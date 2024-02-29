Mountain West Reacts Results: NCAA seeding, Boise State & New Mexico

We asked the questions, you voted on the answers, and now we provide the results.

Aztecs a 4-seed.

There was a recent projected poll of the top 16 seeds in the NCAA Tournament and in a mild surprise, San Diego State was one of them. It begged the question of if the Aztecs will get a 4-seed when the time comes actually comes. 58% of the fans in this poll think they will, which is great for SDSU.

Broncos have a slight edge in the big game.

Earlier in the year, Boise State marched into the PIT and came away with a victory. The Broncos and Lobos will battle again this weekend, but this time in Boise. Voters expect this to be another close game that could go either way. But it looks like the home team got slightly more votes.