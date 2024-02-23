Boise State able to charge up metrics, winning by a combined 56 points in their last two games

Sometimes, you just need a little break to regroup and set your focus once more.

That was the case with Leon Rice’s Broncos.

Going on back-to-back road trips to Colorado State and Utah State was a royal pain in the behind.

Simply put, the players were gassed both in mind and body.

With a week off and the athletic department announcing an attendance goal of 170,000 by season’s end, Boise State came into their bout with Fresno State refreshed and energized.

It didn’t take long for them to take full control as the Bulldogs were without a handful of scholarship players. Truly, Fresno State managed to hang around due to some high-level shooting from the perimeter.

They were living by the three.

But, in the second half, they died by the three.

The Broncos were able to build on their sizable lead and send the Bulldogs back to the San Joaquin Valley with a 24-point loss in hand.

It was a similar story with the San Jose State Spartans. If you can recall the early days of January, the Spartans pushed the Broncos to the brink and had a legit chance to win in the waning minutes.

This script did not play out at all this past Tuesday at ExtraMile Arena.

In fact, it was the polar opposite.

The Broncos dominated from the get-go, stifling San Jose State’s offense to a staggering 16 points in the first half. On offense, there was no single guy that dominated for Boise State. No one had over 15 points and ten players were able to convert a bucket at some point.

More importantly, the ball was moving with a fluidity and ease that doesn’t show up every night. Off the ball, Broncos were cutting through the lane, maneuvering their way along the baseline, and being active early in the shot clock.

That is what allows offenses to become efficient and dynamic.

At their worst, the Broncos move at half-speed as they attempt to get into their offensive sets.

Rushed shot attempts, closely-contested jumpers.

Boise State needs to maximize the strengths they have on offense in order to allow their defense to shine come March.

In both of these wins, Leon Rice and company checked every box.

Defend home court.

Avoid bad losses to the bottom of the Mountain West.

Win big to improve resume metrics.

Maintain its position in the MWC standings.

Now, the Broncos face two trap-like games on the road.

First, they head to Arena Auditorium in Laramie to take on a Wyoming team that has pulled off some shockers at home this season with wins against Nevada and Colorado State.

That takes place this Saturday, February 24th, and will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network at 5:30 pm (MST).

Following that, Boise State will travel south for a date with the Air Force Falcons on February 27th. In previous years, head coach Joe Scott has been able to put a scare into MWC contenders with the Princeton offense that they run.

This year, that has not been the case.

The Falcons have lost 15 of their last 16 games.

Their only win?

A 32-point drubbing of UNLV in Las Vegas.

Even though they will be on the road for their next two contests, the Broncos need to go 2-0 to preserve their resume.

If they can do that, then a single win in their final three games should push them over the finish line come Selection Sunday.

Here is a quick resume update with metrics current as of February 23rd.

NET Ranking: 35th

KenPom: 43rd

Record in Quad One: 5-4

Record in Quad Two: 2-3

Record in Quad Three: 2-1 (Keep an eye on UNLV’s NET ranking as they face three of the top six MWC teams down the home stretch)

Record in Quad Four: 7-0

While all of this is happening, Boise State still has a chance to earn a share of the MWC regular season title if things fall their way.

It’s a good time to be a Bronco.