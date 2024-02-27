Mountaintop View 2-27-24 Court-storming, AP poll, Anderson III, Hawaii football, Players of the Week

If you are a big fan of the current MW sports in action, there probably is some content for you today! We start with a fan practice that has become a bit controversial. We then move to players of the week from both sides of MW hardwood and diamond play and sprinkle in some highlights from a MW football team’s spring game. Enjoy!!
MW Basketball News
Richard Jefferson Defends Court Storming, Explains Why Fans ‘Deserve’ It
Court storming has long been an expression of fan glee upon triumphing in a big game or against a highly ranked opponent, but recent injuries have seen calls for the practice to stop. Here’s a former NBA All-Star’s take on it.
This week’s MBB and WBB Players of Week
It's a @USUBasketball sweep for the #MWMBB Players of the Week pic.twitter.com/2shKd24n30— Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 26, 2024
The @UNLVLadyRebels sweep this week's #MWWBB awards after clinching the regular-season title #MakingHerMark | #MWWBB | #BEaREBEL pic.twitter.com/WRafFLp8Qg— Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 26, 2024
Patience paying off: Point guard Roddie Anderson III fueling Boise State’s offensive improvement
It has been quite the adjustment for the sophomore point guard from a score first mentality to going three games without a point at one time this season. See how his recent play has helped propel the Broncos to a first play tie in the conference heading into tonight’s game.
MW MBB teams in AP Poll-2 in top 25, 4 others receiving votes
Week 17 AP Men's Basketball Poll— SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) February 26, 2024
6. Arizona
17. Saint Mary's
19. Washington State
20. San Diego State
22. Utah State
23. Gonzaga
—Receiving Votes—
26. BYU
32. Nevada
33. Colorado State
34. Arizona State
35. New Mexico
40. Washington
42. Boise State
MW Football News
Hawaii football holds 2024 spring game
See some of the action from the Rainbow Warriors’ Spring Game.
Other MW Sports News
MW Baseball Players of the Week
The men’s version of POTW honors features two Rebels and an Aztec for their stellar play last week.
MW Softball Players of the Week
Not to be outdone, a Bulldog, an Aztec, and a Bronco receive the weekly honors for their play last week on the women’s side on the diamond.
