Stats Corner: MBB Probability of Winning the Conference

With three games left in the regular season, there are six teams who are still in the running for a conference title and seven who can earn a NCAA tournament bid. Sounds like the last couple weeks of the football season, with so many teams in the running for conference title. However, unlike football there are multiple teams getting national attention and a loss is not devastating, also the conference does not need an Air Force meltdown from their top teams. I do not think the conference will get seven teams in, but I think six is a strong possibility. This week on Stats Corner, we are going to look at the remaining two or three games left and the probability of each team winning the conference, game predictions, and seeding predictions. There will be a lot of tie-breakers in-play for conference seeding. I am not sure if the conference meant to do this, but the schedule for the last week of the season is near perfect with great games to end the season, so whoever came up with the schedule, give them a raise.

#1) Utah State: 88.7% of winning the conference. Predictions: 3-0 in games, #1 seed, make title game, NCAA #6 seed

Air Force 98.4%

at San Jose State 82.2%

New Mexico 66.5%

Currently tied for the leading, but owning the tie-breaker over the Broncos, therefore they are the conference leaders at 11-4 the Aggies have three games remaining and are favored in all three. The first two are very winnable games, but as we saw Tuesday night, needing overtime to beat 4-11 Fresno State, there are no easy wins in the conference and the Falcons just went into the Pit and beat the Lobos. The Aggies currently have head to head tie-breakers over all teams except New Mexico, which is going to make the last game of the season intense. But as of now, the title is the Aggies to lose.

#2) Boise State: 9.6% of winning the conference. Predictions: 2-1 in games, #2 seed, semi-finals, NCAA #8 seed

New Mexico 72.1%

Nevada 69.6%

at San Diego State 26.8%

Good news, the Broncos are tied with the Aggies for 1st place at 11-4. Bad news, two of those four losses were the Aggies who now hold the tie breaker. More bad news, the Broncos have a gauntlet of a schedule, being the only team, who has three games against teams on this list. To win the conference, the Broncos need to win out, and have the Aggies lose or lose once and have the Aggies lose twice.

3#) San Diego State 1.1% of winning the conference. Predictions: 2-0 in games, #3 seed, championship game, NCAA #6 seed

at UNLV 45.2%

Boise State 73.2%

Half a game back at 11-5, but having the extra loss, the Aztecs have a tough schedule to finish the year. Playing at UNLV is hard and Boise State is a good game. The last games of the season are going to be great, between USU vs New Mexico on 3/9/21 and Boise State vs San Diego State 3/8/24 there is a lot that will riding that weekend. To win the conference the Aztecs need Boise and Utah State to lose multiple games, unlikely but possible. Most likely, they will be tied with Boise State and then it goes to tie-breakers for the #2 seed with the teams having split the regular season games. I do think the Aztec and Aggies deserve a higher seed than 6th, but I think the committee will underseed the MWC again.

#4) Nevada 0.5% of winning the conference. Predictions: 2-1 in games, #4 seed, quarter-finals, NCAA #11 seed

Fresno State 95.1%

at Boise State 30.4%

UNLV 72.2%

Outside of the loss to Wyoming, the Wolfpack have had a solid year, currently sitting at 10-5, with a league leading 23 total wins. The last two games will play a huge role in the seeding of the tournament. Fresno will not be easy, just ask the Aggies, but the games against Boise and UNLV will determine seeding in the tournament, both conference and NCAA.

#5) UNLV 0.1% of winning the conference. Predictions: 1-2 in games, #5 seed, semi-finals, NCAA only if they get automatic bid.

San Jose State 95.3%

San Diego State 54.8%

at Nevada 27.8%

The Rebels are interesting. They could win the conference title, although so many things would have to happen it’s unlikely. But they are hosting the conference tournament and are dangerous on their home floor so they could make some noise and earn the automatic bid. If that is the case, I do not see the committee giving the MWC seven bids, so a team would be left out. They do have wins over Creighton, New Mexico (twice, which is why they are projected the higher seed and slightly more likely to win the conference over the Lobos), and Colorado State. The games against San Diego State and Nevada could shake up the standings before going to Vegas.

#6) New Mexico 0.1% of winning the conference. Predictions: 1-2 in games, #7 seed, quarter-finals, NCAA #10 seed

at Boise State 27.9%

Fresno State 95.5%

at Utah State 33.5%

The Lobos chances at the conference title took a major hit with the loss to Air Force. Give it to the Falcons, they only have two conference wins but they are at UNLV and at New Mexico, they can make noise at times. The Lobos are out of the conference title, I had to round up to get to 0.1% chance, but they can play spoiler against Boise and Utah State and boost their NCAA chances.

#7) Colorado State 0% of winning the conference. Predictions: 2-0 in games, #6 seed, quarter-finals, NCAA #8 seed

Wyoming 96.4%

at Air Force 94.7%

What is going on with the Rams? Great national rankings and attention for awhile, but have lost 4 out of 5. Although, as a testament to the MWC, all four losses have been to tournament hopeful teams, it just means that the Rams cannot win the conference title. They have two fairly easy games, so should finish 10-8. They could be a very dangerous #6/#7 seed in the conference tournament along with New Mexico.