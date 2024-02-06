Mountain West Class of 2024 Signing Day Tracker (February)

Signing Day is here once again. Below has each verbal commit listed under their respective team.
Listed for each team are the numbers for confirmed signings. Signings were confirmed primarily through direct conversations with players (I personally spoke with around 175 players), although some were confirmed through their tweets or else other sources. The identity of which players are signing or not signing is purposely not shared with respect to the recruit (meaning if a recruit said they were going to sign and then changed their mind, they wouldn’t be berated on social media.
Note: Not every player responded for comment on whether or not they would be signing on Wednesday. Due to this, the numbers reported to be signing only reflect those who have responded. Just because a recruit did not respond doesn’t mean they are or are not intending to sign on Wednesday.
Also, it was difficult to get in touch with all the transfers. They are all counted in the numbers, but even if they didn’t respond, it is safe to assume they will sign Wednesday and enroll for spring semester.
Check back continuously for updates Wednesday and beyond.
Air Force
It’s important to remember for this program, just because it hasn’t been reported that a player signed doesn’t necessarily mean they did not sign.
The only statement Air Force can release today. So any players signing today is seen through their Twitter account or verbal confirmation.
89 confirmed verbal commitments. (Although there is always the possibility that some signees or even commitments were missed)
- 42 players signed
- 17 will sign in Feb
QB Evan Medders
QB Sage Dawson SIGNED
QB Brody Fortunati SIGNED
QB Tremaine Hughes Jr.
QB Jacob Drackett SIGNED
QB Parker Thompson
QB Jackson King SIGNED
QB Liam Szarka SIGNED
RB Clayton Sobecki SIGNED
RB Jordan Triplett SIGNED
RB Omari Elias SIGNED
RB Gage LaDue SIGNED
RB Nathaniel Stanley
RB Travis Wood SIGNED
WR Terrance Guillory SIGNED
WR Jonah Dawson
WR Astin Hange
WR Issac Thomas
WR Matt Long SIGNED
WR Noah McNair SIGNED
WR Reign Broadway
WR Josh Hendricks
WR Grayson Ealy
TE Kole Tompkins
OL William Zielinski
OL Kevin Sizemore SIGNED
OL Jeremy Blute SIGNED
OL Ethan Dodson SIGNED
OL Tanner Stokes SIGNED
OL Anthony Miller SIGNED
OL Corbin Glass SIGNED
OL Mitchell Jones SIGNED
OL Caden Romo SIGNED
OL Peyton Knoebel
OL Luke Matamoros
OL Liam Horan
OL Eli Campbell SIGNED
OL Sam Trainor
OL Raymond Howard
OL Porter Nix
OL Benjamin Rosa
OL Sean Marella SIGNED
DL Isaac Stafford
DL Tyrese Johnson
DL Jamison Klein SIGNED
DL Joshua Janda
DL Bennett Williams SIGNED
DL Asher Wilson SIGNED
DL Cameron Matthews
DL Brandon Nazworth SIGNED
DE Laird Hanson-Felter SIGNED
DE DeSean Davis SIGNED
DE Jalen Davis SIGNED
DE Grady Forsythe SIGNED
DE Nate Hoss
DE Jackson Altwies
DE Bradley Austin Coe
DE Sam Rhoades V SIGNED
DE Kaden Dees SIGNED
DE Connor Irons SIGNED
DE John Betts III
DE Jack Franklin SIGNED
EDGE Antonio Menard SIGNED
EDGE Ryan Perry SIGNED
EDGE Tomsen Vickery
EDGE Nkongolo Wa-Kalonji
LB Jack Alley
LB Lamont Burton II SIGNED
LB Rylan Hale SIGNED
LB Grayson Hodges SIGNED
LB Jack Matranga SIGNED
LB Willie Powell Jr SIGNED
LB Jonah Bowman SIGNED
LB Brodie Mitchell SIGNED
LB Harry Caskey
DB Caleb Chamberlin SIGNED
DB Gerard Evans
DB TJ Barker
DB Christian Sabsook
DB Roger Jones Jr
DB Tyson McCrary SIGNED
DB Jax Gates
DB Clayton Hart
DB Chase Dexter
DB Jaylen Archibald
K Wyatt Joyce SIGNED
K Luke Faccone SIGNED
K Max Miranda SIGNED
K Ethan Brumgard
K/P Justin Ludovico SIGNED
P William Duncan
LS Jake Helms SIGNED
LS Luke Granzow SIGNED
Boise State
- 19 players signed
- 9 will enroll early
- Signing Day Central
- Press Conference
QB Kaleb Annett SIGNED
Transfer QB Malachi Nelson SIGNED
RB Dylan Riley SIGNED
WR Cameron Bates SIGNED
WR Tyrone Jackson SIGNED
JUCO WR Chris Marshall SIGNED
Transfer WR Cameron Camper SIGNED
TE Kaden Anderson SIGNED
OL Eyitayo Omotinugbon SIGNED
OL Gregory Bienvenue SIGNED
JUCO OL Daylon Metoyer SIGNED
DL Hayden Hanks SIGNED
DL Connor Warkentin SIGNED
DL Trevor Mckenna SIGNED
DL Lopez Sanusi SIGNED
Transfer DL Tavion Woodard SIGNED
EDGE Roman Caywood SIGNED
JUCO EDGE Joseph Marsh SIGNED
LB Clay Martineau SIGNED
LB Syncere Brackett
JUCO LB Udoka Ezeani SIGNED
DB Travis Anderson SIGNED
DB Treyvon Tolmaire SIGNED
Transfer DB Jeremiah Earby SIGNED
ATH Sire Gaines SIGNED
Transfer K/P Jarrett Reeser SIGNED
Colorado State
- 19 players signed
- 4 will enroll early
- Signing Day Central
- Press Conference
QB Darius Curry SIGNED
RB Jalen Dupree SIGNED
WR Jordan Ross SIGNED
WR Kory Hall SIGNED
WR Landon Bell SIGNED
Transfer WR Donovan Ollie SIGNED
TE Zach Smith SIGNED
OL Jack Moran SIGNED
OL John Holthaus SIGNED
OL Berlin Lillard SIGNED
OL Phillip Ocon SIGNED
OL Braden Hales SIGNED
Transfer OL Chandler Brown SIGNED
Transfer OL Alex Foster SIGNED
DT Trajon Townsend SIGNED
DE Keegan Shank SIGNED
EDGE Ed’Mari Binion SIGNED
LB Owen Long
LB Jaden Landrum SIGNED
DB AJ Noland SIGNED
DB Dagan Myers SIGNED
DB Chance Harrison SIGNED
DB Chauncey Davis SIGNED
Transfer DB Isaiah Essissima SIGNED
Transfer DB Elias Larry SIGNED
Fresno State
- 16 players will sign
- 1 intends to enroll early (could be more)
- Signing Day Central
RB Bryson Donelson SIGNED
WR Marshel Sanders SIGNED
JUCO WR Karim McCune SIGNED
TE Jace Nixon SIGNED
OL Ethan Dasmann SIGNED
OL Marsel Akins SIGNED
DL Auckland Asiata SIGNED
DL Markus Hoffmann
Transfer DL Korey Foreman SIGNED
EDGE Damarrion White SIGNED
LB Logan Studt SIGNED
LB Tytus Khajavi SIGNED
DB Camrin Cole
DB Jordan Pierro SIGNED
DB Loyall Mouzon SIGNED
DB Kiontre Harris SIGNED
DB Gerayas Grimes SIGNED
JUCO DB Jakari Embry SIGNED
ATH Jordan Malau’ulu SIGNED
Hawaii
- 15 players signed
- 4 intend to enroll early
- Signing Day Central
QB Micah Alejado SIGNED
JUCO RB Christian Vaughn SIGNED
Transfer RB Cam Barfield SIGNED
WR Jarvis Heimuli SIGNED
WR Armando Lewis Jr SIGNED
Transfer WR Dekel Crowdus SIGNED
TE Frank Abreu SIGNED
OL Tu’i Muti SIGNED
OL Joshua Tavui SIGNED
OL Jay Tauala-Harris SIGNED
JUCO OL Christian Perry SIGNED
Transfer DT Dion Washington SIGNED
DL Alvin Puefua SIGNED
EDGE Nazaiah Caravallo SIGNED
EDGE Noah Wily SIGNED
EDGE Tristian Waiamau-Galindo SIGNED
LB Alika Cavaco-Amoy SIGNED
Transfer DB Fabian Ross SIGNED
Nevada
- 6 players signed
- 3 will enroll early
- Signing Day Central
JUCO QB Anthony Grigsby Jr.
Transfer QB Chubby Purdy
RB Dominik Ball
Transfer WR Dariyan Wiley
TE Hayden George SIGNED
Transfer TE Jace Henry
OL Henry Sellards
OL Tyler Miller SIGNED
OL Luke Farr SIGNED
Transfer OL Spencer Lovell
DE David Paine Jr
DL Zaiden Wallace
DL Caleb Lathan
DL Jason L Douglas Jr
JUCO DL Nelson Ropati
EDGE LeVar Talley SIGNED
DB Gio Kafentzis
DB Jackson Barton SIGNED
JUCO P Guy Gillespie SIGNED
New Mexico
- 2 players signed
- Signing Day Central
Transfer RB Javen Jacobs SIGNED
Transfer RB Eli Sanders SIGNED
WR D’Angelo Mayes
Transfer WR Shawn Miller SIGNED
Transfer WR Isaiah Jones SIGNED
OL Sa’Kylee Woodard SIGNED
JUCO OL Wallace Unamba SIGNED
JUCO OL Malik Aliane SIGNED
Transfer OL Mckenzie Agnello SIGNED
Transfer OL Elvin Harris SIGNED
Transfer OL Baraka Beckett SIGNED
Transfer OL James Bailey SIGNED
Transfer OL Richard Pearce SIGNED
Transfer OL Jawaun Singletary SIGNED
Transfer DT De’jon Benton SIGNED
Transfer DT Devin Brandt SIGNED
Transfer DE Okiki Olorunfunmi SIGNED
Transfer EDGE Antoineo Harris Jr SIGNED
LB John Sierra SIGNED
Transfer LB Moso Tuitele SIGNED
JUCO DB Pierre Kemeni Jr. SIGNED
JUCO DB Bobby Arnold III SIGNED
Transfer DB Noah Avinger SIGNED
San Diego State
- 26 players signed
- 11 will enroll early
- Signing Day Central
- Press Conference
QB Danny O’Neil SIGNED
Transfer QB AJ Duffy SIGNED
RB Anthony McMillian SIGNED
RB Cincere Rhaney SIGNED
WR Will Cianfrini SIGNED
WR Ben Scolari SIGNED
WR Heath McRee
Transfer WR Nate Bennett SIGNED
Transfer WR Ja’Shaun Poke SIGNED
Transfer WR Louis Brown IV SIGNED
TE Arthur Ban SIGNED
TE Ryan Wolfer SIGNED
JUCO TE Gabe Garretson SIGNED
Transfer TE Jude Wolfe SIGNED
OL Kai Holec SIGNED
OL Saipale Fuimaono SIGNED
Transfer OL Brayden Bryant SIGNED
Transfer OL Nate Williams SIGNED
DL Kodi Cornelius SIGNED
JUCO DL Tyler McMahan
Transfer DL Marlem Louis SIGNED
Transfer DL Brandon McElroy SIGNED
DE Ryan Gaea SIGNED
LB Danny Niu SIGNED
Transfer LB Owen Chambliss SIGNED
Transfer LB Tano Letuli SIGNED
DB Prince Williams SIGNED
DB Tayten Beyer SIGNED
DB Jason Mitchell II SIGNED
DB Isaiah Buxton SIGNED
Transfer DB Bryce Phillips SIGNED
Transfer DB Zach Morris SIGNED
Transfer DB William Nimmo Jr SIGNED
Transfer DB Dalesean Staley SIGNED
Transfer DB Bennett Walker SIGNED
Transfer P Tyler Pastula SIGNED
San Jose State
- 19 players signed
- 5 will enroll early
- Signing Day Central
QB Alonzo Contreras SIGNED
RB Lamar Radcliffe
Transfer RB Floyd Chalk SIGNED
Transfer WR TreyShun Hurry SIGNED
JUCO TE Jacob Stewart SIGNED
OL Mohammad Othman SIGNED
OL Manuel Serna SIGNED
OL Tevita Manukainiu SIGNED
JUCO DL Soane Kolokihakaufisi SIGNED
EDGE Noa Siaosi SIGNED
JUCO EDGE Pau Reed SIGNED
LB Jabari Mann SIGNED
JUCO LB David Tuihalangingie SIGNED
DB Joseph Bey SIGNED
DB Marcellus Chandler SIGNED
JUCO DB Malakai Hoeft SIGNED
Transfer DB Rocket Rahimi SIGNED
Transfer DB Larry Turner-Gooden SIGNED
ATH Gregory McClendon SIGNED
ATH Jaylen Thomas SIGNED
UNLV
- 22 players signed
- 8 will enroll early
- Signing Day Central
- Press Conference
QB Gael Ochoa SIGNED
RB Devin Green SIGNED
RB Greg Burrell SIGNED
WR Damien McDaniel SIGNED
WR Kayden McGee SIGNED
TE Jae Beasley SIGNED
OL Amare Taase SIGNED
OL Hank Purvis SIGNED
OL Toby Moore SIGNED
OL Mason Vicari SIGNED
OL Dyllan Drummond SIGNED
DT Darius Pahmahmie SIGNED
DL Max Mogelson SIGNED
DE Andre Porter SIGNED
LB Kahekili Pa’ao’ao SIGNED
LB Charles Correa SIGNED
LB Melvin Laster SIGNED
DB Kela Moore SIGNED
DB Nijrell Eason II SIGNED
DB Tre’Jon Fulton SIGNED
DB Jaylen Allen SIGNED
K Caden Chittenden SIGNED
Utah State
- 19 players signed
- 13 will enroll early
- Signing Day Central
- Press Conference
Transfer QB Spencer Petras SIGNED
Transfer QB Bryson Barnes SIGNED
WR Tate Kjar SIGNED
JUCO WR Robert Freeman IV SIGNED
TE Grayson Brousseau SIGNED
OL Camden Jury SIGNED
JUCO OL Jared Pele SIGNED
Transfer OL Trey Anderson SIGNED
Transfer OL George Maile SIGNED
JUCO DT Braydon Bailey SIGNED
Transfer DT Ricky Lolohea SIGNED
Transfer DL Mayco Williams SIGNED
JUCO EDGE Marlin Dean SIGNED
JUCO EDGE Carl Nesmith SIGNED
LB Tanner Williams SIGNED
Transfer LB Will Shaffer SIGNED
Transfer LB Jadon Pearson SIGNED
JUCO DB Mason Edwards SIGNED
JUCO DB Terrell Taylor SIGNED
JUCO DB EJ Fisk SIGNED
Transfer DB Davon Graham II SIGNED
Wyoming
- 17 players signed
- 3 will enroll early
- Signing Day Central
QB Deyon Batiste SIGNED
RB Nico Hamilton
RB Dontae Burch SIGNED
WR Chris Durr Jr. SIGNED
Transfer WR TK King SIGNED
TE Hunter Kallstrom SIGNED
TE Jake Wilson SIGNED
OL Brycen Lotz SIGNED
OL Giovanni Poanozzo SIGNED
OL Braylon Jenkins SIGNED
DL Garrett Combs SIGNED
DL Nathan Murphy SIGNED
DE Alex Haswell SIGNED
DE Eltoum Murgus SIGNED
LB Adrian Onyiego SIGNED
LB Dash Bauman SIGNED
LB Gary Rutherford SIGNED
LB Daegon Bryant SIGNED
DB Tyrese Boss SIGNED
