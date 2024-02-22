Lobos top Colorado State

Donovan Dent has become the go to guy late in the game for New Mexico. For the third time this season, Dent drove the length of the floor with the game in the balance and put in a contested layup to give the Lobos the win.

On Wednesday night, Dent made a three-point play that turned a 66-65 UNM deficit into a 68-66 lead with just 3.2 seconds to go. Colorado State’s Nique Clifford attempted a three at the buzzer that fell short sealing the Lobo win.

“We knew we had to have that game,” New Mexico coach Richard Pitino said. “We have a lot of respect for Colorado State. (Isaiah) Stevens is one of the best players to play in this league. Hopefully, I never see him again because he’s really good.”

Dent put in 16 points, as did Jamal Mashburn Jr. for the Lobos who are now 21-6 overall and 9-5 in the MWC.

Stevens scored 20 points for CSU, including 11 in the final eight minutes in a come from behind effort.

The Lobos started quickly, going up 15-3 in the first half before CSU would tie it at 30-30 entering halftime.

The Lobos would once again build a decent lead in the second half, twice leading by nine points before the Rams would close and eventually take the lead.

Several late lead changes set the drama up for Dent’s play in the waning seconds of the contest.

Implications

With the win the Lobos climb to within one game of the league leading Utah State with just four games remaining in the regular season, including a visit to the aforementioned Utah State.

For Colorado State, after just entering the top 25 once again this week, this loss puts them two games back of the Aggies, and in seventh place of the conference.

Up Next

The Lobos will play host to Air Force on Saturday afternoon.

New Mexico will be looking for the season sweep after defeating the Falcons in late January by a score of 85-66.

Since that time the Falcons are 1-7 and are on a seven-game losing streak.

Tip off for the Lobos and Falcons in Albuquerque is at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network.