Spartans valiant effort comes up short against Aztecs

San José State (9-20, 2-14 MW) did all they possibly could against No. 20 San Diego State (22-7, 11-5 MW) Tuesday night losing a track meet-paced game 72-64 in front a sellout crowd at Viejas Arena.

Spartan head coach Tim Miles’ game plan was to play fast and be extra physical on defense. And with regards to 6’9” 240 lb. Aztec All-American Jaedon Ledee - add a couple more degrees of defensive aggressiveness so to have some semblance of a chance.

The Spartans last game against San Diego State was also a seesaw battle that was only three-point loss to the Aztecs.

In Tuesday’s loss, the Spartans were certainly not playing like a last place team with only two conference wins. Compound the fact that San Jose was also missing their only real big man threat in Adrame Diongue.

In the first-half, the Spartans threw the first punch before San Diego State tightened up on defense and started to offer some offensive support around Ledee.

Living and dying on the three-point line all season, MJ Amey and Alvaro Cardenas kept the Aztecs at bay for a good part of the first-half.

Amey’s 17 points and 10 boards with Cardenas’ 11 points were among four Spartans in double figure scoring on the night. Trey Anderson’s 14 points and speedy freshman Latrell Davis’ 13 points also surprised San Diego State.

The Aztecs only began to leverage their size on a 9-0 run late in the first-half, while the Spartans looked to fatigue after the fast start before a shot-clock three by Cardenas help keep things in striking range with the Aztecs taking a 29-22 lead into half-time.

Immediately into the second-half, consecutive baskets by Ledee and a 15-2 San Diego State run looked like the Aztecs would continue pulling away.

But San Jose kept pounding an uptempo game before their groove finally came back.

It wasn’t until a mid-range bank shot by Anderson and two Amey 3s with seven minutes left that the crowd felt the Spartans creep back into the game - down only five points with five minutes remaining.

San Diego State knew where to go regardless of the relentless double and triple down defense on Ledee. Ledee finished with 27 points even after the Spartans threw the kitchen sink at him.

A serious-looking Miles continued to strategize and fight to the very end. Belying the looks a struggling team, the Spartans clearly do not look like what their record indicates. The potential is still there even in the waning games of the season.

The Spartans know they’re in an elite conference this season and nothing will ever get easier. Besides character-building games, it’s probably only their conference competition who know Miles and company can still be dangerous.