2024 Recruiting Breakdown: Utah State

Welcome to the eighth post in our twelve-part recruiting breakdown series. Today will look at the #8 team in our rankings, Utah State.

Utah State continues to form its class in a variety of ways, through high school recruits, junior college players, and transfers. Also, they continue to be one of the best in the conference at recruiting in their home state. The focus was clearly on finding recruits who could see the field sooner rather than later. In fact, over two-thirds of this class already has some form of college experience, so it’s safe to say they achieved what they set out to do. To see what the Aggies put together, read below.

The Skinny:

30 players signed.

7 high school players, 11 JUCO players, 12 transfers

13 offensive, 17 defensive

1 4-star, 9 3-stars per 247 Composite rankings.

Players with a composite rating over 85: 5

Players with a composite rating over 82: 2

Breakdown by state (excluding transfers): 6 California, 3 Texas, 3 Utah, 2 Kansas, 1 Arizona, 1 Florida, 1 Hawaii, 1 Mississippi

247 Composite Rankings (subject to change)

- Overall: 114

- Recruiting: 120

- Transfer: 90

The Players:

Transfer QB Spencer Petras

Spencer was a transfer Utah State was able to get from Iowa. He has a strong arm and nice touch on deep passes, which bodes well for this offensive scheme. Petras has quality footwork and is mobile in the pocket, buying time for a receiver to get open. He keeps his eyes downfield when moving and scans the field to find the best option. Spencer will be stepping into a totally different offense than Iowa, but he has all the tools to succeed.

Transfer QB Bryson Barnes

Bryson was a big surprise when he transferred to Utah State from Utah. He gets into his throwing position quickly and goes through all his progressions as fast as possible to make the proper play. Barnes has a big arm that can throw deep passes with the best of them and he is great at hitting receivers in stride. He can also take off and run and picks up lots of yards with his legs once he hits full speed. Bryson put up huge numbers in high school and is now competing for the starting spot to be Utah State’s quarterback.

RB Herschel Turner

Herschel is an incredibly talented running back that the Aggies were able to sign. He is a tough back who is always fighting for extra yards to extend the play. Turner gets past the line of scrimmage in a hurry, reaching top speed at the second level, and is a threat to make players miss with sudden cuts and changes of direction. He has a low center of gravity and is comfortable running between the tackles. Herschel could see carries as a true freshman and should have a bright career ahead of him.

RB Taji Atkins

Taji is another running back in this class. He is a powerful runner who is a threat to break free for an explosive play every time he touches the ball. Atkins does a good job waiting for the running lanes to open up and then bursts quickly through them once he commits. He possesses good speed in the open field and knows how to follow blockers or angle himself away from defenders. Taji is reportedly serving an LDS mission, so his college debut may be delayed for a few seasons.

JUCO RB Nick Floyd

Nick comes in as a junior college running back. He is a smaller back with a great build, allowing him to maintain balance and bounce off tackles. Floyd changes speeds when running, setting up defenders and causing them to miss as he gets by them. He also has good hands and can come out of the backfield as a receiving threat, adding another layer to his game. Nick should find a role come next fall for the Aggies due to his experience and skill set.

WR Tate Kjar

Tate is an in-state recruit in this Aggies class. He is a prolific route-runner who gains a step or two on defenders with his quick change of direction. Kjar is skilled at finishing the soft spot in the zone and pulling down passes with his strong hands. If he isn’t tackled right away, he will pile up yards after the catch because he reaches top speed quickly. Tate will likely be behind Utah State’s returning WRs to start with but will benefit from learning from some of the best at the position.

JUCO WR Robert Freeman IV

Robert is a talented wide receiver who played junior college football this past season. He is shifty and confuses cornerbacks with his cuts and releases. Freeman pulls down passes in traffic and isn’t afraid to absorb contact, holding on to the ball after hard hits. He can be used in a variety of ways on offense, especially getting the ball around the line of scrimmage. Robert will fit nicely in this offense as a dynamic slot receiver once he gets on the field.

TE Grayson Brousseau

Grayson is a talented tight end who comes from the state of Utah. He is a tall target with a wide catch radius who can get to balls others can’t due to his height. Brousseau can line up anywhere on offense, making him unpredictable to defenses. He is a developed route-runner and appears to catch people off-guard with his ability to get downfield in a hurry and make a play. Grayson will be a major weapon for the Aggie offense early in his career.

OL Camden Jury

Camden is coming in from high school as an offensive lineman. He is a massive force who anchors the line with his ability to lead the run game, resetting the line of scrimmage. Jury is mobile in pass-protection, light on his feet to negate rushers despite his size. He knocks defenders off balance and uses his strength to win his one-on-one matchups. Camden projects well at left tackle for his college career.

OL Kimo Lopati

Kimo is a local player who will suit up as an offensive lineman. He is a massive player who is a force to be reckoned with in the run game, as he stays low and delivers punishing blocks. Lopati has a smooth drop back in pass protection, moving his feet well and matching the angles of rushers. He is very mobile and is frequently used to pull for run plays. Kimo mostly players right tackle and that is probably his college position as well.

JUCO OL Jared Pele

Jared was found by Utah State in junior college. He is a huge boon in the run game, where he gets his lower body into his blocks and drives back defensive linemen to open up huge holes. Pele has the agility to match defenders step for step and does a good job staying in front on them after the snap. He displays a lot of strength that is simply too much for the opposition. Jared can play a few positions, but may look best as a guard.

Transfer OL Trey Andersen

Trey is a transfer brought in by the Aggies. It appears he was a tight end and linebacker in high school, but has bulked up and is not an offensive lineman. Andersen is extremely athletic for his position, moving around with ease and able to match the speed of rushers. He also displays the ability to be a determined and capable blocker, getting his whole body into hits and doing whatever he can to take the defender out of the play. Trey has college experience, which should help Utah State.

Transfer OL George Maile

George is a local player who is transferring closer to home. He is incredibly strong and pushes defenders around at will. Maile has great technique, staying low and exploding out of his stance. He is equally skilled in run-blocking and pass-protection, executing his assignment every time. George was one of the top OL recruits out of high school and could step into to playing time immediately.

JUCO DT Braydon Bailey

Braydon comes in to restock the defensive line. He is quick off the snap and makes his move before the blocker can even react. Bailey features a variety of rushing moves and also commands multiple blockers to attempt to nullify him. He reads plays well and is sure to do his best to get in the way to blow it up. Braydon has a lot of talent that will be on display next season.

JUCO DT Gabriel Iniguez

Gabriel comes in to restock the defensive line. He has a big frame and generates good force to win his battles and get into the line of scrimmage. Iniguez explodes off the line and tirelessly works to get to the quarterback, fighting through double teams without giving up. He keeps his hands active and uses his power to bring players down as long as he gets some kind of grip on them. Gabriel should be able to find a role on the two-deep next season, if his film is any indication.

Transfer DT Ricky Lolohea

Ricky is a transfer being brought in to play d-line. He is a big force that can move in a hurry, overpowering offensive linemen once he gets going. Lolohea is determined to get a hand on the quarterback, and doesn’t let go until he completes the tackle. He can get by his blocker with either strength or speed, regularly beating his man. Ricky should help add an influx of talent to the Aggie d-line next fall.

Transfer DT Miguel Jackson

Miguel is a defensive tackle transfer, arriving from Charlotte. He is a terror coming off the line, with a great combo of speed and power as he completes the sack. Jackson has an array of rushing moves, but tends to use the bull rush and swim move the best. He sniffs out plays well and can move well enough to chase down ball carriers. Miguel will shore up the position well with his talent and experience.

Transfer DL Macyo Williams

Mayco is the third defensive line recruit in this Utah State class. He played a few different positions in high school but settled into defensive tackle as he kept growing. Williams is a fierce player, showing extra power behind everything he does on the field. He fights through double teams and gets into the backfield with little issue due to his strength and mobility. Mayco looks like a great player who should help Utah State immediately.

JUCO EDGE Marlin Dean

Marlin is one of the top-edge JUCO recruits in this cycle. He is long and fast on the edge, getting by blockers before they have time to react to what he’s doing. Dean uses his long limbs well and covers too much ground to be contained by one player. He excels at getting his hands on the quarterback, wrapping up well, and making a huge impact on defense. Marlin should find immediate playing time with the Aggies next year and become a difference-maker.

JUCO EDGE Carl Nesmith

Carl is another junior college edge rusher. He is a determined player who has a high motor from snap to whistle. Nesmith does a great job staying low to maximize his speed and maintain an edge over blockers. He matches the strides of the offensive ball carriers and can chase down quarterbacks with little issue. Carl should be able to carve out a roll for Utah State next fall.

LB Tanner Williams

Tanner is a linebacker who hails from California. He plays in a low, athletic stance, which allows him to play with great game speed. Williams is at his best when he can run full speed to whoever is carrying the ball and forcefully bring them down with a hard hit. He is top notch at stopping the run and even better as a blitzer, where he shoots through a gap before the offense can even react. Tanner has all the makings of a very good college linebacker and it would not be surprising to see him become a multi-year starter.

Transfer LB Will Shaffer

Will is a transfer coming over from Arizona. In high school, he could see plays as they develop and get around blockers to blow things up. Shaffer is skilled at dropping back into coverage and making a play on passes, displaying he is well-rounded at the linebacker spot. He has plus lateral speed which makes him effective on run plays outside of the tackles. Will adds immediate talent to the Utah State linebacker corps.

Transfer LB Jadon Pearson

Jadon is another linebacker transfer and he is coming from rival Utah. He played defensive back in high school, where he put up big numbers making plays. Pearson is excellent in coverage, diagnosing plays and tracking the ball in the air to get a hand on the ball. He is a solid tackler in the open field and can play close to the line or back as a high safety. Jadon will instantly add a playmaker to the Utah State defense.

Transfer LB Shaun Dolac

Shaun comes to Utah State following some extremely productive years at Buffalo. He roams the middle of the field stuffing up the run and helping out in coverage as well. Dolac is a textbook tackler, bear-hugging opponents and not letting them out of his grasp. He stays low to match their height and explodes into the tackle with all of his force, stonewalling running backs. It’s easy to picture Shaun coming in and having similar production as some other Aggie linebackers.

JUCO DB Mason Edwards

Mason joins the roster as one of three junior college defensive backs. He has the ability to change directions fluidly, going backward with ease and making a smooth transition to open his hops and take off running. Edwards had good technique on the sideline, running receivers out of bounds due to the angles with his footwork. He is able to keep his eyes on the football, shading his coverage to where the play is moving so he is a step ahead of the pass. Mason should slot into a cornerback role nicely next year.

JUCO DB Terrell Taylor

Terrell is another junior college DB in this class. He tends to play off the ball when in coverage, where he can use his closing speed to flock to the ball and either get a hand on the ball or deliver a tackle. Taylor is physical, flying through blocks and tackling well in the open field. He sees the field well and can anticipate routes, giving him an advantage in coverage. Terrell looks like he will be a benefit as a slot cover for the Aggies.

JUCO DB EJ Fisk

EJ comes to the Aggies by way of junior college. He has great instincts on plays and has plus speed on the field to make up for any mistakes. Fisk can match receiver stride for stride and is always close enough to get his hands on the ball and deflect the pass. He is physical at the line of scrimmage, making contact and knocking receivers off their routes. EJ brings a lot of grit and determination to the corner position for Utah State.

JUCO DB Courage Ugo

Courage is another junior college corner joining the Utah State roster. He is very physical with active hands, especially at the line of scrimmage. Ugo stays low with fluid hips that can turn in and out of his break. He plays with high confidence and can back it up with his talent. Courage is still young and it’s clear he has a big upside over the next few years if all goes well.

Transfer DB Davon Graham II

Davon is transferring to Utah State as a defensive back. He isn’t afraid to be physical on the outside, fighting through screens and knocking down ball carriers. Graham sticks to receivers when they make the catch, deflecting a pass or ripping it out of their hands. He takes great angles to the ball and doesn't miss tackles very often. Davon will add to the talent in the secondary room.

Transfer DB Jordan Vincent

Jordan is another transfer in the secondary, coming from last year’s successful New Mexico State team. He has good hands and can track the ball well in the air from his time as a receiver. Vincent is constantly around the ball and has a knack for coming up with a big play. He is a great tackler in the open field and can defend the run as well as the pass. Jordan is a very nice get for a team looking to improve the defense.

Team Writer’s Thoughts:

Quick Hits:

(high school players only)

Headliner(s):

Mike: Williams, Turner

Jack: Brousseau, Williams

Promninet Talent:

Mike: Brousseau, Jury

Jack: Turner, Jury

Favorite Recruit:

Mike: Williams

Jack: Brousseau

Sleeper Recruit:

Mike: Kjar, Lopati

Jack: Lopati, Atkins

Best unit:

Mike: Running back, Linebacker

Jack: Offensive line, Linebacker

Summary:

Utah State leaves no stone unturned when it comes to fulfilling its mission of compiling the best talent possible in this class. Their high school signees are intriguing and there is definitely some talent that will pay dividends in a few years, especially at running back and on the offensive line. However, the chief goal of the Aggies’ 2024 class was to find players who can produce on the field next year. There is nothing wrong with continuing the formula, but it is important to understand what the formula is. Looking through the signees from the junior college and transfer levels and it’s safe to say there will be some great battles for playing time, particularly at quarterback, on the defensive line, and in the secondary. This class should help out both next season and future seasons if all goes according to plan.

