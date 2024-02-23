Mountaintop View 2-23-24 EA announcement, MW MBB gets national media nod, Wednesday classic, WBB news

Sports video gamers got great news as a summer relaunch is slated for a favorite coming back that will actually give a little to college football players in the new NIL era. Not to be outdone, MW MBB continues to get national attention right after a classic game Wednesday night and we also have some WBB updates. Enjoy!!

MW Football News

Over 11,000 college football players from across the nation will have the opportunity to appear and get some money in one of the most anticipated sports video game releases in memory.

MW Basketball News

National media knows how good MW MBB has been this season

Tell me there is a better watch than the @MountainWest and I’ll tell you that you are lying — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) February 22, 2024

How good is the Mountain West?



Colorado State --- who was ranked 22 in this week's AP Top 25 --- would be the seven seed in the Mountain West Tournament if the season ended today. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 22, 2024

The Rams came back in the second half from a 10 point deficit and the last couple of minutes saw a back and forth lead before the home Lobos and Donovan Dent called game in the last seconds.

Hill came back to the state he lived in for 10 years as part of the University of Utah coaching staff and details how he jumped at the chance to come back when Utah State Head Coach Danny Sprinkle asked Hill to follow him to Logan.

Wyoming led the conference leading Lady Rebels by eight points with 3 1⁄ 2 minutes left in regulation, but allowed them to score the last two baskets and send the game into overtime. The Lady Rebels then scored the first 5 points in the extra time and didn’t look back.

The Bronco sophomore who missed the first fourteen games of the season due to injury was stellar once again off the bench in leading Boise State to the win and into a tie for second place with 4 regular season games remaining.

