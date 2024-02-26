Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 2-26-24. 2024 best positions by team.

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.

The class of 2024 is signed, sealed, and delivered, but our coverage of the class is just getting started. Teams continue to hand out offers for the class of 2025 and beyond, but February will mostly focus on breaking down the 2024 class.

This week will look at the best position units that Mountain West teams recruited in this year’s class. Every year, teams emphasize different positions in a class or secure the most talented players at certain positions and thus recruit a position better than anyone else in the conference. We kept it simple, looking at ten different position units.

Next week, we will unveil our sleeper recruit team to finalize our 2024 recruiting coverage.

The Aztecs topped the list for our best position and earned the cover photo this week.

Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:

San Diego State: 10

UNLV: 8

Boise State: 6

Air Force: 5

Nevada: 5

Fresno State: 4

Colorado State: 3

Utah State: 3

Hawaii: 2

San Jose State: 2

Wyoming: 2

Recruiting Calendar:

Starting today, and for the next month, we are in a dead period. This is by far the more restrictive phase, and all face-to-face contact with recruits is prohibited.

Next College Student Athlete says:

The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.

While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period.

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits: 74 recruits signed this cycle

Visit Recap:

Commitment Spotlight:

Best Position Units by Team in the 2023 Class.

Note: This only considers high school recruits.

Quarterbacks

San Diego State

Running Backs

Boise State

Wide Receivers

Colorado State

Tight Ends

San Diego State

Offensive Line

Defensive Line

Boise State

EDGE

Fresno State

Linebackers

UNLV

Defensive Backs

San Diego State

Special Teams

Air Force

Team Totals:

San Diego State: 4

Boise State: 2

Air Force: 1

Colorado State: 1

Fresno State: 1

UNLV: 1

Notes:

As shown above, the Aztecs had the most positions by far, accounting for nearly half by themselves. The Broncos were the only other team who had more than two.

It’s no surprise that the top five teams in the team rankings are all represented here in this post

The hardest decisions were the offensive line and edge positions, with a few deserving teams.

Wide receiver and tight end were also closer battles

On the other hand, running back, linebacker, and the secondary were all straightforward decisions.

Recruiting Updates:

Offers:

LB Noah Knigga was offered by Air Force

DB Aiden Knapke was offered by Air Force

WR Onosa’i Salanoa was offered by Air Force

DB Isaiah Jordan was offered by Air Force

LB Joseph Fuavai was offered by Air Force

WR/DB Jayden Gray was offered by Air Force

LB Justin Selway was offered by Air Force

DB Tavian Edwards was offered by Air Force

WR Harris Vinson was offered by Air Force

DB Cade Paterson was offered by Air Force

EDGE Devin Hyde was offered by Air Force

LS Gray Evans was offered by Air Force

RB Steve Chavez was offered by Air Force

DB Benjamin Alefaio was offered by Boise State

WR Darren “Junior” Coughlin was offered by Hawaii

DL Lucan Amituanai was offered by Nevada

2027 WR Osani Gayles was offered by Nevada

RB Kourdey Glass was offered by San Diego State

TE Blake Bryce was offered by San Diego State

EDGE Austin Coronado was offered by San Diego State

OL Jeremiah Stallworth was offered by San Diego State

DB Rylon Dillard-Allen was offered by San Diego State

WR Deji Ajose was offered by San Diego State

WR Gio Richardson was offered by San Diego State

QB Luke Haugo was offered by San Diego State

DL Robert James III was offered by San Jose State

WR Jase Nix was offered by San Jose State

WR Ty Olsen was offered by San Jose State

OL Jett Thomas was offered by San Jose State

DB CJ Mcbean was offered by San Jose State

LB Sirr Wayne Bible was offered by San Jose State

EDGE Iona Uiagalelei was offered by San Jose State

DL Khary Wilder was offered by San Jose State

DL Latu Jeremiah Tuiileila was offered by San Jose State

WR Jace Brown was offered by San Jose State

RB Kingston Keanaaina was offered by San Jose State

QB Robert McDaniel was offered by San Jose State

OL Losipini Tupou was offered by San Jose State

2027 DL George Toia was offered by San Jose State

QB Robert McDaniel was offered by Utah State

QB Wyatt Horton was offered by Utah State

QB Cameron Dyer was offered by Utah State

EDGE Garrett Martin was offered by Utah State

Visits:

Commits:

Decommits

