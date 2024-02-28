2024 Recruiting Breakdown: Nevada

Welcome to the tenth post in our twelve-part recruiting breakdown series. Today will look at the #10 team in our rankings, Nevada.

Nevada had a pretty nice class going right up until they fired their football coach a week after the season ended. Quite a few players began looking elsewhere due to the uncertainty, although they did hang out to a few. The new staff did manage to mine for talent all over the country in order to complete this class. About a third of the class is from the high school level, meaning they relied heavily on JUCO and transfer players to complete their class. But that is what a rebuilding program has to do. To read more about all of their signees, continue scrolling.

The Skinny:

31 players signed.

11 high school players, 4 JUCO players, 16 transfers

16 offensive, 14 defensive, 1 special teams

9 3-stars per 247 Composite rankings.

Players with a composite rating over 85: 3

Players with a composite rating over 82: 4

Breakdown by state (excluding transfers): 3 Texas, 2 Illinois, 1 Arizona, 1 California, 1 Hawaii, 1 Mississippi, 1 Montana, 1 Nevada, 1 New Jersey, 1 Oregon, 1 Philadelphia, 1 Washington

247 Composite Rankings (subject to change)

- Overall: 113

- Recruiting: 128

- Transfer: 74

The Players:

JUCO QB Anthony Grigsby Jr.

Anthony is coming in from the junior college circuit to be a Wolf Pack quarterback. He has a great pocket presence to go along with a big, strong arm. Grigsby makes reads pre-snap and has a great idea of where to throw the ball by the time it’s in his hands, allowing for quick decisions on passes. He is very mobile, extending plays with his legs and gaining some yards himself at times. Anthony will be competing for starting gig next fall and is talented enough to win it.

Transfer QB Chubba Purdy

Chubba was a bit of a surprise announcement, flipping from San Jose State following their coaching change. He is a real dual-threat, able to convert on explosive plays with his legs just as easily as his arm. Purdy has advanced skills when dropping back, going through progressions quickly, looking defenders off, and keeping his feet moving to evade pressure. He is an accurate passer with nice touch on his deep passes. Chubba is likely the presumed starter for Nevada and brings talent and experience to the position.

RB Dominik Ball

Dominik joins Nevada as a running back. He is a dynamic back who is great at following his blockers and then turning on the jets once there is a hole in the defense. Ball often reaches top speed once in the second left, where he is too shifty and too fast for defenders to to react consistently. He also has solid hands and good vision in the open field, which adds to the passing game. Dominik has a ton of potential and could easily be the running back of the future for the Wolf Pack.

JUCO RB Jaden McGill

Jaden is another running back in this class. He is a powerful running back who gains momentum with every step and can bowl defenders over if they get in his way. McGill runs with an edge, finding running lanes, and is determined to find the endzone once he’s in the red zone. He covers a lot of ground with his strides and is a reliable receiver on swing passes and screens. Jaden looks like he can find into any offense and should see a number of snaps in the fall.

Transfer RB Pat Garwo II

Pat is transferring in from Boston College to play running back. He is a very well-rounded back, capable of mixing it up between the tackles when the power game is needed and bouncing out to the outside to display his speed. Garwo excels at making one cut and changing direction without sacrificing any speed, evading defenders with little issue. He sees the field well and takes good angles to distance himself from opposing players when running. Pat joins a talented running back room, but should definitely factor into the rotation next season.

Transfer WR Dariyan Wiley

Dariyan is a transfer who comes in as a wide receiver. He is a strong receiver with a lot of length who changes directions well to confuse quarterbacks and get open. Wiley runs down the sideline and over the middle of the field equally well and can high-point the ball to out-jump defenders. He is also a willing blocker who isn’t afraid to get physical to open up holes for his teammates. Dariyan should be able to see the field next season and become an instant contributor.

Transfer WR Cortez Braham Jr

Cortez is part of a ground that has transferred to Nevada from West Virginia. He has a diverse route tree, capable of going over the middle, down the sideline, and running short or deep routes. Braham uses his body to shield defenders off from the ball when jumping for passes and has great hands, coming down with touch passes. He is dangerous after the catch, finding another gear and getting away from the defense to pile up the yards after the catch. Cortez looks to be a weapon in the Wolf Pack offense next year.

TE Hayden George

Hayden is a versatile player coming in as a tight end for Nevada. He is a big target with great hands and can run routes down the seam just as easily as he can near the line of scrimmage. George has long strides that allow him to get separation from the defenders and rack up yards after the catch. He is a willing and powerful blocker who opens up holes in the second level for running backs. Hayden could really surprise for the Wolf Pack once he gets on the field.

Transfer TE Andrew Savaiinaea

Andrew is transferring in to play tight end from Florida. He was a two-way player in high school who plays aggressive and fast on the field. Savaiinaea is physical at the line of scrimmage and that will aid him as a blocker on offense at the college level. He commits to his assignment, understands his role, and looks consistent on film. Andrew has the talent to make a difference during his Nevada career.

Transfer TE Jace Henry

Jace is a transfer from the Ivy League, coming over from Dartmouth. He has great size for the position, possessing the length and frame to make an impact in the pass game and the run game. Henry is very athletic, playing a lot of quarterback in high school to showcase his running ability. He is tough to tackle once he gets moving, sometimes needing multiple people to bring him down. Jace should fortify the tight-end position for the Wolf Pack next season.

OL Henry Sellards

Henry is joining the roster as an offensive lineman. He is an anchor on the line, getting out in front of plays as the lead blocker and being used to pull often to ensure defenders are blocked. Sellards does a good job squaring up on his blocks and uses his whole body when making hits, leading to lots of pancake blocks. He bursts into action when the ball is snapped and plays through the whistle, punishing defenders who get in his way. Henry already has the college-ready size and looks good as a tackle or guard going forward.

OL Tyler Miller

Tyler is a local athlete who is joining the Wolf Pack on the offensive line. He is noticeably skilled at driving defenders back and out of the play, which will be great in the run game. Miller is athletic and rolls out of the pocket and into the second level or out in the flat as the lead blocker with no issue. He has a sound technique and a great build for a tackle, with room to keep adding on muscle. Tyler will be a boost for the Union over the next few years.

OL Luke Farr

Luke is a physical force on the o-line that Nevada was able to secure. He moves quickly and is a regularly pancakes defenders while run-blocking. In pass protection, Farr is technical with light, quick feet and active hands. He doesn’t get as low as some others due to his size, but he gets out of his stance and into blocking position fluidly. Luke mostly played right tackle in high school, so it makes sense for him to continue there at the college level.

Transfer OL Jakobus Seth

Jakobus is one of a few O-line transfers for Nevada, this one coming from Washington State. He played both ways in high school, and his film shows him to be an aggressive, high-motor player who springs into action as soon as the ball is snapped. Seth is athletic and light on his feet, which will serve him well when moving as a blocker. He is great as a blocker, driving defenders back with his lower body strength. Jakobus should carve out a role on the line next season for the Wolf Pack.

Transfer OL Tapuvae Amaama

Tapuvae is taking his talents from Virginia to Nevada. He is a menace as a run-blocker, getting into the second level to knock defenders out of the play. Amaama often can make multiple blocks on any given play, making him a one-man wrecking crew for tailbacks to run behind. He moves fluidly in pass-protection, gliding backward and laterally with no issue. Tapuvae plays a lot of tackle in his film, but may be better suited on the interior with his run-blocking skills.

Transfer OL Spencer Lovell

Spencer is another offensive lineman transfer, this time from Kansas. He is strong and regularly knocks defenders to the ground with powerful blocks after the ball is snapped Lovell does a great job staying low and exploding up, making lots of plays look like a textbook sled drill. He opens up wide holes for the run game and knows exactly where to move each play. Spencer looks like a great fit on the interior of the line and could step into an immediate role next season.

DL Zaiden Wallace

Zaiden is an extremely talented defensive player in this Wolf Pack class. He already has college-ready size and exerts his will on blockers, fighting through double-teams and getting into the backfield quickly. Wallace eats up blockers and still manages to get hands-on running backs, not letting them get past the line of scrimmage. He generates a good interior pass-rush, causing the quarterback to get out of his rhythm or get pulled down for a sack. Zaiden should play next season and has the potential to be a core player for this new wave of Nevada talent.

DL Jason L Douglas Jr

Jason comes to Nevada as a defensive lineman. He is a terror off the edge, getting into the backfield often before blockers can react. Douglas often utilizes a speed rush and has the ability to chase down quarterbacks, getting sacks for big losses. He looks strong on film and can fight off his blocks to make an impact in the run game as well. Jason appears to have a bright future if he can capitalize on his high potential.

JUCO DL Nelson Ropati

Nelson is a D-line player from the junior college level. He is a tough player who has a knack for pushing blockers back into the backfield to disrupt the play. Ropati is a violent tackler, wrapping up quarterbacks and running backs and driving them to the ground. He is quick enough to chase ball carriers to the sidelines and strong enough to win battles against offensive linemen. Nelson brings experience and skill to the Nevada defensive line.

DE David Paine Jr

David is a defensive end out of Texas. He fights through the line to get the quarterback, getting doing his best to get his hands on the player to slow him down or make the tackle. Paine plays hard, using his quickness to win his matchups and slow down the run game. He is versatile, showing the ability to play inside or outside on the defensive line, depending on the need and situation. David has a lot of talent and will be a great college player if he keeps developing.

EDGE LeVar Talley

LeVar is one of the best edge rushers entering the Mountain West in the 2024 class. He is quick off the snap and relentless in his pursuit of the quarterback. Talley has a wide array of pass-rushing moves and uses them all effectively. He is extremely fast and wraps up well when tackling. LeVar could see the field next season and has the potential to be an impact player for Nevada.

EDGE Nehemiah Burleson

Nehemiah is coming in as a pass rusher for the Wolf Pack. He flies off the edge to get into the backfield, shedding blockers with ease. Burleson covers a lot of space with his long limbs when he gets wide, cutting off running lanes for backs and bringing them down for a loss. He does a good job getting inside leverage with a quick first step and can also take on linemen head on with a burst of strength. Nehemiah will need to keep developing and add some weight, but has a ton of potential.

Transfer EDGE Solomanie Bambara

Solomaine is transferring in from Buffalo in this class. He has a ton of length and uses it well to get into the backfield and after the quarterback. Bambara is a force on the defensive line, speeding past blockers and also remaining patient enough to drop back and deflect passes. He is a smart player, maintaining contain in the run game and piling up the sacks as a pass rusher. It is easy to see Solomaine becoming an instant starter next season for Nevada.

Transfer EDGE Kaden Johnson

Kaden is another transfer on the edge, this time coming from Wisconsin. He brings some big-school experience as well as talent for the defense. Johnson is great at reading players once the ball is snapped and then reaches full speed as he commits to his assignment. He is skilled at shedding blockers, fighting through gaps to stuff up the run. Kaden can play a few different positions on defense, but is best at rushing the quarterback.

Transfer LB Austin Harnetiaux

Austin is a linebacker from Washington who will join the Wolf Pack ranks. He is a high-motor player who flies around the field hunting down ball carriers to tackle. Harnetiaux is noticeably good at changing direction on the field and has great closing speed to deliver fierce hits. He has no issue dropping back into coverage and defending the field when playing zone. Austin has all the necessary traits to be the leader of the defense as a middle linebacker.

DB Jackson Barton

Jackson is a cornerback signee who hails from Arizona. He has a quick, smooth backpedal and closes quickly when moving forward towards the ball. Barton displays good instincts and matches receivers stride for stride while making a play for the ball. He isn’t afraid to be physical and should be great in man coverage. Jackson has lots of potential and is a solid get for the Wolf Pack.

Transfer DB Keyshawn Cobb

Keyshawn is one of the defensive back transfers, coming from West Virginia. He is a natural ball hawk who reads the quarterback to get into position to come down with an interception. Cobb is a great athlete in the secondary, racing over to the receiver in zone coverage while also having the ability to out-leap offensive players for the ball. He is physical in coverage and can play man or zone. Keyshawn is versatile enough to be a safety or a cornerback, which will suit Nevada well as they rebuild their team.

Transfer DB Davis Mallinger

Davis is another defensive back who is transferring from West Virginia. He is a dynamic athlete who made plays on both sides of the ball in high school. Mallinger lays powerful hits on receivers after the catch, ensuring they don’t get any extra yards. He sees the field well and gets into the proper position to make a play. Davis should add much-needed depth to the Wolf Pack secondary.

Transfer DB Nate Floyd

Nate is coming to Nevada after playing at Texas Tech last year. He is all around the field, detecting players and getting to the ball any way he can. Floyd plays tight coverage, shadowing receivers and closing in to deflect the pass and making life miserable for them. He does a great job fighting through blocks near the line of scrimmage to blow up run plays. Nate is a talented cornerback and should see the field for the Wolf Pack next season.

Transfer DB Kitan Crawford

Kitan is another defensive back transfer, this time coming from Texas. He split time at running back and cornerback in high school, which aides him know as he can detect plays and get into position to stop them. Crawford tracks the ball well in the air and gets receivers off their routes by getting the inside track on them. He has great speed and is able to cover a lot of ground on the field in a short amount of time. Kitan will definitely aid the secondary room for Nevada.

JUCO P Guy Gillespie

Guy comes to the Wolf Pack after a stop at the junior college level first. He has experience with kickoffs, field goals, and punting, handling them all with relative ease. Gillespie has a powerful leg and displays accuracy on his field goals. As a specialist with game experience, he is used to kicking in clutch moments with defenders rushing at him. Guy is an experienced specialist who should compete for the starting job immediately next fall.

Team Writer Thoughts:

When Choate said “We’re not here to rebuild, we’re here to launch,” it put a spark into this program that hasn’t felt that since 2010. You get dealt with the cards you’re given, so of course you’re destined to get more JUCO guys after back to back 2-10 seasons.

I was still stoked to see the number of transfers the program got, and the talent listed above should have Nevada fans excited. One thing about Choate is he’s shown how to be a great leader of men and a great people person. He has just about every Nevada fan ready to run through a wall, and I’m sure that was the energy the recruiting and transfer players felt.

What also helped this class was the experience of the coaching staff. Choate has head coaching experience himself, and he targeted coaches with prior background. With Ken Wilson, he was too inexperienced, along with the rest of his staff, to make this kind of an impact. Sure, there was a plethora of Pac-12 transfers last season, but look where it got them.

I’m very glad and impressed with how much the offensive line was targeted, something Nevada needed badly after last season. There’s going to be competition for just about every position on that field, and we shouldn’t see much of the 2-10 seasons anymore.

Quick Hits:

(high school players only)

Headliner(s):

Mike: Talley, Wallace

Dom: Burleson, Talley, Wallace

Prominent Talent:

Mike: Ball, Burleson, George

Dom: Wallace, Burleson, George

Favorite Recruit:

Mike: Talley

Dom: Burleson

Sleeper Recruit:

Mike: Miller, Barton

Dom: Ropati, Wiley

Best unit:

Mike: Edge, Offensive Line

Dom: Offensive line, Edge

Summary:

Nevada was in a bit of a scramble once Coach Choate and his staff came in shortly before the December signing day. Keeping and signing any players in December is a success, as is finding eleven high school players to build around. They were extremely active in the transfer portal, which they needed in an attempt to rebuild their roster for next season. It will be interesting to see how the coaching staff did with putting together a cohesive roster plus developing the talent they are bringing in. Expect it to have the growing pains of a rebuild, but they went about things the right way, so credit to the Wolf Pack.

Next: Air Force