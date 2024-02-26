Mountain West Connection Players of the Week

The Mountain West is in the midst of one of the most exciting seasons in the history of the conference. There are still quite a few teams that have a realistic shot at winning the regular season title with Boise State and Utah State currently tied for the top spot. There were some really impressive performances this past week, let’s take a look at the top performers from the last full week of February.

Player of the Week

Jaedon LeDee (San Diego State)

The favorite for conference player of the year had another big week for the Aztecs, averaging 22.5 points in a win over Fresno State and a loss to Utah State. LeDee also had a nice week on glass, averaging 8.5 rebounds. Would LeDee get your vote for conference player of the year?

Newcomer of the Week

Omar Stanley (Boise State)

Stanley has emerged as arguably the most valuable player of this Boise State squad. He averaged 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in two victories for the Broncos. What Stanley has brought to this Bronco team goes beyond the box score, he is an elite defender and a very good passer.

Who were your top performers from this past week? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.