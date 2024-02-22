Mountaintop View 2-22-24

Danny Sprinkle Earning Coach Of The Year Buzz While Leading Utah State
Despite all the turnover from the past season, coaching and player personnel, Utah State men’s hoops is thriving and in pole position to win the MWC regular season title. Should head coach Danny Sprinkle be up for national coach of the year?
Scores from last night
DOWN GOES NO. 22 @UNMLoboMBB defends home court and knocks off @MW_MBB rival Colorado State. The Lobos are 3-0 against ranked teams at home. pic.twitter.com/TAxKENsK6J— CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) February 22, 2024
Winners pic.twitter.com/tC6ZP1EYLO— UNLV Men's Basketball (@TheRunninRebels) February 22, 2024
Defense wins championships. Or at least gets you primed for March
9 teams have had a Top 30 Defensive Efficiency each of the last three seasons.— T3 Bracketology™️ (@T3Bracketology) February 21, 2024
Nothing easy against these programs. pic.twitter.com/pMkvuPo4e5
Boise State delays spring football
NEWS: Boise State is pushing back the Spring Game a week to April 20th at 1:30pm.— B.J. Rains (@BJRains) February 22, 2024
Spring practices will start a week later. First practice is now March 11th. Three practices before spring break, the rest after.
This was done due to the offensive coordinator search.
Hawaii’s new DC mic’d up
Learn a little, laugh a little— Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) February 22, 2024
️ Mic'd up with DC Dennis Thurman#BRADDAHHOOD x #GoBows pic.twitter.com/mO5zNZqPhr
