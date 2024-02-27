CBB Ep. 2 out now! All games recapped (from Air Force to Utah State), the race for the regular season crown, and predictions for the biggest games of the home stretch! Matt Hanifan joins again!

Welcome back to Hike’s Peak, thank you for coming back to the mountain! We’re on the final stretch of the college basketball regular season! Matt Hanifan joins us again to go over everything from New Mexico’s roller coaster week to Colorado State’s continuing road woes. All of that and much more, in one of the longest episodes in the show’s history! Enjoy!

(Hike’s Peak will be alternating between CBB and CFB each week)

Summary:

Recap + analysis of each game from 2/13 to 2/24 Hike’s Peak Weekly MVP MW standings, regular season title predictions 5 biggest games of the final two weeks + predictions

Episode link is here!

