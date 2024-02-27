2024 Recruiting Breakdown: Hawaii

Welcome to the ninth post in our twelve-part recruiting breakdown series. Today will look at the #9 team in our rankings, Hawaii.

It wasn’t that long ago that Hawaii was barely putting any effort into recruiting talent, but Coach Chang and his staff have changed all of that. They are making a concentrated effort to keep local talent home, recruiting the islands heavily. Also, dipping into the “Nineth Island” or the Las Vegas area at some top programs to find quality players. The Rainbow Warriors also want to be a destination for junior college or transfer talent to get a second chance. Hawaii continues to take steps forward and to learn about this class, read below.

The Skinny:

21 players signed.

15 high school players, 2 JUCO players, 4 transfers

12 offensive, 9 defensive

13 3-stars per 247 Composite rankings.

Players with a composite rating over 85: 3

Players with a composite rating over 82: 6

Breakdown by state (excluding transfers): 9 Hawaii, 3 California, 3 Nevada, 1 Texas, 1 Utah

247 Composite Rankings (subject to change)

- Overall: 120

- Recruiting: 114

- Transfer: 118

The Players:

QB Micah Alejado

Micah is a well-regarded quarterback in this class. He displays a big arm and isn’t afraid to unleash it on deep passes to his receivers. Alejado moves around comfortably in the pocket and also has the ability to tuck it and run, picking up yards on teh ground. He sees the field well, goes through his progressions, and makes quick decisions. Micah looks like an ideal QB for the run-and-shoot offense once he adjusts to the college game.

JUCO RB Christian Vaughn

Christian is a running back from the junior college level that Hawaii was able to add as part of their class. He is a tough runner who finds another gear once he gets into the open field. Vaughn isn’t afraid to go between the tackles and can make a cut and bounce outside easily as well. He has good vision, but once he commits, he hits the hole at top speed. Christian is used to running without a blocker and should fit well in a pass-heavy scheme.

Transfer RB Cam Barfield

Cam is coming to the islands after playing for Boston College. He is a smaller running back who is shifty around the line of scrimmage, finding room to run in the smallest of windows. Barfield is electric in the open field, changing directions with ease and flying past defensive with his speed and quickness. He makes everyone else look like they are moving in slow motion once he reaches top speed down the sideline. Cam should provide a boost to the running back room next fall for Hawaii.

WR Jarvis Heimuli

Jarvis is one of the wide receivers entering this Hawaii class. He is a smooth route runner who utilizes quick cuts to get open. Heimuli is especially skilled at tracking balls on deep routes and piling up yards after the catch. He possesses plus speed and it makes him difficult to guard on deep posts and go routes, where he is at his best. Jarvis should shine in a slot receiver post in the high-powered offense down the line.

WR Armando Lewis Jr

https://www.maxpreps.com/nv/north-las-vegas/canyon-springs-pioneers/athletes/armando-lewis-jr/media/videos/?careerid=fd67ssobor2rb&videoid=27fdb06d-afbf-4297-9ccf-9e2aeefeb3a6

Armando was a late commitment in this class and is coming in to play wide receiver. He is great with the ball in space and simply out runs everyone else on the field with his speed. Lewis has great vision and turns the corner well to get by the defense when running. He moves around effortlessly and displays solid hands. Armando is a dynamic athlete, impacting the game in all three phases and should be very versatile on offense and in the return game at the college level.

Transfer WR Dekel Crowdus

Dekel is a talented transfer coming over from Kentucky. He races down the field with smooth strides and has a knack for getting separation from defenders with his breaks and speed. Crowdus also uses his size to his advantage, outjumping them for the ball and creating constant mismatches. He excels on deep routes and is highly-targeted in the endzone. Dekel will provide a veteran presence for a young but talented wide receiver room.

TE Frank Abreu

Frank is a tall tight end for the Rainbow Warriors in this class. He is very athletic, having played wide receiver and cornerback in high school, which makes him a matchup problem at TE. Abreu can outrun defenders on deep routes as well as near the line of scrimmage after the catch due to his long strides. He has tremendous hands and is a big target in the red zone. Frank should be a huge asset to this offense once he gets on the field.

OL Tu’i Muti

Tu’i enters the fold as an offensive lineman. He is menacing in the trenches, often pushing players around at will. Muti is the key blocker in the run game more often than not, opening big holes for running backs. He appears technically sound and looks like he will stay at left guard at the college level. Tu’i is a local product that has a bright future at Hawaii.

OL Joshua Tavui

Joshua comes into this class as an o-line recruit. He is extremely physical in the run game, regularly pancaking defenders and executing his will at the point of attack. Tavui is quick off the snap and shuffles his feet well to create good angles to in pass protection. He is nimble and keeps defenders in front of them, moving well laterally and backward. Joshua has the frame and ability to play a tackle position while in college if all goes according to play.

OL Jay Tauala-Harris

Jay is another offensive lineman in this class. He is a strong but lean athlete who plays with a mean streak. Tauala-Harris has a high awareness of what is happening on the field and executes his assignments consistently. He is frequently used as a lead blocker on plays where they move the pocket due to his athleticism and mobility. Jay has a great build for a tackle and will be a force once he adds more weight in a year or two.

OL Elijah Henderson

Elijah was a later signee in the Hawaii class, but is talented nonetheless. He is long and strong, with lots of room to still grow into his frame. Henderson has no trouble moving around despite his size and manages to stay low in his crouch to tap into his lower body. He squares up well on his blocks and executes his assignments well. Elijah projects to develop into a great offensive lineman for the Rainbow Warriors once all is said and done.

JUCO OL Christian Perry

Christian is another player who hails from junior college. He is mobile enough to keep defenders in front of him in pass protection, moving his feet well off the snap. Perry has no issues being aggressive, seeking out blocks and getting to the second level after he executes his initial assignment. He is a well-rounded tackle and there’s no reason he won’t play there next fall. Christian has a lot of game experience and that should bode well for him as he transitions to FBS football at Hawaii.

Transfer DT Dion Washington

Dion is a transfer coming over from Nevada. He has a strong build and power on the edge of the defense line. Washington is explosive off the one of scrimmage and is more than a match for blockers as he blows past them to get to the quarterback. He does a good job keeping contain in the run game, remaining low in his stance and taking good angles towards the ball. Dion has big potential in college if he keeps developing on his current track.

DL Alvin Puefua

Alvin is a signee all the way from Utah, coming to play defense on the islands. He is a powerful defensive lineman who commands double teams and regularly beats them using his strength. Puefua is tremendous against the run, fighting his way into the backfield and using his instincts to sniff out plays. He has a quick burst to get after quarterbacks as they begin to scramble and takes them down at the line of scrimmage. Alvin is someone who could find himself on the field sooner rather than later.

DL Daniel Faletoi

Daniel is a local player signed by Hawaii. He is a force off the edge, moving quickly off the snap and not stopping until the whistle is blown. Faletoi reads, plays well, and gets into the proper position to make a tackle and ensure no one gets by him. He is also skilled at stopping the run, fighting through the line and taking down running backs. Daniel is probably destined to redshirt, but he has a bright future for the Rainbow Warriors.

EDGE Nazaiah Caravallo

Nazaiah is a local product being brought in to fortify the pass rush. He diagnoses plays well, and it allows him to blow it up and make a tackle around the line of scrimmage. Caravallo has a quick first step and uses his length well to get past blockers and make a play. He does a good job of not over pursuing on a play and is a sound tackler who squares up well. Nazaiah will need to bulk up a bit but has all the makings of a great edge player if he can put it all together.

EDGE Noah Wily

Noah is another edge player from the islands in this class. He is quick off the snap and does a great job getting into position, taking the proper angles to make a play. Wily is equally skilled in coverage and at the line of scrimmage in large thanks to his speed and long strides that help him cover a lot of ground on the field. He puts his whole body into his tackles, bringing down ball carries forcefully more often than not. Noah will need to keep developing but his raw tools are evident.

EDGE Tristan Waiamau-Galindo

Tristan completes the trio of edge rushers from the islands in this class. He is excellent at getting after the quarterback, featuring a variety of moves and beating blockers with ease. Waiamau-Galindo has a great blend of speed and strength, fighting off double teams and getting into the backfield immediately after the snap. He wraps up well with his long arms and is a sure tackler. Tristan is a good bet to get early player time and will likely be a major piece in the Hawaii defense going forward.

LB Matteus Ioane

Matteus is a local linebacker in this class. He shoots through the gaps to get in the backfield and shut down the run. Ioane can be used in multiple ways, in the middle of the defense or off the edge as a blitzer. He has plus speed, flying around the field, and uses that momentum to deliver crushing tackles on unsuspecting quarterbacks and running backs. Matteus will likely redshirt, but should develop into a solid player down the line.

LB Alika Cavaco-Amoy

Alika is suiting up to play linebacker for the Rainbow Warriors. He has a relentless motor, moving all over the field to make plays. Cavaco-Amoy has great vision, seeing the plays unfold in front of him and is a sound tackler in space. He is at his best when defending the run, where he keeps the play in front of him and uses his closing speed to make the tackle. Alika looks like a solid player who will execute his assignment on every play and that should allow him to excel in his college career.

Transfer DB Fabian Ross

Fabian is a defensive back who was at USC prior to coming to Hawaii. He plays tight coverage, knocking receivers off their routes and jumping their routes to come down with he ball. Ross excels at making a play at the point of contact, breaking up the play by getting a hand on the ball or making a big tackle to stop them from gaining any yards after the catch. He displays nice quickness in and out of his back pedal which allows him to stay close to receivers. Fabian brings a wealth of talent to the secondary and should help the Rainbow Warrior defense improve next year.

Team Writer Thoughts:

Jeremy: The recruiting rankings do not flatter Hawaii football, but on paper this has the chance to be one of UH’s best recruiting classes in ages. This class is headlined by defensive studs. Linebacker Nazaiah Caravallo, defensive lineman Alvin Puefua, and edge rushers Noah Wily and Tristan Waiamau-Galindo all have the potential to be difference makers for the Warriors.

Yes, Bishop Gorman’s Micah Alejado is the gem of the class for most. Is he the run-and-shoot savior Timmy Chang has coveted? Possibly, I’d be surprised if he played right away, but for my taste, it's the defenders in this class that stand out. The defensive line has been a weakness more often than not in the last decade of Rainbow Warrior football and I think Timmy Chang is well on his way to developing a D-Line that can change Hawaii’s fortunes.

Quick Hits:

(high school players only)

Headliner(s):

Mike: Caravallo, Puefua

Jeremy: Caravallo, Puefua

Prominent Talent:

Mike: Waiamau-Galindo, Wily, Alejado

Jeremy: Waiamau-Galindo, Wily, Alejado

Favorite Recruit:

Mike: Waiamau-Galindo

Jeremy: Alejado

Sleeper Recruit:

Mike: Ione, Henderson

Jeremy: Henderson

Best unit:

Mike: Edge, Offensive line

Jeremy: Edge

Summary:

Hawaii was able to execute their recruiting philosophy in this class and the results were encouraging. They have developed pipelines both locally and in Las Vegas, which together form the backbone of their recruiting efforts. They hit the offense hard after spending so much time trying to rebuild the defense the past two years. While they continue to take JUCO and transfer players, they are not relying as heavily on those avenues, which should qualify as an important step in the development of the program. The hope is that this strategy can lead to more wins on the field, but for now, this class should be considered a nice win on paper for the Rainbow Warriors.

