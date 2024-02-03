Mountain West Reacts Results: Ranked Teams, Best Team.

We asked the questions, you voted on the answers, and now we provide the results.

As always: Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Rank the Aztecs

Over four-tenths of fans believe San Diego State is good enough this season to be ranked nationally. About a third of people think only the two currently ranked teams deserve to be there. The Broncos and Rams got some votes, but neither are a significant amount.

Aggies on top.

Some fans may disagree, but this is how the voting shook out. Over half of the fans think Utah State is the best team. After all, they have the best record. But a large amount are also giving props to the Lobos.