Mountain West Recruiting Roundup 2-26-24. 2024 best positions by team.

It’s another week of the Mountain West Recruiting Roundup.
The class of 2024 is signed, sealed, and delivered, but our coverage of the class is just getting started. Teams continue to hand out offers for the class of 2025 and beyond, but February will mostly focus on breaking down the 2024 class.
This week will look at the best position units that Mountain West teams recruited in this year’s class. Every year, teams emphasize different positions in a class or secure the most talented players at certain positions and thus recruit a position better than anyone else in the conference. We kept it simple, looking at ten different position units.
Next week, we will unveil our sleeper recruit team to finalize our 2024 recruiting coverage.
The Aztecs topped the list for our best position and earned the cover photo this week.
Class of 2024 Cover Photo Total:
- San Diego State: 10
- UNLV: 8
- Boise State: 6
- Air Force: 5
- Nevada: 5
- Fresno State: 4
- Colorado State: 3
- Utah State: 3
- Hawaii: 2
- San Jose State: 2
- Wyoming: 2
Recruiting Calendar:
Starting today, and for the next month, we are in a dead period. This is by far the more restrictive phase, and all face-to-face contact with recruits is prohibited.
RECRUITs: The 2023-2024 FBS Recruiting Calendar has just been released! Make sure to keep a copy of this calendar handy to stay informed about school visits and when coaches will be on the road.#Recruiting101 pic.twitter.com/bEMvb3hR8s— Coach J.R. Sandlin (@JR_Sandlin) July 27, 2023
Next College Student Athlete says:
The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.
While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period.
Air Force Commitment Tracker:
Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s fun to track them over the course of the year.
Number of Falcon verbal commits: 74 recruits signed this cycle
Visit Recap:
Commitment Spotlight:
Best Position Units by Team in the 2023 Class.
Note: This only considers high school recruits.
Quarterbacks
San Diego State
Running Backs
Boise State
Wide Receivers
Colorado State
Tight Ends
San Diego State
Offensive Line
San Diego State
Defensive Line
Boise State
EDGE
Fresno State
Linebackers
UNLV
Defensive Backs
San Diego State
Special Teams
Air Force
Team Totals:
San Diego State: 4
Boise State: 2
Air Force: 1
Colorado State: 1
Fresno State: 1
UNLV: 1
Notes:
- As shown above, the Aztecs had the most positions by far, accounting for nearly half by themselves. The Broncos were the only other team who had more than two.
- It’s no surprise that the top five teams in the team rankings are all represented here in this post
- The hardest decisions were the offensive line and edge positions, with a few deserving teams.
- Wide receiver and tight end were also closer battles
- On the other hand, running back, linebacker, and the secondary were all straightforward decisions.
Recruiting Updates:
Offers:
- LB Noah Knigga was offered by Air Force
- DB Aiden Knapke was offered by Air Force
- WR Onosa’i Salanoa was offered by Air Force
- DB Isaiah Jordan was offered by Air Force
- LB Joseph Fuavai was offered by Air Force
- WR/DB Jayden Gray was offered by Air Force
- LB Justin Selway was offered by Air Force
- DB Tavian Edwards was offered by Air Force
- WR Harris Vinson was offered by Air Force
- DB Cade Paterson was offered by Air Force
- EDGE Devin Hyde was offered by Air Force
- LS Gray Evans was offered by Air Force
- RB Steve Chavez was offered by Air Force
- DB Benjamin Alefaio was offered by Boise State
- WR Darren “Junior” Coughlin was offered by Hawaii
- DL Lucan Amituanai was offered by Nevada
- 2027 WR Osani Gayles was offered by Nevada
- RB Kourdey Glass was offered by San Diego State
- TE Blake Bryce was offered by San Diego State
- EDGE Austin Coronado was offered by San Diego State
- OL Jeremiah Stallworth was offered by San Diego State
- DB Rylon Dillard-Allen was offered by San Diego State
- WR Deji Ajose was offered by San Diego State
- WR Gio Richardson was offered by San Diego State
- QB Luke Haugo was offered by San Diego State
- DL Robert James III was offered by San Jose State
- WR Jase Nix was offered by San Jose State
- WR Ty Olsen was offered by San Jose State
- OL Jett Thomas was offered by San Jose State
- DB CJ Mcbean was offered by San Jose State
- LB Sirr Wayne Bible was offered by San Jose State
- EDGE Iona Uiagalelei was offered by San Jose State
- DL Khary Wilder was offered by San Jose State
- DL Latu Jeremiah Tuiileila was offered by San Jose State
- WR Jace Brown was offered by San Jose State
- RB Kingston Keanaaina was offered by San Jose State
- QB Robert McDaniel was offered by San Jose State
- OL Losipini Tupou was offered by San Jose State
- 2027 DL George Toia was offered by San Jose State
- QB Robert McDaniel was offered by Utah State
- QB Wyatt Horton was offered by Utah State
- QB Cameron Dyer was offered by Utah State
- EDGE Garrett Martin was offered by Utah State
Visits:
Commits:
Decommits
