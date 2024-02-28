Mountaintop View 2-28-24. Coaching Tenures, Hawaii Spring Game, Dirk Koetter, Future Games, Athletes of the Week.

Football may be over for the season, but the basketball conference championships are just a few weeks away. Through it all, we have you covered. Take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site.

Football Scoop published their annual look at how long every coach has been with their program. Troy Calhoun is now 4th in the country, starting at his current position in 2006. Then, there is a huge gap, with the next Mountain West coach, Blake Anderson, coming in tied for 46th. Other Mountain West notables are Jay Norvell and Jeff Tedford at 72 and 74, Timmy Chang at 80, and Barry Odom at 95. Then other half of the conference is all first-time coaches, ranging Spencer Danielson (105) to Ken Niumatalolo (129).

Most teams haven’t even started spring ball yet, but the Rainbow Warriors have wrapped things up with their scrimmage game this weekend. A lot of returning starters were held out of the contest, but Coach Chang said it was a good opportunity to develop their depth. It sounds like the defense is still a work in progress as they figure out their identity after installing multiple schemes. Both quarterbacks who played threw touchdowns and the offense was able to move the ball well overall. Coach Chang reiterated that it’s a big offseason for the team as they try to become more consistent.

Boise State announced yesterday that Dirk Koetter will be the Bronco’s offensive coordinator for the 2024 season. The name should sound familiar, as he was the head coach for BSU at the turn of the century, was in the NFL for awhile, and was the interim OC as recently as 2022. With Bush Hamdan departing so late in the year, it seems Boise State is turning to him again on a short-term basis, as the reports indicated he will only coach for the 2024 season. It’s a backup option, but having a former NFL head coach who knows the program and many of the players from 2 years ago is a pretty good backup option to have.

Delaware State announces they will play at Hawaii in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, which replaces Oregon on Hawaii's schedule. The Rainbow Warriors also host FCS Northern Iowa in 2024. — FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) February 27, 2024

.@AF_WGYM freshman Maggie Slife captured a trio of individual awards while a trio of gymnasts captured Co-Floor Specialist of the Week accolades #MakingHerMark | #MWGYMhttps://t.co/kV6aqz8mcD — Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 27, 2024

