Mountain West Connection Players of the Week

With most teams having fewer than ten games left in the regular season, teams are jockeying for seeding heading into the Mountain West Conference tournament. The race for the conference championship is starting to look like a four team race with Utah State, Boise State, San Diego State, and New Mexico all having three or four losses in conference play. This week is a big one for these teams, as many of them face significant tests. The Mountain West has shown that it has some elite scorers and this past week was no exception. Let’s take a look back at the top performers from this past week.

Player of the Week

Max Rice (Boise State)

Rice had the performance of the week in Boise State’s upset victory over New Mexico. Rice was able to overcome a shooting slump that has plagued him for the majority of the season. He was fearless as the Broncos entered their most hostile road game of the season, and he dropped 35 points in their biggest win of the season so far. Rice followed up a career day against the Lobos with another solid performance against Air Force where he had 12 points in limited minutes, with the Broncos blowing out the Falcons.

Newcomer of the Week

Great Osobor (Utah State)

Osobor added another solid week to an improbable season. The Montana State transfer has easily been the biggest surprise in the conference. Osobor finished the week averaging 24 points and seven rebounds. He led Utah State to a convincing win over San Jose State with 31 points and had another solid game in a loss to San Diego State where he was the Aggies leading scorer with 17 points. Osobor is definitely a candidate for conference player of the year.

