Stats Corner: MWC leaders in Advanced Stats

During the tenure of Stats Corner, we have looked at the advanced stats for football based on Bill Walsh’s methods and the Moneyball stats for baseball. As we end of the regular season basketball schedule we are going to look at the individual advanced stats for MWC basketball both how the stats are created, what they measure, and who leads the MWC in each statistic.

Effective Field Goal Percentage (eFG%)

Field goal percentage is pretty straight forward, shots made divided by shots taken. So, what is effective field goal percentage? It reflects that 3 points are worth more than 2 points. For example, Player A could shoot all 2 pointers and go 10 for 20, or 50%. Player B shoots all 3 pointers and goes 8 for 20, or 40%. Based on straight percentages Player A had the better shooting night, but Player B scored more points, 24 vs 20 on the same number of shots. The eFG% takes that into consideration. The formula is

(Field Goals Made+0.5x 3 Pointers Made)/ Field Goal AttemptsX100

This year’s MWC leader is JT Topping of New Mexico at 64.4%. He has made 141 field goals, 133 2-point field goals on 199 attempts (62.7%) and made 8 3-pointers on 26 attempts (30.8%). Runner-ups Nique Clifford Colorado State (62.7%), Beau Becker Air Force (61.4%), Great Osobar Utah State 58.9%, and Jaedon Ledee San Diego State (58.4%)

True Shooting Percentage (TS%)

If all baskets were equal the Shooting Percentages would be easy, but as the Golden State Warriors figured out, 3 points are more valuable than 2 points, so shoot 3’s at a similar made percentage as 2’s. That is a slight simplification of their style, but the basic concept is the same. TS% considers field goals, 3-pointers, and free throws. The formula is

Total Points Scored/ (2(Field Goal Attempts+(0.44xFree Throw Attempts)) x100

The 0.44 is the weighted average of how a player gets his free throws, i.e. 2 shots, 3 shots, and 1, 1and 1 and technical/flagrant fouls.

This year’s MWC leader is Nique Clifford of Colorado State at 65.74%, although teammate Patrick Cartier is close at 67.72%. Nique has scored 339 points, off of 130 field goal attempts and 59 free throw attempts. Runner-ups Patrick Cartier Colorado State (65.1%), JT Toppin New Mexico (63.8%), O’mar Stanley Boise State (63.4%), and Xavier Dusell Fresno State (63.1%)

On-Court/Off-Court plus/minus

Two fairly straight forward stats, but a pain to determine. On-court Plus/Minus is the point differential between the two teams while a given player is on the court. Off-Court Plus/Minus is the point differential between the two teams while a given player is off the court. While this does give an idea about how a player is doing it is affected by the teammates. If a player is thrown in during garbage time on a blowout and a teammate makes 4 shots in a row, the player’s on-court score will increase regardless of what they are doing. This stat does account for intangibles which are hard to measure, maybe a player does not score much, but they set good picks, hustle for loose balls, box out, and draw double teams these will have a long term affect on their plus/minus even if such things do not show up in the box score.

This year’s MWC leader is Jaedon Ledee of San Diego State at 10.3. Meaning when he is on the court San Diego State outscores their opponents by 10.3 points compared to when he is on the bench. Runner-ups Tyson Degenhart Boise State (9.3), Nique Clifford Colorado State (9.3), JT Toppin New Mexico (8.8), Isaiah Stevens Colorado State (8.4). Extra Stat: Jaedon Ledee is the also the Offensive plus/minus leader at 7.9 and Jaelen House from New Mexico is the Defensive plus/minus leader at 4.5 if we measure Offensive and Defensive separately.

Player Efficiency Rating (PER)

The Moneyball analytics of basketball. The PER tries to consider all positives and negatives in a game and put a number to it to represent how good player is. The formula counts positive as field goals, free throws, 3-pointers, assists, rebounds, blocks and steals and negative as missed shots, turnovers and personal fouls. All that data goes into a complex formula (don’t worry it will not be on the test).

PER = (1 / MP) *[ 3P + (2/3) * AST+ (2 - factor * (team_AST / team_FG)) * FG + (FT *0.5 * (1 + (1 - (team_AST / team_FG)) + (2/3) * (team_AST / team_FG))) - VOP * TOV - VOP * DRB% * (FGA - FG)

- VOP * 0.44 * (0.44 + (0.56 * DRB%)) * (FTA - FT) + VOP * (1 - DRB%) * (TRB - ORB) + VOP * DRB% * ORB+ VOP * STL + VOP * DRB% * BLK- PF * ((lg_FT / lg_PF) - 0.44 * (lg_FTA / lg_PF) * VOP)]

The MWC leader is Jadeon Ledee of San Diego State at 28.96. Runner-ups JT Toppin New Mexico (27.4), Great Osobor Utah State (25.6), O’mar Stanley Boise State (25.5) and Kalib Boone UNLV (24.6).