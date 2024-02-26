Mountaintop View 2-26-24. Early signing day, Ram woes, Falcon reload, Bracketology, Conference Champions.

It’s Monday, and the Mountain West college basketball season is in the final month of the regular season. The conference championship and March Madness are right around the corner. Through it all, the content keeps going. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the World Wide Web below.

With all the changes that have come to college football in the past few years, it has led to a packed December schedule where everything is going on. It seems like a change is coming to the one thing that can definitely be changed: early signing day. It seems like it will be moved to the Wednesday between the end of the regular season and the start of conference championships. The goal would be to capitalize on the time between the end of high school seasons and before the transfer window opens, so teams know exactly who is coming into the class before they start targeting transfers. A secondary goal would be for transfers to sign NLIs during this period if possible as well. There is also talk of a summer signing period, either in June (at the end of the official visit period) or in August (prior to the start of seasons), giving recruits three changes to sign (although 2 is probably enough). This is one of the things being decided to clean up the NCAA calendar.

Colorado State has been outstanding at home this season, but has struggled to pick up a signature road victory. This time around, they lost by six points to a strong UNLV team, failing to come up with a big play down the stretch. They went scoreless with three minutes at one point late in the game, including four misses at point-blank range. The Rebels won the rebounding battle and got more points off of free throws. Hopefully these losses don’t haunt the Rams come Selection Sunday.

Air Force football will really need to reload and the work starts this spring. Only five players who started 50% of the games last season will return, two on offense (Cade Harris and Jared Roznos) and three on defense (Payton Zdroik, Jamari Bellamy, and Jerome Gaillard Jr.), leaving the team short on experience. Among those looking to take advantage of open positions are John Busha at quarterback, Aiden Calvert, and Dylan Carson at fullback, and a group of defensive tackle getting reps as Zdroik pursues a turnback. The position that returns the most experience is actually the specialists, where all three return. This will be the team’s biggest overhaul of starting players since 2017.

The Aztecs are the 2024 #MWSD Champions ⚫️



✅ Third-straight MW title

Spring Ball Schedules:

This will be updated as more information comes in.

Air Force: Feb 8- early March (spring game likely March 9)

Boise State: March 11- April 20 (Spring Game)

Colorado State: March 19- April 20 (Spring Game)

Fresno State: March 15- April 27 (Spring Game)

Hawaii: Jan 29- Feb 25 (Spring Game)

Nevada: March 12-April 16 (Spring Game April 13)

New Mexico: Usually mid-Feb

San Diego State: Usually mid-Feb

San Jose State: Usually start of April

UNLV: March 2- April 6 (Spring Game)

Utah State: March 19- April 20 (Spring Game)

Wyoming: March 26- April 27 (Spring Game)

