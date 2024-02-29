2024 Recruiting Breakdown: Air Force

Welcome to the eleventh post in our twelve-part recruiting breakdown series. Today will look at the #11 team in our rankings, Air Force.

The Falcons never have a problem getting the quantity when it comes to recruiting, but in many years the quality is usually up for debate. In this year’s class, there was a lower number of three-stars to lead the class than previous cycles. That being said, there are definitely two or three players than can be considered headliners and it’s easy to see a number of recruits turning into productive players during their college careers. As Air Force is a developmental program, what truly matters in their classes is how they can grow from now until graduation, and there are a number of players with high ceilings who project well. With that being said, this post highlights twenty of those players.

The Skinny:

Roughly 74 recruits signed (20 recruits highlighted in this post).

74 high school players

33 offensive, 34 defensive, 7 special teams

11 3-stars per 247 Composite rankings.

Players with a composite rating over 85: 0

Players with a composite rating over 82: 6

Breakdown by state (of the 20 featured players): 8 Texas, 5 California, 1 Florida, 1 Georgia, 1 Michigan, 1 Nebraska, 1 Oklahoma, 1 Washington, 1 Wisconsin

247 Composite Rankings (subject to change)

- Overall: 175

- Recruiting: 172

- Transfer: N/A

The Players:

QB Brody Fortunati

Brody is stepping in as one of the quarterbacks in this class. He’s a shifty runner who is skilled at throwing on the run. Fortunati has a big arm and hits wide receivers on deep passes in stride. As a runner, he makes quick cuts and can cover a lot of ground in a hurry to pick up chunk yardage. Brody looks like he has the traits to be successful running the triple option offense.

RB Jordan Triplett

Jordan comes to the Falcons as one of the best players in the class. He is a determined runny who is elusive between the tackles, jump cutting away from tackles and gaining extra yards. Triplett has great vision to find the running lane and displays nice acceleration once he has a clear field in front of him. He also does a good job following his blockers out to the sidelines, where he can run for huge gains. Jordan looks comfortable as a fullback or a tailback for his future position in college.

RB Travis Wood

Travis is another running back in this class. He is a hard runner who has good vision upfield to find the open hole for a big gain. Wood reaches his top speed right away and blows past the sideline into the second level. He is very comfortable running out of a power I-formation and should have no issue going to the triple-option. Travis will probably be best as a fullback for the Falcons but should be productive in any role.

WR Jonah Dawson

Jonah is a talented wide receiver who signed with the Falcons. He is able to run equally well down the sideline or on slant routes over the middle of the field. Dawson excels after the catch, where he finds another gear and is a threat go notch an explosive play or a touchdown nearly every time. He does a good job tracking the ball in the air and adjusting his route to make the catch. Jonah looks like he can be a nice deep threat for the Falcons.

TE Kole Tompkins

Kole will be a tight end for Air Force. He is a skilled receiver coming off the line who has an advanced idea of how to run routes and get open for easy gains. Tompkins can turn up field and run with his long strides to turn short passes into big plays. He has a long frame and great size which gives him a leg up to be a great blocker. Kole projects well and should be a real weapon down the line for the Falcons.

OL Tanner Stokes

Tanner joins the ranks on the O-line. He is explodes off the snap and into action, resetting the line of scrimmage by pushing back the defense. Stokes is exceptional as a run-blocker, staying low and knocking defendes off balance and out of the play. He can play all over the line due to his versatility, which will serve him well at the next level. Tanner has the size and the skill to be an anchor on a future Falcon line.

OL Brandon Nazworth

Brandon is a two-way player who comes in as an offensive lineman. He is an athletic player, getting into position quickly and looking to execute his assignments quickly. Nazworth moves well and has good footwork, which will aid him well as a pulling guard in the run-heavy system. He also doubles as a long-snapper, getting the ball out accurately to help the team. Brandon looks like he will be a productive player down the line.

OL Porter Nix

Porter is another offensive lineman for Air Force. He is a big, athletic player who jumps into action right away when the play begins. Nix is stout as a run-blocker, seeking out defenders to pancake and hitting multiple people in a given play. He utilizes his lower body well, driving players back and resetting the line of scrimmage. Porter looks like a great future tackle for the Falcons.

OL Benjamin Rosa

Benjamin enters the fold to boost the O-line room. He has a strong frame and is mobile, getting out in front of run plays as the lead blocker. Rosa is aggressive off the snap, getting his lower body into hits and punishing defenders who get in the way. He is a smart player who understands his assignments and executes them well. Benjamin looks like a great fit for the Air Force offense and should round into form in the coming years.

DE Sam Rhoades V

Sam is slated to play defensive end for the Falcons. He is a high-motor player who does whatever he can to make a play on the field. Rhoades does a great job reading the play and reacting accordingly, not overpursuing so he remains in position to stop the offense and make a tackle. He generates a strong pass rush because he always stays moving and that allows him to get to he quarterback more often and complete the sack. Sam will be a great college football player if he keeps developing with Air Force.

DE Jalen Davis

Jalen enters this class as one of the highest-rated players. He is a dynamic pass-rusher who is determined to get to the quarterback. Davis has a quick twitch, allowing him to get off his blocks and get a step on blockers on his way to the backfield. He is strong enough to neutralize linemen and still has enough speed to get by them. Jalen is a good bet to play early in his career and be productive on the field.

DL Jamison Klein

Jamison comes to the academy as a defensive lineman. He has a high-motor, continuously moving until he can complete the play. Klein gets a burst of speed after the snap and that allows him to gain an advantage on the offense as he rushes the quarterback. He has sneaky strength, fighting off double teams and pushing blockers into the backfield. Jamison should help fortify the D-line during his time with the Falcons.

DL Laird Hanson-Felter

Laird is entering the academy to play defensive line. He gets moving in a hurry and keeps his legs active to win his battles against blockers and get into the backfield. Hanson-Felter can use a quick first step to get by tackles, but is just as likely to bull-rush them back to collapse the pocket and pull down quarterbacks. He is a physical hitter who slows down the run game and generates a pass-rush off the edge. Laird has a lot of talent and should become a quality player in a future Falcon’s defense.

LB Brodie Mitchell

Brodie is entering the class as a linebacker. He plays fast on the field and reacts to plays quickly, getting into position and making a fierce tackle. Mitchell is constantly moving and has the speed to go sideline to sideline to make an open field tackle on the run. He keeps a low center of gravity and puts his entire body into his hits to bring down running backs. Brodie looks great at middle linebacker and will be a productive player during his college career.

LB Harry Caskey

Harry is one of the most talented players in this year’s class. He has tremendous game speed, chasing down running backs with his long strides and great angles to close in on the ball. Caskey regularly fights off blocks to get to the play and lays powerful hits to make an impact. He is equally skilled at getting into the backfield as he is defending the flat, diagnosing plays well and reacting instantly. Harry should be a multi-year starter for Air Force during his time on the roster.

LB Jack Matranga

Jack enters the linebacker ranks for the Falcons. He is a tough, smart player who makes all the right plays on the field. Matranga excels at stuffing holes in the run game, flying to the line of scrimmage and making big tackles on the run. He is also great in coverage, matching the speed of receivers and getting his hands on passes to disrupt the offense. Jack has a bright future as a well-rounded linebacker for Air Force.

LB Willie Powell Jr

Willie is another linebacker in this Air Force class. He is an instinctual player, getting into position a step ahead of the offense and delivering stifling tackles to bring running backs to the ground. Powell is a good tackler on the run, staying low and mobile and wrapping up well once he gets his hands on the ball carrier. He can also drop back into zone coverage, covering the middle of the field or the flat with little issue. Willie should be able to play a few spots on the defense and do so productively.

DB Chase Dexter

Chase is coming to the Falcons as a defensive back. He plays tight coverage inside or outside, sticking close to receivers and matching their movements. Dexter does a great job reading the quarterback and diagnosing plays, which enables him to jump routes and come down with interceptions. He has solid technique and a smooth transition in and out of his backpedal, causing no wasted movements. Chase profiles best as a cover corner and wil be real benefit to Air Force down the line.

DB Jaylen Archibald

Jaylen joins the academy with the aim of boosting the secondary. He is a tough defensive back capable of playing multiple positions with his skillset. Archibald possesses great closing speed and is physical at the point of contact, wrestling the ball away for an interception or breaking up a completion with a big hit. While he is best in pass defense, he is also formidable in run support, squaring up on tackles and taking good angles to the ball. Jaylen could play a few positions and seems comfortable at corner, but may make an intriguing safety as well.

DB Christian Sabsook

Christian is another defensive back in the Air Force class. He is a two-way player in high school and has a nice eye for the ball, tracking it in the air, adjusting his steps to time the pass right, and can out-jump others to come down with the ball. Sabsook has a good feel for the game and is often one of the most athletic players on the field. He is a smart player on the field and understands routes from his time on offense. Christian should develop well in the Falcon system.

Team Writer Thoughts:

One thing I’ve learned by looking at Falcon recruits over the years is to not make a prediction about who will be big contributors on the field. The high school film doesn’t reveal enough about how the recruits will respond to the things Air Force coaches will require of them. Is that wide receiver willing to be a blocker 95% of the time? Can that quick running back play third fiddle behind the QB and the fullback? Is that flashy Edge rusher ready to fall back into coverage when needed? Can the QB with a strong arm and quick feet read the defense quick enough on the option to get the ball to the running back with the correct timing while taking some big hits? Is the recruit ready to play a reserve role in his first one or two years? Does he exhibit enough dedication to the Academy mission to merit the developmental effort required to mold him to the Falcon system? A lot of the highest-rated candidates don’t make the grade or decide they might not fit the mold and decide to go elsewhere. Some of the top players from recent years don’t even have star ratings from any recruiting service.

Quick Hits:

(high school players only)

Headliner(s):

Mike: Triplett, Caskey

NittanyFalcon: N/A

Prominent Talent: Stokes, Davis, Matranga

Mike:

NittanyFalcon: N/A

Favorite Recruit:

Mike: Caskey

NittanyFalcon: N/A

Sleeper Recruit:

Mike: Rhoades V, Tompkins

NittanyFalcon: N/A

Best unit:

Mike: Running back, linebacker

NittanyFalcon: N/A

Summary:

As stated above, this Air Force class is led by some quality players, a number of above-average and intriguing recruits, and a plethora of other signees to fill out the ranks. How this class turns out remains to be seen, but it would not be a surprise for quite a few players to overachieve and outplay their recruiting rankings. There is a lot of potential for these players to excel in the Falcon system. With that being said, some players may not like the academy, while others may not pan out due to the rigorous standards. But the ones that last and are willing to be molded and developed have a good chance to reach their potential.. Overall, there’s a lot to like here.

Previous: Boise State, San Diego State, Colorado State, UNLV, Fresno State, Wyoming, San Jose State, Utah State, Hawaii, Nevada

Next: New Mexico