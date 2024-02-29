Hawaii football spring takeaways

Hawaii head football coach Timmy Chang called Hawaii’s spring practices, “probably the quickest turnaround right in the FBS of the NCAA getting into spring.” The emphasis over the course of 15 practices was developing depth, as key talent heals up from last fall. Naturally, there aren’t many huge takeaways from spring practices when the goal is to make sure starting talent exits spring football trending in the right direction health wise, but the Warriors did see some young talent step into the spotlight.

Coaching changes present familiar faces

The only constant in modern college football is change. As the ground shifts beneath the feet of everyone in college football, all Timmy Chang and his program can do is move forward. Thankfully, the transfer portal didn’t ravage the Hawaii football roster in the short time between the end of last season and, ahem...”spring” football. Ultimately, I should say. Quarterback Brayden Schager did enter the portal, but later rescinded that decision.

There was, however, plenty of shifting on the coaching staff. Out goes now former defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro, reportedly going to Missouri, and co-offensive coordinator Roman Sapolu to the Miami Dolphins. In comes coaching veteran Dennis Thurman as defensive coordinator, and Dan Morrison returns to Manoa to coach quarterbacks. Nostalgia and experience reign supreme.

Former Hawaii assistant Dennis McKnight and former Hawaii player Derek Fa’avi helped coach the offensive line in spring, but no announcement yet on who the full-time coach will be. Hopefully the game of musical chairs settles soon, but even exiting spring Timmy Chang has decisions to make regarding his staff.

Credit to Chang, a young head coach, surrounding himself with veteran minds. It takes a swallowing of the ego to make such decisions.

Schager is back, young talent is next…but not necessarily now?

The transfer portal is now an ever-present threat in college football, and that goes triple time for Group of 5 programs like Hawaii. Some onlookers speculated a star like wide receiver Pofele Ashlock might be poached away, but Ashlock, who now wears #0, remained loyal to Hawaii football. Quarterback Brayden Schager tested the waters, rumored to have visited the likes of Brigham Young, but ultimately reversed course. No animosity from Chang or the team, Schager resumed his role as QB1 for the Warriors this spring. Welcome to modern college football.

Notable development from the spring game: most of Hawaii’s key players didn’t feature. Instead, the spring game was an opportunity for young players like quarterbacks John-Keawe Sagapolutele and Micah Alejado to show what they can do. I found it interesting that Schager, the clear QB1, watched as the younger quarterbacks played. Some have speculated that star recruit Micah Alejado might come in and instantly compete for the starting job, but if spring football was any indication, Schager appears to be the undisputed #1.

Could this change over the summer and fall camp? I suppose, but I get the sense there will be no 2018/2019 Cole McDonald vs. Chevan Cordeiro vibes this season. John-Keawe Sagapolutele performed well in the spring game and Micah Alejado flashed his talent, but I think the 2025 quarterback battle is brewing more so than those young players emerging as threats to Schager. Or even second-string quarterback Jake Farrell, who was held out for the spring game. Whatever the case, there is growing optimism surrounding the UH quarterback room.

The defense has talent, but is a work-in-progress

Unsurprisingly, Hawaii’s defense utilized spring practices to lay down the template for their new scheme. New defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman didn’t have ample time to install his system, and frankly hasn’t settled on what this particular group of players will run schematically just yet. It will be a fairly young defensive unit.

For spring, the was “focus, discipline, courage, and understanding” and getting back to the basics. Hawaii was judicious in the way they handled key players in spring. Not unusual of course, nobody wants to see a star player suffer a serious injury in the off-season.

With star linebacker Logan Taylor on the sidelines this spring, Timmy Chang noted that the combination of Jamih Otis and Jalen Smith has been exciting to watch. “That’s been special.”

Again, with key starters like Virdel Edwards, Peter Manuma, and Elijah Palmer working their way back from fall 2023 injuries, spring ball was mostly about getting young talent reps. Hard to glean too much from any of this when Thurman just arrived and so many key players had to participate with moderation. Chang did however like the progress from the young edge talents, noting that Coach Jeff Reinbold has done a good job with that group.

Looking ahead

With spring 2024 wrapped up for the Warriors, the next four months begin prep before the football team reconvenes for fall camp sometime in late July. Week 0’s contest with Oregon has been replaced with FCS foe Delaware State. To no fault of Hawaii’s, the Ducks bailed on the return game because of their move to the Big Ten conference.

Hawaii has yet to post a winning season or bowl appearance under Timmy Chang. With a veteran offense set to return this fall, along with a coaching staff infused with experience, the Warriors are hoping their fortunes will change come fall 2024.