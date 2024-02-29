2024 Mountain West NFL Combine Info

The College Football and NFL seasons may be over, but draft season is heating up!

The NFL Draft Combine begins this week, and in 2024, six former Mountain West players will be competing to showcase their skills in front of scouts of coaches. That number is down from 12 in 2022 and 7 players last year, which is not a great trend for the conference. However, expect that number to be much higher next year.

The Players

RB George Holani (Boise State)

TE Dallin Holker (Colorado State)

EDGE Mohamed Karmara (Colorado State)

DB Carlton Johnson III (Fresno State)

OL Frank Crum (Wyoming)

LB Easton Gibbs (Wyoming)

The Schedule

Thursday, February 29, 1pm (MT): Defensive Line, Linebacker

Friday, March 1, 1pm (MT) Defensive Back, Tight End

Saturday, March 2, 11am (MT) Running back, Quarterback, Wide Receiver

Sunday, March 3, 11am Offensive Line

All coverage will be on the NFL Network. Look for updates and highlights on Twitter and be sure to catch our Stock Report post next week.