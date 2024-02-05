Mountaintop View 2-5-24. MBB Rankings, Hawaii OL, Trey Taylor, Bracketology, KenPom, NET.

It’s Monday, and the Mountain West college basketball season is in the final month of the regular season. The conference championship and March Madness are right around the corner. Through it all, the content keeps going. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the World Wide Web below.
4 MW Teams in CBS Rankings.
CBS is acknowledging how good the Mountain West MBB teams are this season. They put four of them in this week’s top 25. Utah State is the highest of the group at #16, which is actually a 7-spot drop after their loss. Colorado State is next at #21 and San Diego State is behind them at #23. The Aztecs weren’t ranked last week, and neither were the Broncos, who came in at #25.
Taylor wins Tillman Award.
Trey Taylor won the prestigious Pat Tillman Award at the East-West Shrine Bowl this week, a month after his college career ended. It is given to the player “who best exemplifies character, intelligence, sportsmanship and service, and their achievements in and out of the game.” Taylor is actually the second Falcon football player to win the award, as Weston Steelhammer captured the honor in 2017. Now, the hope is that Taylor can hear his name called in a few months at the NFL draft.
Hawaii overhauling their OL this spring.
Spring ball is a time for lots of development. One of the areas of focus for the Rainbow Warriors is their offensive line. They have to replace last year’s starting left tackle and center and Sergio Muasau, who was last year’s left guard, is the front-runner for the latter. He started 6 games at that spot in 2022. This has opened up left guard for Zhen Sotelo, who the coaches are high on. Meanwhile, Kaena DeCambra is getting first-team reps at left tackle, with James Milovale and Christian Perry also getting reps there. We will see what comes of spring practices during the spring game in a few weeks.
Bracketology
February 4, 2024
Mountain West KenPom/NET Rankings
19 New Mexico
20 San Diego State
34 Utah State
36 Colorado State
45 Boise State
54 Nevada
97 UNLV
174 Wyoming
198 Fresno State
207 San Jose State
224 Air Force
Spring Ball Schedules:
This will be updated as more information comes in.
Air Force: Feb 8- early March (spring game likely March 9)
Boise State: Usually start of March. Spring Game is April 13
Colorado State: Usually end of March
Fresno State: Usually start of March
Hawaii: Jan 29- Feb 25 (Spring Game)
Nevada: March 12-April 16 (Spring Game April 13)
New Mexico: Usually mid-Feb
San Diego State: Usually mid-Feb
San Jose State: Usually start of April
UNLV: March 2- April 6 (Spring Game)
Utah State: March 19- April 20 (Spring Game)
Wyoming: Usually end of March
On the horizon:
- Later today: MBB Players of the Week
- Later today: A new MWC Recruiting Roundup. The last one before signing day.
- Later today: MBB Rankings
- Coming Tuesday: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Mountain West Coaching Hires
- Coming Tuesday: Hike’s Peak Podcast Episode 34
- Coming Tuesday: Mountain West February Signing Day Tracker
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: Recruiting Expectations (Year Three Check-in)
