Nevada uses late surge to breeze by San Jose State

Nevada fans were on the edge of their seat more than they should’ve been in this one. Although Nevada pulled off an 84-63 win over San Jose State on the road, it was a dogfight for a good portion of the game.

After about five minutes into the second half, Nevada’s offense started clicking and ran away with the lead. The Pack was getting plenty of scoring from its bench and was able to overcome a struggling (and injured) Kenan Blackshear.

Scoring Summary

1st Half

Nevada 34 - San Jose State 29

2nd Half

Nevada 50 - San Jose State 34

Final: Nevada 84, San Jose State 63

Offense

Even with the slow start, Nevada’s offense popped off. Four players hit double digits, including three starters.

Nick Davidson led the team with a double-double, scoring 23 points and 15 rebounds in the game. Jarod Lucas, who reached the 2,000 career point milestone last game, was right behind with 20 points.

Tré Coleman was the third starter to score double digits with 12 points and picked up nine rebounds and eight assists as well.

Nevada got a huge boost from Hunter McIntosh off the bench, as he scored 18 points in 26 minutes of play. McIntosh did most of his damage from the three, shooting and leading Nevada 6-9 from the three.

Overall, Nevada shot 57.1 percent from the three, as is now the second consecutive game Nevada has shot better from the three that it’s averaged all season. The deep shot is warming up at the perfect time, and it’s a relief to see it clicking for Nevada.

Nevada shot 52.6 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from the free-throw line. 21 points came off the bench for the Pack, mostly thanks to McIntosh. Nevada also continued to push through the interior, scoring 32 points in the paint.

In less fun news, Blackshear was not himself. He only scored four points on a 2-9 shooting, but he did collect five rebounds and nine assists. Blackshear also turned the ball over four times and also injured his ankle. He came in later on with a taped-up ankle, but you could tell he was limping and in pain the rest of the night. Whatever it is, Nevada needs him to heal before it gets even later into serious play.

Defense

Nevada let the Spartans hang around too much, which is surprising when you look at the numbers. San Jose State only shot 39.7 percent from the field, 34.6 percent from the three, and 66.7 percent from the free throw.

The Spartans shot much better throughout the first half, which makes sense when Nevada took a huge surge into the second half of the game. Myron Amey Jr. led the Spartans with 18 points, collecting four rebounds and four assists.

Nevada is back to taking over the rebound battle, beating out San Jose State 46.23. Turnovers were another story, and even though the Wolf Pack pulled out the win, turning the ball over 13 times against a lower-standing team isn’t ideal. It felt like they were playing down to the Spartans at first, which led to San Jose State tying the game at one point in the second half.

What’s Next

Nevada is coming up on a tough stretch to end the season. With three games remaining, the Pack is set to face Colorado State and Boise State on the road, followed by the season finale at home against UNLV.

This time last year, Nevada lost its last three games of the season and barely squeaked into the NCAA Tournament. Winning against the Rams on the road won’t be easy, but Nevada proved it’s capable of beating them. It’s not going to be easy, but Nevada controls its own destiny and still has a chance for the top Mountain West spot.

Nevada will face Colorado State on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. PST at Moby Arena.