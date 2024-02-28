Jarod Lucas calls game as Nevada makes it past Colorado State

Jarod. Lucas. Despite all the back and forth mixed with bad officiating, Nevada pushed through all of it. Lucas was that reason, as he hit a game-winning three from beyond half-court to push Nevada past Colorado State 77-74.

Outside of the buzzer beater, this game was nuts. Nevada saw a strong lead diminish, and the officiating in the second half of the game was just flat-out terrible. A lot of calls did favor Nevada, but it was one of the worst officiating performances in the Mountain West this season so far.

What’s also impressive about the win is Nevada did it without Kenan Blackshear, who was in a walking boot and didn’t play in this one. There were flashes in Nevada’s offense where you could tell Blackshear was missed, but guys such as Tre Coleman and Hunter McIntosh stepped up big to fill that void.

Scoring Summary

1st Half

Nevada 39 - Colorado State 28

2nd Half

Nevada 38 - Colorado State 46

Final: Nevada 77, Colorado State 74

Offense

Well, safe to say Lucas deserves the spotlight in this one. While the buzzer-beater was great, Lucas put Nevada into a hole that forced him to turn into the hero. He shot 8-11 from the free-throw line, with three misses coming in the final seconds. It allowed the Rams to claw back and tie the game, which ultimately led to the game-winning shot with 2.5 seconds left.

Lucas still led the team with 23 points on 6-18 shooting from the field. He also picked up seven boards and three assists, while shooting 3-5 from three.

With Blackshear out, Coleman and McIntosh were the two to step up. Coleman was second in scoring with 16 points, shooting 6-8 from the field and 3-4 from the three. He was all over the place, picking up four rebounds, two assists, and two blocks, but also fouled out late in the second half.

McIntosh has turned into an absolute cannon over the past couple of games. He picked up 14 points and shot a perfect 4-4 from the free-throw line. He only went 2-7 from the three, but McIntosh has turned into a genuine deep-shot threat for Nevada at the perfect time.

Nevada only shot 29.2 percent from the field in the second half compared to 50 percent shooting in the first half. Fouls were flying everywhere at that point so hard to argue that didn’t factor, but Nevada made it far too close.

Another bonus however is Nevada’s three-point shooting, which was at 47.6 percent in this one. It’s now the third game in a row Nevada has shot over 40 percent from the three and has skyrocketed its season average.

Defense

Before mentioning Nevada’s defensive stats, this is a good place to mention just how bad the officiating was. 45 total personal fouls were called in this one, with 34 of them coming in the second half alone.

Colorado State ended up having one more foul than Nevada (23-22) and it felt like the Rams were getting the short end of the stick. Plenty of times you could hear “refs you suck” from the fans, which led to plenty of chirping from both teams.

Overall, the Rams shot better from the field than the Pack with 48.1 percent shooting. Guard Isaiah Stevens led Colorado State with 23 points, five rebounds, six assists, and a perfect 3-3 from the free throw.

Nevada did well defending the three, as the Rams only shot 33.3 percent from deep. With the fouls being thrown like candy on Halloween, Colorado State was able to shoot 81.8 percent from the free-throw line.

The Wolf Pack did get Rams starter Nique Clifford to foul out, as well as Rashaan Mbemba to reach four fouls. It was also a close matchup in the turnover battle, but Nevada won that one 7-8. The Pack turned those eight turnovers by the Ram

Nevada also outrebounded Colorado State by four (34-30) and scored 15 points off second chances.

Nevada still did well at holding Colorado State down, even with the Pack losing the second half. Nevada held the lead for 38:07 and quickly responded off the Lucas game-winner after the Rams tied it up with a little over two seconds.

What’s Next

Nevada will get to come back home to Lawlor to host Fresno State on Friday, March 1. Nevada breezed past the Bulldogs back in January 72-57, but this Fresno State team shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Although they lost, the Bulldogs went toe-to-toe with Utah State tonight, sending it into overtime and only losing by four. We’ll have to see if Blackshear will be able to return for that one, but chances are Steve Alford will want to let him rest one more game before facing Boise State and UNLV.

Last season, Nevada lost its last three games of the season and barely scrapped into the NCAA Tournament. I don’t want to jinx it so knock on wood, but beating Fresno State at home will already mark this year’s team much better than the last.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. PST at Lawlor Events Center.