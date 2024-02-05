Mountaintop View 2-5-24. MBB Rankings, Hawaii OL, Trey Taylor, Bracketology, KenPom, NET.

It’s Monday, and the Mountain West college basketball season is in the final month of the regular season. The conference championship and March Madness are right around the corner. Through it all, the content keeps going. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the World Wide Web below.

CBS is acknowledging how good the Mountain West MBB teams are this season. They put four of them in this week’s top 25. Utah State is the highest of the group at #16, which is actually a 7-spot drop after their loss. Colorado State is next at #21 and San Diego State is behind them at #23. The Aztecs weren’t ranked last week, and neither were the Broncos, who came in at #25.

Trey Taylor won the prestigious Pat Tillman Award at the East-West Shrine Bowl this week, a month after his college career ended. It is given to the player “who best exemplifies character, intelligence, sportsmanship and service, and their achievements in and out of the game.” Taylor is actually the second Falcon football player to win the award, as Weston Steelhammer captured the honor in 2017. Now, the hope is that Taylor can hear his name called in a few months at the NFL draft.

Spring ball is a time for lots of development. One of the areas of focus for the Rainbow Warriors is their offensive line. They have to replace last year’s starting left tackle and center and Sergio Muasau, who was last year’s left guard, is the front-runner for the latter. He started 6 games at that spot in 2022. This has opened up left guard for Zhen Sotelo, who the coaches are high on. Meanwhile, Kaena DeCambra is getting first-team reps at left tackle, with James Milovale and Christian Perry also getting reps there. We will see what comes of spring practices during the spring game in a few weeks.

Bracketology

Mountain West KenPom/NET Rankings

(1/2) Mountain West KenPom on Sunday morning:

19 New Mexico

20 San Diego State

34 Utah State

36 Colorado State

45 Boise State

54 Nevada

97 UNLV

174 Wyoming

198 Fresno State

207 San Jose State

224 Air Force — Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) February 4, 2024

Spring Ball Schedules:

This will be updated as more information comes in.

Air Force: Feb 8- early March (spring game likely March 9)

Boise State: Usually start of March. Spring Game is April 13

Colorado State: Usually end of March

Fresno State: Usually start of March

Hawaii: Jan 29- Feb 25 (Spring Game)

Nevada: March 12-April 16 (Spring Game April 13)

New Mexico: Usually mid-Feb

San Diego State: Usually mid-Feb

San Jose State: Usually start of April

UNLV: March 2- April 6 (Spring Game)

Utah State: March 19- April 20 (Spring Game)

Wyoming: Usually end of March

