Caleb Chamberlin SIGNED

DB Gerard Evans

DB TJ Barker

DB Christian Sabsook

DB Roger Jones Jr

DB Tyson McCrary SIGNED

DB Jax Gates

DB Clayton Hart

DB Chase Dexter

DB Jaylen Archibald

K Wyatt Joyce SIGNED

K Luke Faccone SIGNED

K Max Miranda SIGNED

K Ethan Brumgard

K/P Justin Ludovico SIGNED

P William Duncan

LS Jake Helms SIGNED

LS Luke Granzow SIGNED

Boise State

19 players signed

9 will enroll early

Signing Day Central

Press Conference

QB Kaleb Annett SIGNED

Transfer QB Malachi Nelson SIGNED

RB Dylan Riley SIGNED

WR Cameron Bates SIGNED

WR Tyrone Jackson SIGNED

JUCO WR Chris Marshall SIGNED

Transfer WR Cameron Camper SIGNED

TE Kaden Anderson SIGNED

OL Eyitayo Omotinugbon SIGNED

OL Gregory Bienvenue SIGNED

JUCO OL Daylon Metoyer SIGNED

DL Hayden Hanks SIGNED

DL Connor Warkentin SIGNED

DL Trevor Mckenna SIGNED

DL Lopez Sanusi SIGNED

Transfer DL Tavion Woodard SIGNED

EDGE Roman Caywood SIGNED

JUCO EDGE Joseph Marsh SIGNED

LB Clay Martineau SIGNED

LB Syncere Brackett

JUCO LB Udoka Ezeani SIGNED

DB Travis Anderson SIGNED

DB Treyvon Tolmaire SIGNED

Transfer DB Jeremiah Earby SIGNED

ATH Sire Gaines SIGNED

Transfer K/P Jarrett Reeser SIGNED

Colorado State

19 players signed

4 will enroll early

Signing Day Central

Press Conference

QB Darius Curry SIGNED

RB Jalen Dupree SIGNED

WR Jordan Ross SIGNED

WR Kory Hall SIGNED

WR Landon Bell SIGNED

Transfer WR Donovan Ollie SIGNED

TE Zach Smith SIGNED

OL Jack Moran SIGNED

OL John Holthaus SIGNED

OL Berlin Lillard SIGNED

OL Phillip Ocon SIGNED

OL Braden Hales SIGNED

Transfer OL Chandler Brown SIGNED

Transfer OL Alex Foster SIGNED

DT Trajon Townsend SIGNED

DE Keegan Shank SIGNED

EDGE Ed’Mari Binion SIGNED

LB Owen Long

LB Jaden Landrum SIGNED

DB AJ Noland SIGNED

DB Dagan Myers SIGNED

DB Chance Harrison SIGNED

DB Chauncey Davis SIGNED

Transfer DB Isaiah Essissima SIGNED

Transfer DB Elias Larry SIGNED

Fresno State

16 players will sign

1 intends to enroll early (could be more)

Signing Day Central

RB Bryson Donelson SIGNED

WR Marshel Sanders SIGNED

JUCO WR Karim McCune SIGNED

TE Jace Nixon SIGNED

OL Ethan Dasmann SIGNED

OL Marsel Akins SIGNED

DL Auckland Asiata SIGNED

DL Markus Hoffmann

Transfer DL Korey Foreman SIGNED

EDGE Damarrion White SIGNED

LB Logan Studt SIGNED

LB Tytus Khajavi SIGNED

DB Camrin Cole

DB Jordan Pierro SIGNED

DB Loyall Mouzon SIGNED

DB Kiontre Harris SIGNED

DB Gerayas Grimes SIGNED

JUCO DB Jakari Embry SIGNED

ATH Jordan Malau’ulu SIGNED

Hawaii

15 players signed

4 intend to enroll early

Signing Day Central

QB Micah Alejado SIGNED

JUCO RB Christian Vaughn SIGNED

Transfer RB Cam Barfield SIGNED

WR Jarvis Heimuli SIGNED

WR Armando Lewis Jr SIGNED

Transfer WR Dekel Crowdus SIGNED

TE Frank Abreu SIGNED

OL Tu’i Muti SIGNED

OL Joshua Tavui SIGNED

OL Jay Tauala-Harris SIGNED

JUCO OL Christian Perry SIGNED

Transfer DT Dion Washington SIGNED

DL Alvin Puefua SIGNED

EDGE Nazaiah Caravallo SIGNED

EDGE Noah Wily SIGNED

EDGE Tristian Waiamau-Galindo SIGNED

LB Alika Cavaco-Amoy SIGNED

Transfer DB Fabian Ross SIGNED

Nevada

6 players signed

3 will enroll early

Signing Day Central

JUCO QB Anthony Grigsby Jr.

Transfer QB Chubby Purdy

RB Dominik Ball

Transfer WR Dariyan Wiley

TE Hayden George SIGNED

Transfer TE Jace Henry

OL Henry Sellards

OL Tyler Miller SIGNED

OL Luke Farr SIGNED

Transfer OL Spencer Lovell

DE David Paine Jr

DL Zaiden Wallace

DL Caleb Lathan

DL Jason L Douglas Jr

JUCO DL Nelson Ropati

EDGE LeVar Talley SIGNED

DB Gio Kafentzis

DB Jackson Barton SIGNED

JUCO P Guy Gillespie SIGNED

New Mexico

2 players signed

Signing Day Central

Transfer RB Javen Jacobs SIGNED

Transfer RB Eli Sanders SIGNED

WR D’Angelo Mayes

Transfer WR Shawn Miller SIGNED

Transfer WR Isaiah Jones SIGNED

OL Sa’Kylee Woodard SIGNED

JUCO OL Wallace Unamba SIGNED

JUCO OL Malik Aliane SIGNED

Transfer OL Mckenzie Agnello SIGNED

Transfer OL Elvin Harris SIGNED

Transfer OL Baraka Beckett SIGNED

Transfer OL James Bailey SIGNED

Transfer OL Richard Pearce SIGNED

Transfer OL Jawaun Singletary SIGNED

Transfer DT De’jon Benton SIGNED

Transfer DT Devin Brandt SIGNED

Transfer DE Okiki Olorunfunmi SIGNED

Transfer EDGE Antoineo Harris Jr SIGNED

LB John Sierra SIGNED

Transfer LB Moso Tuitele SIGNED

JUCO DB Pierre Kemeni Jr. SIGNED

JUCO DB Bobby Arnold III SIGNED

Transfer DB Noah Avinger SIGNED

San Diego State

26 players signed

11 will enroll early

Signing Day Central

Press Conference

QB Danny O’Neil SIGNED

Transfer QB AJ Duffy SIGNED

RB Anthony McMillian SIGNED

RB Cincere Rhaney SIGNED

WR Will Cianfrini SIGNED

WR Ben Scolari SIGNED

WR Heath McRee

Transfer WR Nate Bennett SIGNED

Transfer WR Ja’Shaun Poke SIGNED

Transfer WR Louis Brown IV SIGNED

TE Arthur Ban SIGNED

TE Ryan Wolfer SIGNED

JUCO TE Gabe Garretson SIGNED

Transfer TE Jude Wolfe SIGNED

OL Kai Holec SIGNED

OL Saipale Fuimaono SIGNED

Transfer OL Brayden Bryant SIGNED

Transfer OL Nate Williams SIGNED

DL Kodi Cornelius SIGNED

JUCO DL Tyler McMahan

Transfer DL Marlem Louis SIGNED

Transfer DL Brandon McElroy SIGNED

DE Ryan Gaea SIGNED

LB Danny Niu SIGNED

Transfer LB Owen Chambliss SIGNED

Transfer LB Tano Letuli SIGNED

DB Prince Williams SIGNED

DB Tayten Beyer SIGNED

DB Jason Mitchell II SIGNED

DB Isaiah Buxton SIGNED

Transfer DB Bryce Phillips SIGNED

Transfer DB Zach Morris SIGNED

Transfer DB William Nimmo Jr SIGNED

Transfer DB Dalesean Staley SIGNED

Transfer DB Bennett Walker SIGNED

Transfer P Tyler Pastula SIGNED

San Jose State

19 players signed

5 will enroll early

Signing Day Central

QB Alonzo Contreras SIGNED

RB Lamar Radcliffe

Transfer RB Floyd Chalk SIGNED

Transfer WR TreyShun Hurry SIGNED

JUCO TE Jacob Stewart SIGNED

OL Mohammad Othman SIGNED

OL Manuel Serna SIGNED

OL Tevita Manukainiu SIGNED

JUCO DL Soane Kolokihakaufisi SIGNED

EDGE Noa Siaosi SIGNED

JUCO EDGE Pau Reed SIGNED

LB Jabari Mann SIGNED

JUCO LB David Tuihalangingie SIGNED

DB Joseph Bey SIGNED

DB Marcellus Chandler SIGNED

JUCO DB Malakai Hoeft SIGNED

Transfer DB Rocket Rahimi SIGNED

Transfer DB Larry Turner-Gooden SIGNED

ATH Gregory McClendon SIGNED

ATH Jaylen Thomas SIGNED

UNLV

22 players signed

8 will enroll early

Signing Day Central

Press Conference

QB Gael Ochoa SIGNED

RB Devin Green SIGNED

RB Greg Burrell SIGNED

WR Damien McDaniel SIGNED

WR Kayden McGee SIGNED

TE Jae Beasley SIGNED

OL Amare Taase SIGNED

OL Hank Purvis SIGNED

OL Toby Moore SIGNED

OL Mason Vicari SIGNED

OL Dyllan Drummond SIGNED

DT Darius Pahmahmie SIGNED

DL Max Mogelson SIGNED

DE Andre Porter SIGNED

LB Kahekili Pa’ao’ao SIGNED

LB Charles Correa SIGNED

LB Melvin Laster SIGNED

DB Kela Moore SIGNED

DB Nijrell Eason II SIGNED

DB Tre’Jon Fulton SIGNED

DB Jaylen Allen SIGNED

K Caden Chittenden SIGNED

Utah State

19 players signed

13 will enroll early

Signing Day Central

Press Conference

Transfer QB Spencer Petras SIGNED

Transfer QB Bryson Barnes SIGNED

WR Tate Kjar SIGNED

JUCO WR Robert Freeman IV SIGNED

TE Grayson Brousseau SIGNED

OL Camden Jury SIGNED

JUCO OL Jared Pele SIGNED

Transfer OL Trey Anderson SIGNED

Transfer OL George Maile SIGNED

JUCO DT Braydon Bailey SIGNED

Transfer DT Ricky Lolohea SIGNED

Transfer DL Mayco Williams SIGNED

JUCO EDGE Marlin Dean SIGNED

JUCO EDGE Carl Nesmith SIGNED

LB Tanner Williams SIGNED

Transfer LB Will Shaffer SIGNED

Transfer LB Jadon Pearson SIGNED

JUCO DB Mason Edwards SIGNED

JUCO DB Terrell Taylor SIGNED

JUCO DB EJ Fisk SIGNED

Transfer DB Davon Graham II SIGNED

Wyoming

17 players signed

3 will enroll early

Signing Day Central

QB Deyon Batiste SIGNED

RB Nico Hamilton

RB Dontae Burch SIGNED

WR Chris Durr Jr. SIGNED

Transfer WR TK King SIGNED

TE Hunter Kallstrom SIGNED

TE Jake Wilson SIGNED

OL Brycen Lotz SIGNED

OL Giovanni Poanozzo SIGNED

OL Braylon Jenkins SIGNED

DL Garrett Combs SIGNED

DL Nathan Murphy SIGNED

DE Alex Haswell SIGNED

DE Eltoum Murgus SIGNED

LB Adrian Onyiego SIGNED

LB Dash Bauman SIGNED

LB Gary Rutherford SIGNED

LB Daegon Bryant SIGNED

DB Tyrese Boss SIGNED

