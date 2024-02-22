 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 2-22-24

Sprinkle for COTY, Boise State delays spring football, Hawaii’s DC mic’d up and more from yesterday

By JeremyRodrigues
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Utah State at Colorado State

Danny Sprinkle Earning Coach Of The Year Buzz While Leading Utah State

Despite all the turnover from the past season, coaching and player personnel, Utah State men’s hoops is thriving and in pole position to win the MWC regular season title. Should head coach Danny Sprinkle be up for national coach of the year?

Scores from last night

Defense wins championships. Or at least gets you primed for March

Boise State delays spring football

Hawaii’s new DC mic’d up

On The Horizon:

Today - Stats Corner: MWC leaders in Advanced Stats

Today - 2024 Recruiting Breakdown: San Jose State

Friday - 2024 Recruiting Breakdown: Utah State

Next Up In Mountain West Football

