Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 2-5-24. An abundance of offers.

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.

We are in the home stretch of the 2024 recruiting cycle, with the second signing period coming on Wednesday

Offers and commitments are still happening at a high rate for Mountain West schools. There were 57 new offers among 10 Mountain West teams this week, but only a handful are for this class, with the rest of them belonging to future classes. San Diego State led the way with offers once again. Also, were 9 new commits this week. In particular, UNLV gained 2 new commits, both in the 2025 class. With that kind of week, the Rebels take the cover photo this time around.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

San Diego State: 8

UNLV: 7

Air Force: 5

Boise State: 5

Nevada: 5

Fresno State: 4

Colorado State: 3

Utah State: 3

Hawaii: 2

San Jose State: 2

Wyoming: 2

Recruiting Calendar:

Starting today, and for the next month, we are in a dead period. This is by far the more restrictive phase, and all face-to-face contact with recruits is prohibited.

Next College Student Athlete says:

The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.

While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 102

Visit Recap:

Commitment Spotlight:

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

WR Caleb Dixon was offered by Air Force

LB Syncere Bracket was offered by Boise State

2025 EDGE Juju Walls was offered by Boise State

2025 QB Hezekiah Millender was offered by Boise State

2025 WR/DB Dylan Robinson was offered by Boise State

2025 OL Jett Thomas was offered by Boise State

2025 WR Kameron Powell was offered by Boise State

2025 TE/DE Dylan Sims was offered by Boise State

2025 QB JP Mialovski was offered by Colorado State

2025 TE/DE Dylan Sims was offered by Colorado State

2025 LB Xavier Ahrens was offered by Colorado State

2026 WR/DB Chaz Gilbreath was offered by Colorado State

2026 LB Jaxon Pyatt was offered by Colorado State

2027 DB Donte’ Wright was offered by Colorado State

2027 WR Demare Dezeurn was offered by Colorado State

Transfer OL Thomas Mirabella was offered by Fresno State

2025 TE/LB Jacob Houseworth was offered by Fresno State

2025 WR Legend Lyons was offered by Fresno State

2025 QB Carter Jones was offered by Nevada

2025 OL Ameer Ross was offered by Nevada

2025 LB Joseph Fuavai was offered by Nevada

2025 WR/LB Isaiah Reed was offered by Nevada

2025 QB Nolan Keeney was offered by Nevada

2025 RB McKay Madsen was offered by Nevada and San Diego State

2026 OL Jax Tanner was offered by Nevada

QB Kurt Rossner was offered by San Diego State

JUCO DL Krishna Clay was offered by San Diego State and San Jose State

2025 RB Jordin Thomas was offered by San Diego State

2025 OL Nick Spence was offered by San Diego State

2025 WR/DB Isaiah Dillon was offered by San Diego State

2025 DL Lucan Amituanai was offered by San Diego State

2025 WR Ellijah Washington was offered by San Diego State

2025 OL Anderson Kopp was offered by San Diego State

2025 OL/DL Kaleb Jones was offered by San Diego State

2025 WR Savion Taylor was offered by San Diego State

2025 QB Daniel Gomez was offered by San Diego State

2025 DB Kuron Jabari Jr was offered by San Diego State

2026 WR/DB Chaz Gilbreath was offered by San Diego State

2026 WR Kenneth Moore III was offered by San Diego State

2026 RB/DB Sean Morris II was offered by San Diego State

2026 QB Luke Fahey was offered by San Diego State

2026 ATH Jonah Smith was offered by San Diego State

2026 DB Justice Brathwaite was offered by San Diego State

2026 LB Tristan Phillips was offered by San Diego State

2026 DB Jayden A. Crowder was offered by San Diego State

JUCO OL Daniel Moleni was offered by San Jose State

2025 DL Semi Taulanga was offered by San Jose State

2025 DL Kelepi Semisi Vete was offered by San Jose State

2026 WR/DB Judge Nash was offered by San Jose State

2025 DL Kal-El Togafau was offered by UNLV

2025 TE Vander Ploog was offered by UNLV

2026 DB Justice Brathwaite was offered by UNLV

2026 DL Bott Mulitalo II was offered by UNLV

2027 DB Gavin Williams was offered by UNLV

2025 DT Brendon Rice was offered by Utah State

2026 DB Aiden Knapke was offered by Wyoming

Visits:

In-Home Visits:

Commits:

WR Issac Thomas committed to Air Force

DL Markus Hoffmann committed to Fresno State

OL Henry Sellards committed to Nevada

JUCO DL Tyler McMahan committed to San Diego State

RB Lamar Radcliffe committed to San Jose State

2025 ATH Hayden Anderson committed to UNLV

2025 WR Cassidee Miles committed to UNLV

QB David Leonard committed to Wyoming

OL Caleb Hall committed to Wyoming

Decommits

